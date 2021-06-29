 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I have HAD it with these motherfarking lobsters on this motherfarking plane   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn. Now THAT is the way to travel
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
farkin cheezitz too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bet that smells glorious.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope the lobsters paid for their middle seat.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How did she get that through TSA ?
....
Nevermind, I don't really want to know
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh no, she's diving right into Lake Butter!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: How did she get that through TSA ?
....
Nevermind, I don't really want to know


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does she keep her shirt clean with those enormous breasts?  That's a feat in itself.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LOL subby - those aren't "lobsters".

Their craydads.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Spirit of flight
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Forget all the other details. The box of Cheez-Its stole the show. I think it's levitating
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How does she keep her shirt clean with those enormous breasts?  That's a feat in itself.


I volunteer as tribute
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly? I'm a big fan of the Low Country Boil.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had the lasagna.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope presence of the lobsters doesn't interfere with navigation.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's fine if she shares. If not, the guy in the seat ahead of her can just swiftly recline. I hope there wasn't drawn butter in that tray.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JustLookin: I had the lasagna.


Surely you can't be serious.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's fine if she shares. If not, the guy in the seat ahead of her can just swiftly recline


Oh you haven't flown Spirit, I see.

'They're pre-reclined' I heard the flight attendant tell the guy next to me when he asked how to adjust his seat
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: LOL subby - those aren't "lobsters".

Their craydads.


First off no one says "Craydads".  I am from South Louisiana, which eats them more than anywhere else in the world combined, and we call them crawfish.  Some people call them crawdads and some people call them mudbugs.

Also, no self respecting Louisiana person eats snow crab legs.

And they are small lobsters.  Look at the size of their claws, too big for crawish and they have bands on them.

Even fresh shellfish smells in an enclosed space.  That is farking rude, she did it because she wanted to call someone her on it so she could make a scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is the dude taking a picture of the wet wipes?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate farking rude people on planes.

Back in the day eveyone dressed well, did not overload with perfume, nor did they bring their own blankets and pillows on the plane.  Or wear flip flops or walk around the cabin shoeless. I saw a motherfarker clipping his toenails.

I am a live and let live guy but people are farking rude.

CSB

I was flying from Orlando to Colombia and we had stop in Miami.

I had an aisle seat because I was born with one kidney, so I whiz a lot.  Plus, I drink a lot of liquids.  So I get the aisle seat.

So I get to my row and there is a lady in my seat and her kid by the window and the middle seat open.  So I say"Hey that is is my seat" and she says "I was here first". So I say"See this ticket, I paid for, reserved this seat, so move over or I get the stewardess.

So the kid is hers and she has a back pack with snacks, toys, and a little garbage can she puts a bag in and puts between his legs.  All this junk for an hour long flight.  Because she initially said to me"we are only going to Miami, you can have your seat back then."

So a guy is putting is luggage in the over head and he hears me say"what is the garbage can for"  and she says "Oh well, he likes to watch the plane take off but he gets motion sickness, then he barfs for a few minutes, and is fine after that."  The dude says"how about you just close the window."  and she goes off on him with "do not tell me how to raise my children".  So the stewardess comes and gets the story.  Closes the window and takes the garbage can and puts the fear of god in the mother and the kid not to open the window.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hopefully the flight attendants were nice enough to let them warm their fish in the galley microwave.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: LOL subby - those aren't "lobsters".

Their craydads.


"Crawdads" or "Crayfish". Also "Crawfish".

Tiny little things in search of a boil.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Ragin' Asian: It's fine if she shares. If not, the guy in the seat ahead of her can just swiftly recline

Oh you haven't flown Spirit, I see.

'They're pre-reclined' I heard the flight attendant tell the guy next to me when he asked how to adjust his seat


And those seats have cushions.

The seats on Spirit are more like lawn chairs.

/flown Spirit once
//once
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theflatline: First off no one says "Craydads".  I am from South Louisiana, which eats them more than anywhere else in the world combined, and we call them crawfish.  Some people call them crawdads and some people call them mudbugs.


CSB: One of the local Chinese buffets had them labeled "clawfish".

/Cue "that's racist!"-kid
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She certainly knows how to carpe the fark out of the diem on an airplane.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How does she keep her shirt clean with those enormous breasts?  That's a feat in itself.


I was going to mention that. Does anyone know what her eye color is?
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh, never thought I would see the day that someone would make eating lobster look trashy.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: BuckTurgidson: LOL subby - those aren't "lobsters".

Their craydads.

"Crawdads" or "Crayfish". Also "Crawfish".

Tiny little things in search of a boil.


Those are small lobsters, crawfish do not have claws that size, and no one puts bands on them.

That grocery store ghetto fixings.  There is a store called Harveys(it used to be Winn Dixie) that sells trays like that here in Florida, and they stink to high heaven.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Excelsior: theflatline: First off no one says "Craydads".  I am from South Louisiana, which eats them more than anywhere else in the world combined, and we call them crawfish.  Some people call them crawdads and some people call them mudbugs.

CSB: One of the local Chinese buffets had them labeled "clawfish".

/Cue "that's racist!"-kid


I do not eat them unless I see them alive before they go to their deaths.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look, we've all wondered what approximately one dozen lobsters and sides would taste like at 30,000 feet. She had the derring-doo to find out. Anyone upset with her is secretly just jealous because they sat there and ate their tiny packets of peanuts like a sucker.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Excelsior: theflatline: First off no one says "Craydads".  I am from South Louisiana, which eats them more than anywhere else in the world combined, and we call them crawfish.  Some people call them crawdads and some people call them mudbugs.

CSB: One of the local Chinese buffets had them labeled "clawfish".

/Cue "that's racist!"-kid


Well they have do have robster craws.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TorpedoOrca: Ragin' Asian: It's fine if she shares. If not, the guy in the seat ahead of her can just swiftly recline

Oh you haven't flown Spirit, I see.

'They're pre-reclined' I heard the flight attendant tell the guy next to me when he asked how to adjust his seat


Absolutely not. If I've needed to get somewhere quickly, I fly Southwest. If I have time, I like taking Amtrak. The bar car has halfway decent food and watching the countryside go by is cathartic.

If I'm going to Europe, Lufthansa is my go to. Asia, Cathay, Sing, or Korean Air. It's a bromide to complain about airplane food, These airlines have some quality cuisine.
 
