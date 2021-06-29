 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   If at first you don't succeed, try again. Although if your first attempt failed because you were trying to post bail with counterfeit cash, you should probably just consider staying in there instead   (wftv.com) divider line
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should have just used the Get Out Of Jail Free card
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
??? Why didn't he just pay in ocean roaches?????
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid criminal is as stupid criminal does.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if the he stole the fake bills during the original crime.  That'd be hilarious.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: I wonder if the he stole the fake bills during the original crime.  That'd be hilarious.


That sounds like a great part to a first act of a movie
 
