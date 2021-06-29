 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   It's not often the asinine tag drags a submission out from the Food tab, but 'Bread Steak' should do it   (fox8.com) divider line
40
    More: Asinine, Meat, Steak, cookbook author David Tamarkin, Beef, Toast, Breads, bread puddings, Twitter  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been making something similar for years, both in the sliced form and in a savory bread pudding.   Hadn't thought of the parmesan crust.  I'll try that next tine.

Also, chicken fired cauliflower "steaks" are the bomb.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that there is already a nickname "wheat meat" for seitan, "Bread Steak" seems very uninspiring. Especially considering it is 'savory french toast', which sounds like garbage and is really just a fancy 'open faced sandwich'.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every time Unky Moe yells at ya you get a free steak...fish.
 
cleek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
so it's a Croque Monsieur without meat?
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Beef Wellington?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cleek: so it's a Croque Monsieur without meat?


Or as a friend calls them (CMs) "Protein and Goo"...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Just imagine your food like a Lost Boy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cleek: so it's a Croque Monsieur without meat?


Croque Madame (add a fried egg)
Croque Provencal (add tomato)
Etc.

So this should be a Croque Merde?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"A custard-soaked, Parmesan-crusted chunk of sourdough - essentially savory French toast - that really is decadent in the vein of a rib-eye,"

Sounds like a less convenient grilled cheese with extra steps...
 
Monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was down at the beach with my mother and kids about an hour ago and, somehow, Stouffer's frozen Welsh Rarebit came up. She was complaining that she can't get it anymore. We used to always have it in the freezer when I was a kid.

This means something.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:
It's fatty. It's salty. And if you do it right, it's downright meaty.

Huh, well how bout dat. Bon Appetit is describing me as one of their highly rated meals.
 
Monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Monkey: I was down at the beach with my mother and kids about an hour ago and, somehow, Stouffer's frozen Welsh Rarebit came up. She was complaining that she can't get it anymore. We used to always have it in the freezer when I was a kid.

This means something.


I also always thought it was Welsh Rabbit. Despite having rabbits as pets, I was okay with this.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ah, behold the face of a man who unironically thinks "bread steak" is a thing......

Fark user imageView Full Size


it's david tamarkin everybody! doesn't he look FUN!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes. I ate treacle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
It's fatty. It's salty. And if you do it right, it's downright meaty.

Huh, well how bout dat. Bon Appetit is describing me as one of their highly rated meals.


But are you savory?
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You guys get triggered so easily.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
no dog in this fight - call your bread whatever you want, it's still bread (see also beyond meat, unpossible burger, etc.)

my axe to grind is with Bon Apetite - fark them and their catering to a home cook while using ingredients that can NEVER seem to be found in my local grocery store.


/ok, their frittata recipe was pretty spot on and great for amending for any leftovers at the end of the week
//carry on :)
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]
Just imagine your food like a Lost Boy.


I tried that.  The results, not so great...

The Lost Boys (3/10) Movie CLIP - Maggots, Worms and Blood (1987) HD
Youtube 0A80j2BuMaU
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Its steak when you can cook it on a charcoal grill. Fish steaks, yes. Pork steaks, yes. Beef steaks, hell yes. Egg soaked bread with a cheese crust, no....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I've been making something similar for years, both in the sliced form and in a savory bread pudding.   Hadn't thought of the parmesan crust.  I'll try that next tine.

Also, chicken fired cauliflower "steaks" are the bomb.


Portobello caps marinated then grilled like steaks are awesome, but a slab of sourdough is just panini. NOT steak!

Bon Appétit is notorious for sh*tposts like that.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: farkingismybusiness: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]
Just imagine your food like a Lost Boy.

I tried that.  The results, not so great...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0A80j2Bu​MaU]


d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trocadero: cleek: so it's a Croque Monsieur without meat?

Croque Madame (add a fried egg)
Croque Provencal (add tomato)
Etc.

So this should be a Croque Merde?


It's a crock of merde alright.
 
ingo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trocadero: cleek: so it's a Croque Monsieur without meat?

Croque Madame (add a fried egg)
Croque Provencal (add tomato)
Etc.

So this should be a Croque Merde?


Croque Mon Sewer
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You just keep on lying to yourself pal.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kosherkow: no dog in this fight - call your bread whatever you want, it's still bread (see also beyond meat, unpossible burger, etc.)

my axe to grind is with Bon Apetite - fark them and their catering to a home cook while using ingredients that can NEVER seem to be found in my local grocery store.


/ok, their frittata recipe was pretty spot on and great for amending for any leftovers at the end of the week
//carry on :)


Dishes like frittata don't need recipes, same with making a risotto, or a paella. Just need to know the balances.
 
ften
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always love reading articles by people who say things taste like something they haven't eaten in 10/20+ years. Just say it taste good and don't pretend it taste like something it doesn't.

I've eaten French toast minus sugar / plus cheese and it is good, it doesn't taste like steak though.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Bread and steak do NOT make a compound word," hissed sweeny. "But men's meat does, you delicious human"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Budgie's little-known concept sequel to Breadfan?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eh, the name is kind of silly but the pic looks tasty.  Get over it weirdos.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monkey: I was down at the beach with my mother and kids about an hour ago and, somehow, Stouffer's frozen Welsh Rarebit came up. She was complaining that she can't get it anymore. We used to always have it in the freezer when I was a kid.


Growing up in Cleveland, my mom & grandma would occasionally take us to Higbee's Silver Grille as a treat - and we would always order their famous Welsh Rarebit. I have fond childhood memories of those times...and now I have a taste for it.

/also had rabbits as pets
//also thought it was Welsh Rabbit
 
Luse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luna1580: ah, behold the face of a man who unironically thinks "bread steak" is a thing......

[Fark user image 399x384]

it's david tamarkin everybody! doesn't he look FUN!


I'm convinced vegetarians come up with these idiotic names just to get a rise out of people. They only really succeed in showing that their unimaginative dicks.

There are SO many amazing veggie dishes out there that stand up on their own. Trying to pretend your slice of sourdough is "steak" just says you hate yourself and deeply regret your dietary choices.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm more of a sweetbread man myself.
 
Flincher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So burned toast ?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, I looked at the recipe.

It's pretentious French Toast. Not that that is a bad thing. But I'm a carnivore would serve with some nice thick cut bacon.
 
Luse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Eh, the name is kind of silly but the pic looks tasty.  Get over it weirdos.


The only weirdos here are the ones that think a piece of bread is steak. That's the sort of shiat that would land you in the "special" class if you said it as a kid. It's far worse if you say it as an adult.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: kosherkow: no dog in this fight - call your bread whatever you want, it's still bread (see also beyond meat, unpossible burger, etc.)

my axe to grind is with Bon Apetite - fark them and their catering to a home cook while using ingredients that can NEVER seem to be found in my local grocery store.


/ok, their frittata recipe was pretty spot on and great for amending for any leftovers at the end of the week
//carry on :)

Dishes like frittata don't need recipes, same with making a risotto, or a paella. Just need to know the balances.


Completely agree

However, they do require a basic construct and knowledge of the process - which ultimately was my takeaway from that recipe.

being able to sub out different meats, veggies, cheeses even types of milk (or cream, half and half), etc. has made that dish so much more versatile.

since we're in a food thread:

/slight threadjack

1/2 sweet onion - diced
few cloves garlic - minced
s&p
1lb italian sausage
12oz mushrooms (essentially the little basket), diced
head or so of broccoli (small florets)
1c cheddar shredded
1/2c milk
parmesan cheese (for topping)

preheat broiler (or broil setting in oven)

whisk together cheddar, eggs and milk and move to side

take the good old cast iron on med-med high and..

add onions, garlic, vegetable (or avocado) oil, and some salt, 4-6 min
add italian sausage to the mix, 6-8 min.
add vegies to the mix, 8-10min
add egg mixture and turn stove to low, 12-14

remove from stove

sprinkler grated parmesan all over the top evenly

broil 3-5min (but no more)

let cool add some fresh pepper and enjoy!

/sorry for the slight threadjack, but food makes me happy :)
 
Monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: Monkey: I was down at the beach with my mother and kids about an hour ago and, somehow, Stouffer's frozen Welsh Rarebit came up. She was complaining that she can't get it anymore. We used to always have it in the freezer when I was a kid.

Growing up in Cleveland, my mom & grandma would occasionally take us to Higbee's Silver Grille as a treat - and we would always order their famous Welsh Rarebit. I have fond childhood memories of those times...and now I have a taste for it.

/also had rabbits as pets
//also thought it was Welsh Rabbit


Jeez, I forgot about Higbee's. I was born in Cleveland (1971), and lived there until I was about 7. We went there a bunch of times, and ate it there, too.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fara Clark: Its steak when you can cook it on a charcoal grill. Fish steaks, yes. Pork steaks, yes. Beef steaks, hell yes. Egg soaked bread with a cheese crust, no....


Yes, I would like the pineapple ring steak, thank you.
 
