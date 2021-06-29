 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Teens report teacher for frequently making sexual comments in class, discover being right still means one can lose   (projects.tampabay.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I would have loved her class. So sassy and real.  "Airing it out" LOL!!
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We live in a hyper hypocritical timeline.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
sheesh

tldr;
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My 7th grade math teacher wore mini skirts with no panties.....
Lunch money always went to the kid who got her to bend over....
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a terribly written piece. After much effort, it turns out they suspended the whisteblower because the school's administration was upset that the complaint went to the school board --- skipping over their heads.

I sentence the author of this piece to return and spend 4 more years in high school --- as a student.
Same with the current administration.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She recalled times that Ms. Johnson would open her legs and say she was "airing out."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmm I think I played this one 🤔

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Protect the predator, punish the whistleblower. How Catholic of that school.
 
usahole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A generation of Karens
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

usahole: A generation of Karens


Bear me to it but is was reading TFA
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...and this loquacious turd that eventually gets around to explaining what happened was they punished the victim is yet another reason that when a crime may have been committed involving a school you go outside the school and file a police report. Let them handle the investigation, no guarantee there will be any different outcome but the school will sure take it a lot more seriously when they can't bury it.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: usahole: A generation of Karens

Bear me to it but is was reading TFA


I love word scramble!
 
Gunboat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: vudukungfu: usahole: A generation of Karens

Bear me to it but is was reading TFA

I love word scramble!


Confused me too. I think the first word is "Beat."
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My 7th grade health teacher:
"A good paper should be like a girl's skirt. Long enough to cover the story, but short enough to keep things interesting,"

Even at 12 I was shocked he said it. And this was the early 90s.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lots of warning signs on the teacher.  Honestly, the student sounds like - I don't know, if you take all the facts in the article as reported (sounds like a lot of "then they said . . . ") I mean, having someone else's prescription meds will get you busted hard, and vaping in a place where it's posted not to, when you have those meds on you is kind of stupid.  If the report about the teacher having a student tough her breasts checked out - she should be canned, and probably charged - A male teacher who encouraged similar contact would be.
Screw ups all around.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Teaching lady has to take it waaaaay down with the comedy routine, cut it out completely with the stripper pics and generally check herself.
Whistleblower teen, if she's planning on having a future as a crusader, has to deal with her own issues of stupidly getting caught breaking rules herself.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

usahole: A generation of Karens


Her name is Madisyn. She never had a chance.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The real criminals are the parents who named their kid "Madisyn."
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: usahole: A generation of Karens

Bear me to it but is was reading TFA


Fark user imageView Full Size

I've heard "beer me" but never "bear me." Por que no los dos?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The real criminals are the parents who named their kid "Madisyn."


There were too many shrill whyte wymyn in that artycle.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that illegal behavior in schools should be handled by the police.  Superintendants, principals, and teachers are not real-world authority.  Call the police.

Same thing at your office.  Do not call your supervisor or HR.  Straight to the police.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

holdmybones: My 7th grade health teacher:
"A good paper should be like a girl's skirt. Long enough to cover the story, but short enough to keep things interesting,"

Even at 12 I was shocked he said it. And this was the early 90s.


Still, the author of this piece should have had your health teacher.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Agreed. If this was fiction, I would be upset the whistleblower was doing something so stupid as carrying perscription drugs and faculty ID's around with her at school when she knows the principle is gunning for her.

During my highschool tenure, I did a little bit of whistleblowing myself. Teacher was pretty much explaining how to get drugs outside of school and which ones to get. So I explained to the principle that this was probably pretty farked up. At the school with the 2nd worst drug problem in the state, I figured it would be taken seriously. As that dickhead was at graduation heckling me a couple years later, apparently it wasn't.

My only regret is bone-itis, and not suplexing that farkface into the corner of a desk.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Agreed. If this was fiction, I would be upset the whistleblower was doing something so stupid as carrying perscription drugs and faculty ID's around with her at school when she knows the principle is gunning for her.

During my highschool tenure, I did a little bit of whistleblowing myself. Teacher was pretty much explaining how to get drugs outside of school and which ones to get. So I explained to the principle that this was probably pretty farked up. At the school with the 2nd worst drug problem in the state, I figured it would be taken seriously. As that dickhead was at graduation heckling me a couple years later, apparently it wasn't.

My only regret is bone-itis, and not suplexing that farkface into the corner of a desk.


Your teacher was doing kids a service. You don't want kids getting hold of bad drugs.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When MeToo meets Woke.
 
usahole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Agreed. If this was fiction, I would be upset the whistleblower was doing something so stupid as carrying perscription drugs and faculty ID's around with her at school when she knows the principle is gunning for her.

During my highschool tenure, I did a little bit of whistleblowing myself. Teacher was pretty much explaining how to get drugs outside of school and which ones to get. So I explained to the principle that this was probably pretty farked up. At the school with the 2nd worst drug problem in the state, I figured it would be taken seriously. As that dickhead was at graduation heckling me a couple years later, apparently it wasn't.

My only regret is bone-itis, and not suplexing that farkface into the corner of a desk.


I don't think much of your high school's English Department.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Maker_of_Roads: 

My only regret is bone-itis, and not suplexing that farkface into the corner of a desk.

Your teacher was doing kids a service. You don't want kids getting hold of bad drugs.


As far as I understand, most didn't really have that problem. By the time I graduated, there were at least 3-4 people in my class that had done so much ecstasy that they didn't feel emotions anymore. One kid had broken almost all the bones from his right forearm down because he was beating the shiat out of someone while on PCP and didn't notice his hands were nearly destroyed. I mean, it could be that they didn't know which ones to take to avoid dying a few years after graduation but, I dunno. I have my doubts at least.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Just a reminder that illegal behavior in schools should be handled by the police.  Superintendants, principals, and teachers are not real-world authority.  Call the police.

Same thing at your office.  Do not call your supervisor or HR.  Straight to the police.


Cannot emphasize this enough. HR isn't there to help you, but to reduce the company's liability. Your supervisor isn't there to help you, but to ensure the company's productivity.
 
mjbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: Whistleblower teen, if she's planning on having a future as a crusader, has to deal with her own issues of stupidly getting caught breaking rules herself.


Something about glass houses.

On the one hand the student was trying to do the right thing.  On the other hand it had nothing to do with her.  On the third hand when you start shining a light on the bad things others are doing you better make sure your own nose is clean.

A teacher that was way over the line.

A student that thinks they are the center of the universe

A school institution that doesn't like to be challenged

The student was the lesser of problems here, but there are no heroes in this story.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

usahole: Maker_of_Roads: 
My only regret is bone-itis, and not suplexing that farkface into the corner of a desk.

I don't think much of your high school's English Department.


Me neither. Almost every aspect of the school's curriculum was pretty shiat. But then again, it is what should probably be expected from rural North Carolina.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nana's Vibrator: Just a reminder that illegal behavior in schools should be handled by the police.  Superintendants, principals, and teachers are not real-world authority.  Call the police.

Same thing at your office.  Do not call your supervisor or HR.  Straight to the police.

Cannot emphasize this enough. HR isn't there to help you, but to reduce the company's liability. Your supervisor isn't there to help you, but to ensure the company's productivity.


But I've been told the police are bad and will just show up and shoot everybody.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: During my highschool tenure, I did a little bit of whistleblowing myself. Teacher was pretty much explaining how to get drugs outside of school and which ones to get. So I explained to the principle that this was probably pretty farked up. At the school with the 2nd worst drug problem in the state, I figured it would be taken seriously. As that dickhead was at graduation heckling me a couple years later, apparently it wasn't.


So you're saying your principle wasn't your pal?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: When MeToo meets Woke.


I know you're, you know, "just asking questions" and just wanted to write down "woke" and shiat on "MeToo." But seriously, how do you fit those two concepts into this particular situation?
Whistleblower has an authoritarian streak and Sassy teacher is as far from MeToo as you can get.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
US culture has a real real problem with trade unions, basically, pretending to be regulatory agencies.  A school can't police itself when it's trying to protect its own liability.  It's not a conflict of interests; the school realistically only has one interest -- its own needs.

Bar Associations, the AMA / ADA / APA / etc -- these are not really regulatory agencies.  But they pretend to be, and the public and government largely let it go.  It's very much not First World.
 
