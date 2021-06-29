 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Fox and TMZ attempt to get to the bottom of UFOs. The History Channel kicks back with a beer and now doubts the truth is out there   (pennlive.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unlikely that Earth has been frequently visited by living aliens simply due to the time it takes to cross interstellar distances.  Many of the stars closest to our solar system are flare stars, which very likely could not support habitable planets due to the extreme variability of their output.

Even if life elsewhere in the galaxy is blessed with lifespans several orders of magnitude more than our own, studies on multigenerational ships and the crew sizes required to even have a chance of reaching our nearest star incidentally expect the trip to take 6300 years.  6300 years for around 4.2 light-years, just to the nearest star.  At these velocities to cross one quarter of the galaxy would take around 37 million years.

Have we been interesting enough for long enough to justify an interest on an extrasolar scale?  Is anything about our solar system interesting enough to justify a visit irrespective of us?  I mean, Saturn is pretty nice but I imagine that othewise gas-giants and ice-giants are pretty common throughout the galaxy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aliens keep visiting but just fly around and don't do anything else.
Makes sense.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How to watch 'TMZ Investigates UFOs: The Pentagon Proof'

1) Turn the sound off
2) Turn the TV off
3) Profit
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kids in the hall - Aliens probing
Youtube 6tZar4wRP40
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would sooner that the UFOs would investigate Fox. Mind you, they might have to sanitize the planet, but yah takes your chances.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
nice to know that fox is getting back to it's roots
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6tZar4wR​P40]


More reason -- to hope the UFOs investigate Fox News very, very thoroughly. Thank you for the KITH reference.
 
slimebarfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's D.R. and Quinch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Being abducted by extraterrestrials is the only thing keeping me going.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fox News is very interested in this topic.

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
VERY
 
