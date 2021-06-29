 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Fox News fined $1,000,000 for human rights abuses. Anyone surprised? Better question: Will it change anyone's mind?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Fox News Channel, Roger Ailes, Fox News, New York City, News Corporation, Fox Broadcasting Company, N.Y.C. Commission, sexual harassment  
•       •       •

473 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 1:41 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, I'm thinking that they've definitely changed their mind about bringing Gretchen Carlson back for a reunion show.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fox in trouble?

Sweet - Fox On The Run - 45 (OFFICIAL)
Youtube kRv7EjjwYBI
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A million dollars? Well, I for one am convinced that such a substantial penalty will get them to change their ways.
Any day now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I did a road trip through rural north Alabama today to explore hiking trails. I realized that rural people and families can be pretty isolated from contact with others not in their immediate communities. If they depend on Fox News for all their information, eventually everyone in their immediate communities will only think how Fox News wants them to think. Throw in the Bible Belt factor (a Protestant church every quarter-mile), and those folks get pretty ignorant.

/Saw three, Trump 2020 flags this morning flying in yards out there, too.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No woman should have to endure sexual harassment, especially by someone who makes Jabba the Hut look like a Calvin Klein underwear model.  However, she signed on to be part of the RW machine that's main purpose is to divide the country by convincing yokels to hate minorities and liberals so that billionaires can protect their wealth.  So she's OK with the strong preying on the weak unless it's being done to her?
 
Mukster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Four tenths of second's profit? Meh.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fox Corporation, for the record, is worth ~$21.75 billion.

Fines need to be proportional to that shiat before corporations start caring. $1 million is pocket change.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Something... something... we've already agreed that you're a whore, now we're just negotiating the price.

/Why any woman would dye their hair blonde and submit a resume there is beyond my comprehension.
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: "Under the leadership of CEO Suzanne Scott, the network has implemented annual, mandatory in person harassment..."

OK, I may have been selective about where I ended that, but it was at a line break.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I did a road trip through rural north Alabama today to explore hiking trails. I realized that rural people and families can be pretty isolated from contact with others not in their immediate communities. If they depend on Fox News for all their information, eventually everyone in their immediate communities will only think how Fox News wants them to think. Throw in the Bible Belt factor (a Protestant church every quarter-mile), and those folks get pretty ignorant.

/Saw three, Trump 2020 flags this morning flying in yards out there, too.


When I was living in Colombia Direct TV removed Fox News from their line up because they did not want to pay for it because Colombians did not watch it.

They had a petition of about 10 angry expats who wanted to hire my dad a Colombian lawyer to sue Direct TV to get Fox back in Colombia and he told them to fark off.

"this is an outrage".
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The city shouldn't have accepted the settlement. It should have gone to court.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"but Matt Lauer."
Fox so far

1.Bill Oreilly - multiple suits and millions of dollars
2.Roger Ailes - 30 million
3.Eric Bolling - fired and showed canceled cause he was sending dick pics out
4.Kim Guilfoyle - Showed dick pics, abusive, and forced her assistant to rub her twat, had to quit
5.James Rosen - the old Washington correspondent for Fox, quit after caught sexually harassing women
6. Sean Hannity - try to harass a guest into coming back to his hotel room
7.Tucker Carlson - used to hang out with Matt Gaetz and almost shiat his pants when Gaetz mentioned he had dinner with his teenage companion, who the fark was Tucker with.

All networks have their pecadillos, but the only one that gets big numbers of perverts is Vice news, they have had about the same amount.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kim Guilfoyle has a dick?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Laughs nervously.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Fox Corporation, for the record, is worth ~$21.75 billion.

Fines need to be proportional to that shiat before corporations start caring. $1 million is pocket change.


is it Germany where billionaires get 100k Euro speeding tickets?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kim Guilfoyle has a dick?


Probably a different one each night.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordBeavis: No woman should have to endure sexual harassment


Fark user imageView Full Size

Agrees.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Also agree.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.