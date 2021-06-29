 Skip to content
 
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Recreation boaters in Michigan prove that timing is everything   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: They fixed the cable?


after Brad backed up..
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone die?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Peter von Nostrand: They fixed the cable?

after Brad baaacked up..


FTFY
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a wake up call that we need to be inspecting these cliffs more often.
 
sblafren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to be raking these cliffs more often!
 
Boudyro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nature photography/videography is:

20 percent gear
5 percent skill
10 percent knowledge of the subject to increase your chances
65 percent luck . . .

. . . and deleting 95 percent of what you shot because it isn't any good.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: This is a wake up call that we need to be inspecting these cliffs more often.


They certainly shouldn't be taken for granite.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't see any 12 ft waves, more like 2ft or so. 12ft would have flipped that pontoon boat.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: I didn't see any 12 ft waves, more like 2ft or so. 12ft would have flipped that pontoon boat.


How did you miss them? Does perspective not work in your brain?

Did you happen to notice the size of that cliff face? I mean really notice? Here's a hint: The trees up top are all grown, not saplings. The trees are taller than a two-story house, and those trees are tiny compared to the cliff face. The resulting waves were at least as tall as any of those trees.

Maybe the fact that they were far away confused you. You see, when things are far away from the camera, they look small. They're not really small, though. They just appear that way because you're not close to them.
 
