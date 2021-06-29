 Skip to content
(MSN) Hoping more than any for US-Canadian cross-border travel to return is the tiny US enclave of Point Roberts, population around 1300 and cut off from the rest of the US by 25 miles of Canada
    Sad, Canada - United States border, United States Border Patrol, 49th parallel north, Border, Point Roberts, Richard Read, Canadian side, Los Angeles Times  
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Last year I submitted paperwork for Canadian proof of citizenship. Advertised waiting time was 5 months. Due to COVID-19, the new advertised waiting time is 15 months.

I think Point Roberts has a longer row to hoe.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exclave
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is that in American miles?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Exclave


I was going to make a similar point, but then I wasn't sure.

Then I checked this Wikipedia page and became even more confused.

It may be that Point Roberts is an exclave from the perspective of the U.S. and an enclave from the perspective of Canada?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole f'n article and no map where it is? Jebus
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: Loucifer: Exclave

I was going to make a similar point, but then I wasn't sure.

Then I checked this Wikipedia page and became even more confused.

It may be that Point Roberts is an exclave from the perspective of the U.S. and an enclave from the perspective of Canada?


It's an exclave of the US, but not an enclave within Canada. It's not wholly surrounded by Canadian territory; its entire land border is with Canada, but it also has a coast.

Alaska is also an exclave like Port Roberts -- its land border is exclusively with Canada, but it also has a coast.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Bellingham and have a sailboat.
I've always thought being a smuggler would be cool.
Any Point Bob Farkers need some Real 'Murican goods or services?

/asking for a friend
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After looking it up, I want to hike the whale tail. Er trail
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you should just give it back, eh?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roofmonkey: I live in Bellingham and have a sailboat.
I've always thought being a smuggler would be cool.
Any Point Bob Farkers need some Real 'Murican goods or services?

/asking for a friend


Wouldn't that just be intrastate commerce?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That whole f'n article and no map where it is? Jebus


Easy enough to find:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Last year I submitted paperwork for Canadian proof of citizenship. Advertised waiting time was 5 months. Due to COVID-19, the new advertised waiting time is 15 months.

I think Point Roberts has a longer row to hoe.


Man, good luck with it. Did you submit early or late last year (i.e. any closer to the end)?
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: roofmonkey: I live in Bellingham and have a sailboat.
I've always thought being a smuggler would be cool.
Any Point Bob Farkers need some Real 'Murican goods or services?

/asking for a friend

Wouldn't that just be intrastate commerce?


Tell that to the Sea Mounties, Customs and Border Protection, and the Coast Guard. I've been come up on by CBP and the Coasties, no desire to  mess with the Mounties. Friendly interactions so far.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: Loucifer: Exclave

I was going to make a similar point, but then I wasn't sure.

Then I checked this Wikipedia page and became even more confused.

It may be that Point Roberts is an exclave from the perspective of the U.S. and an enclave from the perspective of Canada?


Wouldn't that cancel out and make it just a "clave"?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Last year I submitted paperwork for Canadian proof of citizenship. Advertised waiting time was 5 months. Due to COVID-19, the new advertised waiting time is 15 months.

I think Point Roberts has a longer row to hoe.


I'm a Canadian citizen; I was born in Germany. A few years ago I needed to get a copy of my German birth certificate AND replace my (Canadian) social insurance card. I mailed both requests on the same day.

Eight days after mailing them, I checked my mailbox. I kid you not, there was a letter from my hometown in Germany containing a copy of my birth certificate. It took 5 additional months for my SIN card.

The moral of this story: there is no one more incompetent than a Canadian civil servant. No one.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That whole f'n article and no map where it is? Jebus


It's basically just south of Vancouver's (BC not WA) bedroom communities.  It's on a peninsula that juts out southwards from Canada and the tip crosses the 49th parallel.  South of the 49th is Point Roberts, north of it is the Vancouver metropolitan region town of Tsawwassen.  The Strait of Georgia cuts Point Roberts off from the rest of Washington state.  The only land route to the US is through Canada.

48°59′05″N 123°04′05″W

If Point Roberts were to shift to being Canadian territory, it would be fresh meat in one of the most overheated real estate markets in the world (Vancouver is utterly insane) and probably get bought out by developers.  Its weird exclave status has kept it remarkably rural yet, before the border insanity caused by COVID, exceedingly closely tied to the Vancouver metropolitan area.  It's always been a bit of a weird spot on the border, like Stanstead/Derby Line or those towns in the Alaska panhandle that only have a road to BC.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Metastatic Capricorn: Last year I submitted paperwork for Canadian proof of citizenship. Advertised waiting time was 5 months. Due to COVID-19, the new advertised waiting time is 15 months.

I think Point Roberts has a longer row to hoe.

I'm a Canadian citizen; I was born in Germany. A few years ago I needed to get a copy of my German birth certificate AND replace my (Canadian) social insurance card. I mailed both requests on the same day.

Eight days after mailing them, I checked my mailbox. I kid you not, there was a letter from my hometown in Germany containing a copy of my birth certificate. It took 5 additional months for my SIN card.

The moral of this story: there is no one more incompetent than a Canadian civil servant. No one.


I'm a former Canadian civil servant and I'll have you know I resemble that remark!
/but I did pass my French exam
//and isn't that what really matters
///la troisième slashie réprésente notre fierté
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: WhippingBoi: Metastatic Capricorn: Last year I submitted paperwork for Canadian proof of citizenship. Advertised waiting time was 5 months. Due to COVID-19, the new advertised waiting time is 15 months.

I think Point Roberts has a longer row to hoe.

I'm a Canadian citizen; I was born in Germany. A few years ago I needed to get a copy of my German birth certificate AND replace my (Canadian) social insurance card. I mailed both requests on the same day.

Eight days after mailing them, I checked my mailbox. I kid you not, there was a letter from my hometown in Germany containing a copy of my birth certificate. It took 5 additional months for my SIN card.

The moral of this story: there is no one more incompetent than a Canadian civil servant. No one.

I'm a former Canadian civil servant and I'll have you know I resemble that remark!
/but I did pass my French exam
//and isn't that what really matters
///la troisième slashie réprésente notre fierté


I meant no offense, and I do apologize if I caused any... my post, while factual, was in jest.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

King Something: Doc Daneeka: Loucifer: Exclave

I was going to make a similar point, but then I wasn't sure.

Then I checked this Wikipedia page and became even more confused.

It may be that Point Roberts is an exclave from the perspective of the U.S. and an enclave from the perspective of Canada?

It's an exclave of the US, but not an enclave within Canada. It's not wholly surrounded by Canadian territory; its entire land border is with Canada, but it also has a coast.

Alaska is also an exclave like Port Roberts -- its land border is exclusively with Canada, but it also has a coast.


So...

Are the waters around Port Roberts Canadian or American?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I drove to Point Roberts a few years ago in a rental car. Going through American customs, I showed my passport and got asked all the usual questions about my purpose of entering the US and the whole shebang like I was actually entering the real United States and not some geographic anomaly. Coming back the Canadian guy glanced at my passport, shrugged and waved me though.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: King Something: Doc Daneeka: Loucifer: Exclave

I was going to make a similar point, but then I wasn't sure.

Then I checked this Wikipedia page and became even more confused.

It may be that Point Roberts is an exclave from the perspective of the U.S. and an enclave from the perspective of Canada?

It's an exclave of the US, but not an enclave within Canada. It's not wholly surrounded by Canadian territory; its entire land border is with Canada, but it also has a coast.

Alaska is also an exclave like Port Roberts -- its land border is exclusively with Canada, but it also has a coast.

So...

Are the waters around Port Roberts Canadian or American?


Yes.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I drove to Point Roberts a few years ago in a rental car. Going through American customs, I showed my passport and got asked all the usual questions about my purpose of entering the US and the whole shebang like I was actually entering the real United States and not some geographic anomaly. Coming back the Canadian guy glanced at my passport, shrugged and waved me though.


Oh that's interesting..I live in Vermont, and when I go up to Quebec the canadians grill me pretty hard. When I come back I get a few questions from a bored guard and they let me through. So pretty much the opposite.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: God Is My Co-Pirate: WhippingBoi: Metastatic Capricorn: Last year I submitted paperwork for Canadian proof of citizenship. Advertised waiting time was 5 months. Due to COVID-19, the new advertised waiting time is 15 months.

I think Point Roberts has a longer row to hoe.

I'm a Canadian citizen; I was born in Germany. A few years ago I needed to get a copy of my German birth certificate AND replace my (Canadian) social insurance card. I mailed both requests on the same day.

Eight days after mailing them, I checked my mailbox. I kid you not, there was a letter from my hometown in Germany containing a copy of my birth certificate. It took 5 additional months for my SIN card.

The moral of this story: there is no one more incompetent than a Canadian civil servant. No one.

I'm a former Canadian civil servant and I'll have you know I resemble that remark!
/but I did pass my French exam
//and isn't that what really matters
///la troisième slashie réprésente notre fierté

I meant no offense, and I do apologize if I caused any... my post, while factual, was in jest.


Oh my god don't apologize or I'll have to apologize back, and we'll end up fulfilling the Canadian stereotype.

/Happy Canada Day
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: The moral of this story: there is no one more incompetent than a Canadian civil servant. No one.


Meanwhile, at a certain golf-themed brass-plated motel in Florida....
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Oh that's interesting..I live in Vermont, and when I go up to Quebec the canadians grill me pretty hard. When I come back I get a few questions from a bored guard and they let me through. So pretty much the opposite.


I grew up in Detroit and crossed into Windsor a bunch of time, and had the same experience as you. In fact got turned around and sent back when I was draft age and just looking for a Canadian bar where the drinking age was 18. I guess the Point Roberts guy figured I couldn't have picked up anything to smuggle into Canada on that little piece of America.
 
caljar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Northwest Angle in Minnesota has had the same deal, but many less people, and they used an ice road all winter.
 
kelderiv
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: CruiserTwelve: I drove to Point Roberts a few years ago in a rental car. Going through American customs, I showed my passport and got asked all the usual questions about my purpose of entering the US and the whole shebang like I was actually entering the real United States and not some geographic anomaly. Coming back the Canadian guy glanced at my passport, shrugged and waved me though.

Oh that's interesting..I live in Vermont, and when I go up to Quebec the canadians grill me pretty hard. When I come back I get a few questions from a bored guard and they let me through. So pretty much the opposite.


Back in 1999 I went across the border into Canada at Niagara Falls because the friends I was with wanted to eat at the Hard Rock on the Canadian side. Getting across was so simple I didn't realize that I'd left my ID in the pants I'd worn when we were bar hopping the night before. Then we tried to come back across... They made a friend of mine to back to our hotel room and get my ID before they'd let me back in.
 
