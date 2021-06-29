 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Alberta's top baby names for 2020: Girls - Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Ava, Sophia, Amelia, Isla, Emily, Lily, Abigail...Boys - Gord, Gord, Gord, Gord, Gord, Gord, Gord, Gord, Gord, Gord   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Amusing, Girl, Infant, Boy, Infancy, Pediatrics, popular baby names, Culture, last year  
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ women, stop naming your girls after actresses.

F*ck's sakes, guys, when are you gonna start naming your sons Fart?!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really though more kids in Alberta should be named Owen.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're doing the "Gord" joke, all the girls have to be named Jennifer.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They must have been out of Bort birth certificates
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Link is SFW, link inside link is very NSFW

https://www.houseofgord.com/legal/
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jesus Christ women, stop naming your girls after actresses.

F*ck's sakes, guys, when are you gonna start naming your sons Fart?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm Pierre. This is my brother, Gord, and my other brother Gord.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Allegedlys
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
oregonlive.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds about white.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
http://www.actsofgord.com/ (SFW)
 
