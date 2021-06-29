 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Baseball coach arrested for child porn, explicit chats about sex with kids, having 100s of plastic bags containing previously worn underwear for women, girls. "He was weird, he was really weird"   (wftv.com)
21
    Orlando, Florida, Child pornography, Timothy Shea, Pornography, Orlando area baseball coach, Orlando police  
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not a single mention of his teams record. Come on media, keep things on perspective.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is it wrong that I searched the article for evidence that this guy was a member of the Proud Boys?  Or that he voted for Trump?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Well yeah.  I just assumed and didn't spend my time purposefully reading through an article about someone busted for kiddie porn.  That's all you.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I just wanted to quote it for my post.  I assume it as well, but it works better if I have it in print.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I appreciate the research.  I do the same thing, but not in articles about kiddie porn.  Way too many people get in trouble for "researching" kiddie porn.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

no
I looked at the mug shot and came to troll, "MAGA"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Florida wierdo teacher greenlight trifecta is in play a little early this morning.

Even for Florida.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If 100s of bags is weird, what's the cutoff? Asking for a friend.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bad things happen at Shea's stadium
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two different predators, two entirely different threads
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark likes stories about pedophiles.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Part of me is faintly disgusted at myself for laughing at that, but...
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting a "Patrick Dempsey's creepy cousin" vibe?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sometimes Fark attacks the predator, and sometimes Fark attacks the victims. Like a love/hate relationship here.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was that wrong.gif
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

True.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How do you get bags of used women's underwear?   Uh, asking for a friend.  Not really a friend.  Just an acquaintance.  A guy on the bus, really.  He gets on at the Fake Street stop, yells to everyone on the bus and not just me "I need a large bag of used women's underwear!  And I'm not sure about the autocorrect to the possessive 's'!"  Then he gets off (the bus) at Notta Real Street stop.

"Mr. Baseball Coach, while we were in the showers, someone took all our underwear."

Oh don't worry.  I just happen to have these packages of Hanes HersWay.  Just pick your size.

"Oh what a great Baseball coach.  We won't bother mentioning this to our parents/legal guardians/police."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, who doesn't have a few bags of panties
 
dready zim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cynopsis.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

One. One is the cutoff for weird. Exceptions: Criminal evidence, accredited scientific research. And even the science one is going to have some weirdness attached.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
