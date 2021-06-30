 Skip to content
(The Drive)   No big deal, just a major military power growing completely comfortable with spoofing maritime tracking data for naval ships   (thedrive.com) divider line
12
    More: News, Crimea, Ukraine, United States, United Kingdom, Royal Navy, Russia, Black Sea, Ukrainian patrol boat  
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
MarineTraffic and VesselFinder, are tracking apps for civilian shipping.  U.S. warships don't use them for navigation or Intel purposes.

The online spoofing could well have been done by U.S. forces themselves just to mess with the Crimeas or Russians.....k/dar
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the internet is making people stupid.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone changed the IMO number on their fishing boat. Good for them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Philadelphia Experiment Trifecta in play?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When you want a Gulf of Tonkin Resolution but the other side won't come out to play.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DAR: MarineTraffic and VesselFinder, are tracking apps for civilian shipping.  U.S. warships don't use them for navigation or Intel purposes.

The online spoofing could well have been done by U.S. forces themselves just to mess with the Crimeas or Russians.....k/dar


Yeah, I read this and came away thinking, "maybe the US isn't as far behind on cyber warfare as we think".
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not often I get to use this image twice in a week.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But Fox News, those great patriots at Charlottesville, GEN Flynn, and *sigh* The Dear Leader who REALLY won in 2020 TOLD me Russia is our friend!

And I shouldn't listen to those people in TOTALLY LEGALLY occupied eastern Ukraine, Abkhazia, and Southern Ossetia.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen welcome to information warfare combined with electronic warfare. This is how the next war is going to be fought. I Hope your critical reasoning and patience to wait for verification are in good condition.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'ma go out on a limb here and say that Mother Russia probably doesn't use some shiatty 3rd party website to track US military assets.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DAR: MarineTraffic and VesselFinder, are tracking apps for civilian shipping.  U.S. warships don't use them for navigation or Intel purposes.

The online spoofing could well have been done by U.S. forces themselves just to mess with the Crimeas or Russians.....k/dar


Let's see who actually has a history of sabotaging international maritime navigation systems.... *looking at notices to mariners for the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Barents*  Nope, no mention of the US spoofing GPS. But oh look! I see another nation mentioned here...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
USS Ross is currently in the region to take part in the latest iteration of the annual U.S. Navy-led Sea Breeze exercise, which began yesterday.


Lightweights/Not my Navy.   I can barely remember my time in the Navy when I participated in the Tijuana Tequila Slam Exercise

/Never in the Navy
//Would have giggled every time someone called me 'seamen'
///Uncle Same Aint Released Me Yet:  67V, 67N, 71Q, 46Q
 
