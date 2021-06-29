 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   230 sudden deaths reported in Vancouver, most related to heat. Stay frosty people   (cnn.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yikes. It was 60-something on the last report I saw. Thankfully it's cooling down today.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stay hydrated and out of direct sunlight. Get in or near moving air if you can. Wear loose cotton clothing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Go swim in the ocean. Frolic with the orcas. Call your mother. Eat popsicles.


Go swim in the ocean. Frolic with the orcas. Call your mother. Eat popsicles.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Instructions unclear, calling your popsicles now

Go swim in the ocean. Frolic with the orcas. Call your mother. Eat popsicles.


Instructions unclear, calling your popsicles now
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Stay hydrated and out of direct sunlight. Get in or near moving air if you can. Wear loose cotton clothing.


I'd like to point out that "Staying Hydrated" means more than just drinking water, you need to replenish all that salt you're sweating out too. Make sure you eat, maybe have a sports drink, something.

/Meant to add to your comment, Nadie
//Not correct
///Hyponatremia isn't fun.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh dear.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Its all good. Good advice is always appreciated

I'd like to point out that "Staying Hydrated" means more than just drinking water, you need to replenish all that salt you're sweating out too. Make sure you eat, maybe have a sports drink, something.

/Meant to add to your comment, Nadie
//Not correct
///Hyponatremia isn't fun.


Its all good. Good advice is always appreciated
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, I hope the Canucks won at least a few of those.

Otherwise, that's a lot of rioting...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby, I'm sure those deaths weren't "sudden." People had plenty of time to luxuriate in the warmth.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I laughed way harder at that than I shoulda.
Canucks in the playoffs *wipes tear from eye* woo.

Otherwise, that's a lot of rioting...


I laughed way harder at that than I shoulda.
Canucks in the playoffs *wipes tear from eye* woo.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 excess deaths in 4 days in a population of 5 million. So 25 dead/day * 365 days * 330/5 (USA/BC population ratio) = 602250 dead / year in the USA due to heat waves. So climate change is deadlier than Covid-19. Well long run probably so.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the temps continue, the unreported will be easier to find.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SeaQuench Ale from Dogfish Head has almost the same sodium content as Gatorade per fl oz and has actual nutrition and some alcohol, perfect summer drink =)

I'd like to point out that "Staying Hydrated" means more than just drinking water, you need to replenish all that salt you're sweating out too. Make sure you eat, maybe have a sports drink, something.

/Meant to add to your comment, Nadie
//Not correct
///Hyponatremia isn't fun.


SeaQuench Ale from Dogfish Head has almost the same sodium content as Gatorade per fl oz and has actual nutrition and some alcohol, perfect summer drink =)
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rent a minivan or something similar, crank the ac up and sleep in it. If you try it in a closed garage it will help you sleep, although waking up may be difficult
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, crap. In southern California, we've gotten heat safety protocols drilled into our heads for years. This is a bad way to learn.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the people who cant rent a minivan, we brought ice.  F this heatwave.  WE are gonna get more.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No AC?  jenkies
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd like to point out that "Staying Hydrated" means more than just drinking water, you need to replenish all that salt you're sweating out too. Make sure you eat, maybe have a sports drink, something.

/Meant to add to your comment, Nadie
//Not correct
///Hyponatremia isn't fun.

SeaQuench Ale from Dogfish Head has almost the same sodium content as Gatorade per fl oz and has actual nutrition and some alcohol, perfect summer drink =)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I heard this afternoon that only 2 people were admitted to the hospital here in Seattle. I'm thankful for that. It was a brutal two days. Today wasn't as bad, but 90+ temperatures here is still pretty rough since there's no easy way to cool off at home.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I kinda thought I might die yesterday. I've never been at a temperature I could cook meat at, before. And I am made of meat.

I didn't, though, therefore I must be immortal. Which means I should really look into investments. Don't wanna be broke in 2207, that's for sure.
 
dywed88
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That number is going to go up quite a bit by the time all the data is collected and reviewed.

This was something nobody could really be prepared for. There were placed five degrees Celsius above their all time record. You can be prepared for more and hotter heat waves, but this was so far above anything this region has ever seen that there was no way.

I am super thankful that it is back to very hot today rather than absurdly hot, in another day I would have probably needed to find somewhere with AC to stay as my place was closing in on unbearable.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mofa: Aw, crap. In southern California, we've gotten heat safety protocols drilled into our heads for years. This is a bad way to learn.


and you have AC, turns out Canada has a closet full of winter coats and hockey gear and no AC because there was no need for AC.
this heat wave has been miserable. in a place like AZ everyone knows it is coming and has AC. in the pacific NW not so much. please don't play the 'we're smarter than you' card. this is literally unprecedented.
 
