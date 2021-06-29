 Skip to content
 
I'll see your alligator in the sewer and raise you our bear in the sewer
    American Black Bear, Storm drain, Bear, Bayport, New York, young bear, Police Chief Steve Hansen, Oak Park Heights  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Police in Oak Park Heights rescued a black bar that was stuck in a sewer on Sunday.

I know it's pronounced that way in some locales, I just didn't know one of these locales was Minnesota.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WE ALL FLOAT DOWN HERE
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: [Fark user image image 850x1119]
WE ALL FLOAT DOWN HERE


I'm so very scared.

Need advice, soonish
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I raise: Godzilla in the bathroom.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the way things are going it wouldn't surprise me if the sewer alligators and sewer bears paired up and formed little sewer monster babbies.

/way instain sewer
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for the red snapper in the shame cave, subby.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Neverwhere is a documentary.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Given the way things are going it wouldn't surprise me if the sewer alligators and sewer bears paired up and formed little sewer monster babbies.

/way instain sewer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he have a red balloon?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not that I would ever be wandering around in a sewer, but if I were and came across a bear - likely to be shiat-covered and angry about being lost in a sewer - I would be so much more terrified than if I found an alligator. You would kind of expect the alligator. No one is expecting the bear.

/and that's it for my tight five
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fragMasterFlash: Given the way things are going it wouldn't surprise me if the sewer alligators and sewer bears paired up and formed little sewer monster babbies.

/way instain sewer

[Fark user image image 300x168]


If those don't help control the C.H.U.D. population then nothing will.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Unless you got a child-eating clown, you're gonna lose this hand of sewer poker.
 
