(KCRG)   Woman ignores road signs. Gets a sinking feeling   (kcrg.com) divider line
472 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 9:09 PM (43 minutes ago)



8 Comments     (+0 »)
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*recalibrating*
"You have arrived at your destination. Take a pair of scissors and cut your driver's license into itty bitty pieces. Goodbye."
*ding*
 
muphasta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Name her and shame her!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Living up to the Iowa acronym.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The driver claims she was following GPS instructions.

Well there you have it. GPS trumps local road crew directions. Everyone knows that.
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Bridge Out"- GPS says not for me!
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My daddy said son you're gonna drive me to drinking if you don't stop driving past signs and sinking.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


When did people lose so much common sense?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

