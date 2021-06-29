 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   A kayaker, a plastic tote, a human leg. Don't threaten me with a good time Cleveland   (fox8.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like that. Huh.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bait?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...a kayaker at Alum Creek Lake State Park said he came across a plastic tote in the water with a human leg sticking out of it.  Hours later, the tote was recovered and a full body was found inside.
The sheriff's office said Marcum's body was identified by fingerprints...."

I love Fark if for no other reason than I laughed too hard at this upon first glance and continue to do so as I write.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ehh, much closer to Columbus than to Cleveland so you'll have to have your good time there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah it's Columbus, not Cleveland, but OK. It's out in the sticks (red areas), I'm sure you'll find a good time.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Cleveland Torso Murder" just sounds so much more metal than "Columbus Tote Take-out."
 
