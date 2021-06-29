 Skip to content
(MSN)   A couple who bulldozed and buried 36 Joshua trees to make way for a home were recently fined $18,000. GOOD   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Endangered species, Mojave Desert, Joshua Trees, Joshua Tree National Park, deputy district attorney, Joshua tree, iconic trees, Douglas Poston  
852 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 9:03 PM (49 minutes ago)



27 Comments
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would have been better off burying 36 copies of Achtung Baby.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cost of doing business. Now they know how much to raise the price for 'value added service'.

They should have made them replant and not build. 18K is chump change for a land developer.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Would have been better off burying 36 copies of Achtung Baby.


Hey, that was a good album.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: Harry Wagstaff: Would have been better off burying 36 copies of Achtung Baby.

Hey, that was a good album.


No, it wasn't. Everything after that has sucked even worse.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: No, it wasn't.


Yes it was.

Harry Wagstaff: Everything after that has sucked even worse.


Arguably correct.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they still haven't found what they're looking for.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
gopher321:

Pop is a masterpiece compared to their post 2000 releases
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gram Parsons is happy also.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They should've been burned with an unforgettable fire.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Permits probably would've caused a 12 month delay paying an $18,000 fine gets the house built while the market is on fire I don't think they care
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's the fine for bulldozing their house after it's built and re-planting Joshua trees?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It is unlawful for any person to cut, damage, destroy, dig up, or harvest any Joshua tree without the prior written consent of the director of parks and recreation or his designee. A violation of this section is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a five-hundred-dollar fine." -- https://library.municode.com/ca/victo​r​ville/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=​TIT13PUPESAMO_CH13.33PRREJOTR

They should have got 9 years in jail, too. No respect.
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just wait til a few more years in the future when new species or sub-species are named Braden, Jaden, or some other name made up by parents who stopped doing drugs way too late in life.

/sorry I get grumpy when I'm tired
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: gopher321: Harry Wagstaff: Would have been better off burying 36 copies of Achtung Baby.

Hey, that was a good album.

No, it wasn't. Everything after that has sucked even worse.


You're thinking in Mysterious Ways.

But it's all right.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Begs the question of what would be the correct penalty. Reality is we don't lock up rich folks for crimes against the environment.

But we can delay the living shiat out of their project. A year freeze for each count on both selling the property or developing would probably be super effective. Here they do this thing where if you clear a lot without a permit you can't develop anything for 5-7 years depending on zoning.
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Cost of doing business. Now they know how much to raise the price for 'value added service'.

They should have made them replant and not build. 18K is chump change for a land developer.


That wouldn't teach them anything because they are obviously self entitled, spoiled brats. They were told that they could not tear them down so instead of bringing in the construction company, he hires a guy with a back hoe. They had the trees just knocked down and buried instead of cut up and hauled  off so less people se the wood. Out of sight out of mind. He was not counting on people to be smart enough to stop and notice a large, gaping hole in the middle of a stand of trees. He thinks that everyone is just as stupid and selfish  as he is. They should take the land from him, charge a huge fine and put his ass in jail. Maybe he could have a job, like tending to a green area in the yard.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: Just wait til a few more years in the future when new species or sub-species are named Braden, Jaden, or some other name made up by parents who stopped doing drugs way too late in life.

/sorry I get grumpy when I'm tired


I think you mean Brayden and Jaedyn.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "It is unlawful for any person to cut, damage, destroy, dig up, or harvest any Joshua tree without the prior written consent of the director of parks and recreation or his designee. A violation of this section is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a five-hundred-dollar fine." -- https://library.municode.com/ca/victor​ville/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=​TIT13PUPESAMO_CH13.33PRREJOTR

They should have got 9 years in jail, too. No respect.


They were placed in diversion instead of jail which means that it would be real shame if someone snuck a couple of dead Joshua trees onto their property some night and then turned them in. A real shame.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA
three dozen Joshua trees were buried in a "giant hole" that was freshly covered over,
Soooooo, they were buried in a shallow grave
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not a satisfying amount.  Check out r/TreeLaw for better stories.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$18,000? Should have made it $180,000.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image

is my math right? 4,100 x 36 = $147,600?

plus jail time?


but they each paid just $9000 in fines? with zero jail time?

sure, this will TOTALLY prevent other rich assholes from doing the same thing...........
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It has become very self evident that the law is only for the poors.

No house should be built where Joshua trees are antive anyway, water wasting kindling.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: $18,000? Should have made it $180,000.


1.8 million. Make them replant the trees on that lot preventing development.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 392x183]
Begs the question of what would be the correct penalty. Reality is we don't lock up rich folks for crimes against the environment.

But we can delay the living shiat out of their project. A year freeze for each count on both selling the property or developing would probably be super effective. Here they do this thing where if you clear a lot without a permit you can't develop anything for 5-7 years depending on zoning.


It should cost an arm and a leg. literally.

two limbs, onion's choice.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're building a new home.  $18k is a fart in the wind.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, they can probably afford it and it won't hurt them enough to make a difference.
 
