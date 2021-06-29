 Skip to content
 
(WFTV Orlando)   Sanford man accused of stealing nearly $1 million in CARES Act funds, being a big dummy   (wftv.com) divider line
    Florida, CARES Act money, Sanford, Florida  
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiss my grits.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rallo knows one when he sees one
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please hang this POS from a light post in his hometown.

Seriously.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jmr61: Please hang this POS from a light post in his hometown.

Seriously.


Jesus Christ you're acting like he neglected a building until it collapsed on its tenant-owners.
You really should go swim in the Pacific and try to make it to Hawaii from LA.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well if Israel can get a cut of our tax money, why not him.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much did companies like American Airlines get in PPP and [insert other bailout $$$ here] just to layoff thousands of workers, only to whine about a "labor shortage" today?

Not just justifying this clown, merely pointing out the selective enforcement.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Well if Israel can get a cut of our tax money, why not him.


I like the cut of your jeb
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: How much did companies like American Airlines get in PPP and [insert other bailout $$$ here] just to layoff thousands of workers, only to whine about a "labor shortage" today?

Not just justifying this clown, merely pointing out the selective enforcement.


If you're gonna grift, make sure you're CEO of a major corporation

Or pay off the right people
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This guy ripped off $1 million and people in this thread are defending him???

What gives?
 
HFK
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the headline make more sense if it was a Lamont man? Fred wasn't the dummy.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Well if Israel can get a cut of our tax money, why not him.


Wow, is this Ilhan Omar's account?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA: diamond engagement ring and a wedding band

Let the punishment fit the crime.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He raised suspicions because his closed Philadelphia construction company only listed 25 no shows employees.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: This guy ripped off $1 million and people in this thread are defending him???

What gives?


I wasn't defending him. He's a clown getting what's coming to him, but there are much larger abuses that will go unpunished.

I've been heavily involved with the PPP program at my company (250 employees). We laid no one off. We used the funds as they were intended. The burden of proof that funds were being used appropriately is pretty high for "small" companies like ours. This jackass didn't think past the application, which was relatively easy thanks to COVID in early 2020. Justifying that money? Another story if you're a legitimate "small" business.

American Airlines and the like? They got hundreds of millions, didn't do what we did, laid people off and are now wondering where "their" workforce went.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: American Airlines and the like? They got hundreds of millions, didn't do what we did, laid people off and are now wondering where "their" workforce went.


But the stockholders!!!
 
Alebak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why point out that he bought a house and a car? That just makes him seem responsible considering the things he could've bought.

"Hmmmm a usable long term investment, or a trunk load of super cocaine, I can't decide!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alebak: Why point out that he bought a house and a car? That just makes him seem responsible considering the things he could've bought.

"Hmmmm a usable long term investment, or a trunk load of super cocaine, I can't decide!"


Remember, the article is not listing the money he didn't waste.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sanford Dummy Reel
Youtube moYdbNXBwvk
 
