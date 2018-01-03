 Skip to content
(Car and Driver)   How hot is it in Oregon? Drivers will be allowed to pump their own gas. Fark: it's a 2 day exemption   (caranddriver.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the brief period when the ban is lifted, many Oregonians will have to figure out how to get gas on their own, possibly for the first time in their lives.

tri-statedefender.comView Full Size

No problem, Bob. She's all gassed up and ready to go.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many will die in those two days?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I won't complain about low 90's here in New Trumpistan (OH).

/ ready to move to Hudson Bay
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only reason I know how to pump is riding a motorcycle.  I feel so stupid when I pull up in another state and sit there, doing nothing  but taking up space until the light bulb clicks.

Respect to the folks here who stand in the sun, huffing unleaded for my comfort.

Seriously, tip your pump jockey if you have to.  hell of a job.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, people will just wait till they don't have to do it themselves.

I was just over in BFE Oregon, and apparently they've taken to the new exception in that "attendant must fill" law to where they can be self serve if they meet certain conditions. I got to fill my own car twice last week. I'm sure it's led to some confused travelers.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.


Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.


So glad we can't find other reasons why people shouldn't pump their own gas: https://data.ibtimes.sg/en/full/​48823/​us-gas-shortage.png?w=736
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

So glad we can't find other reasons why people shouldn't pump their own gas: https://data.ibtimes.sg/en/full/4​8823/us-gas-shortage.png?w=736


Better if I post the image:

data.ibtimes.sgView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

So glad we can't find other reasons why people shouldn't pump their own gas: https://data.ibtimes.sg/en/full/4​8823/us-gas-shortage.png?w=736


The Darwin factor is in play here. Amazingly enough, 315 million out of 328 million people - who DON'T live in Oregon or New Jersey - somehow don't immolate themselves each year.

You might have a point if the leading cause of death in, say, Kentucky, was people failing to pump gas without immolating themselves.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.


A living wage for actual work that adds actual value makes sense. An hour of labor in the US creates, on average, nearly $100 of GDP. Minimum wage should be much higher but the folks doing work should be actually doing things that create value.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove through Oregon in 2019 and was surprised when a pump jockey was trying to tell me to get away from the pump. I had to shoo him away from putting unleaded into the tank of my Diesel-powered car.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: A living wage for actual work that adds actual value makes sense. An hour of labor in the US creates, on average, nearly $100 of GDP. Minimum wage should be much higher but the folks doing work should be actually doing things that create value.


I would agree, but this is the counterpoint to that. Literal jobs that make zero sense other than make-work. You might as well require everyone to hire their own sous chef to chop their vegetables when cooking at home for all the pointlessness of paying a human to pump your gas.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.


What a stupid argument.

"My job is harder so they should be paid less."

/being poor is immoral
//being a filthy socialist is worse
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: What a stupid argument.

"My job is harder so they should be paid less."

/being poor is immoral
//being a filthy socialist is worse


No, their job is literally something that 96% of the US does themselves without any issue. Would you be equally for someone being paid $15/hr to cut your vegetables, or turn on your stove, or any one of about 1,000 things you do daily without the need for some government mandated employee to do it for you?

Forcing a state to pay people to pump their gas is about as make-work zero-benefit employment as they come. You might get me to agree if they were paid $15/hr to clean up litter, or sweep the streets, or rake leaves, or any number of arguably beneficial jobs for society, but paying someone to pump your gas? That's literally farking nonsense.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the jobs for joes law was stupid. Until i had to fill up on the coast and it was raining buckets sideways and blowing a good 50-60 mph...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x532]


I'd fill 'er up.

/reported
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can complain on Fark, or you can work to get the state laws changed.

We all know what you'll pick.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.


I learned to pump gas when I was a kid and always considered it normal to do it myself. First time traveling through Portland I had staff lose their minds at me for getting it started myself. My argument didn't matter much, even less my point of view. Like, come'on, chop chop. If you're slower than the debit machine and the plates aren't Oregon, move along.

There is another point of view that's kind of funny.  Watch especially the older folks lose their minds about doing this themselves.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: You can complain on Fark, or you can work to get the state laws changed.

We all know what you'll pick.


It would not be moral or reasonable for me to work to change the laws in another state.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heat wave is essentially over, so what a waste of time.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Nirbo: What a stupid argument.

"My job is harder so they should be paid less."

/being poor is immoral
//being a filthy socialist is worse

No, their job is literally something that 96% of the US does themselves without any issue. Would you be equally for someone being paid $15/hr to cut your vegetables, or turn on your stove, or any one of about 1,000 things you do daily without the need for some government mandated employee to do it for you?

Forcing a state to pay people to pump their gas is about as make-work zero-benefit employment as they come. You might get me to agree if they were paid $15/hr to clean up litter, or sweep the streets, or rake leaves, or any number of arguably beneficial jobs for society, but paying someone to pump your gas? That's literally farking nonsense.


I think it would much better if those people starved to death.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.


Counter-point:

This is thousands of (likely) unemployable or ex-cons.

I think we should have gas attendants all over the country. Sure it adds a couple pennies, but that guy (and it's almost always guys) probably are recidivisting any time soon.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ is another one of those "you can't pump your own gas" states.  Why?  The insurance.  Self-service insurance is more expensive than hiring a gas pump operative.  It's really easy for  an insurance company to check up on that too.

Gasoline -- the cause and cure for all life's climate problems.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who pumps their own gas.
I can safely say there's nothing slower in the world than the last 6 cents of prepaid gas in the middle of an Alberta winter.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RunawayCanuck: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

I learned to pump gas when I was a kid and always considered it normal to do it myself. First time traveling through Portland I had staff lose their minds at me for getting it started myself. My argument didn't matter much, even less my point of view. Like, come'on, chop chop. If you're slower than the debit machine and the plates aren't Oregon, move along.

There is another point of view that's kind of funny.  Watch especially the older folks lose their minds about doing this themselves.


I wonder if they'll extend this jobs program to electric cars too.

"Sorry, sir, you need to wait for someone to plug your car into that outlet in the garage. 220v is dangerous and hundreds of people are electrocuted, after all. It's for the greater good."

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: RunawayCanuck: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

I learned to pump gas when I was a kid and always considered it normal to do it myself. First time traveling through Portland I had staff lose their minds at me for getting it started myself. My argument didn't matter much, even less my point of view. Like, come'on, chop chop. If you're slower than the debit machine and the plates aren't Oregon, move along.

There is another point of view that's kind of funny.  Watch especially the older folks lose their minds about doing this themselves.

I wonder if they'll extend this jobs program to electric cars too.

"Sorry, sir, you need to wait for someone to plug your car into that outlet in the garage. 220v is dangerous and hundreds of people are electrocuted, after all. It's for the greater good."

[media4.giphy.com image 473x200]


At that point, we should pay those people to pick up trash on the side of the road.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nothing wrong with full service. that's why they used to call them 'service stations'. now we get bumpkus for service. make it full service coast to coast, create some damn jobs. nothing wrong with that.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the early 90s in the town I grew up in there was only one remaining gas station where they pumped your gas for you. And they were always busy, despite the gas being a little bit more expensive than other places in town. I believe the reason it was busy was because one of the attendants was a 20-something woman who was absolutely gorgeous. I sure do miss that gas station.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tag doesn't check out.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragedy will be hard to avoid.

media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x532]


BP gasoline pump handles are green. Also, that handle would look farking gross if it was for a diesel pump.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ColonelCathcart:

Better idea: make it easier for ex cons in the world's biggest prison state to get paid labor after having been enslaved.

Make it illegal to deny employment to people based solely on a conviction and/or  tax breaks for employing people who got out of jail.

Better yet, UBI and unemployable people will still be consuming and adding to the economy and we don't need to mandate unnecessary labor so Puritanical assholes can sinfully stroke their tiny boners at night aroused by the knowledge that nobody anywhere is actually being allowed a moment's leisure.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to change my own oil and brake pads before I got lazy and had money but I'll be damned if I to rich or lazy to fill up. I you support this ...unamerican crap you're a farking communist. Now excuse me, I have clouds to yell at and those neighbor kids are eyeballing my lawn.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

So glad we can't find other reasons why people shouldn't pump their own gas: https://data.ibtimes.sg/en/full/4​8823/us-gas-shortage.png?w=736


If that is considered a valid reason for people not being allowed to pump their own gas then no one should ever be allowed to cook their own meals ever again, because every year untold numbers of people cut or burn themselves while preparing their meals. As such only professional cooks and chefs should be allowed to cook. Hades, for that matter we should never let ordinary people drive. Just look at the number of accidents every single year! Clearly only professionally trained drivers should ever be allowed to drive.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x532]

BP gasoline pump handles are green. Also, that handle would look farking gross if it was for a diesel pump.


Hey....I just steal memes.  I don't make them. 😇
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I drove in Oregon I had no idea this was a thing. Plus I had a rental car with an Oregon plate so I'm pretty sure the attendant thought I was a complete idiot.

I hope I wasn't supposed to tip him.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: DarkSoulNoHope: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

So glad we can't find other reasons why people shouldn't pump their own gas: https://data.ibtimes.sg/en/full/4​8823/us-gas-shortage.png?w=736

If that is considered a valid reason for people not being allowed to pump their own gas then no one should ever be allowed to cook their own meals ever again, because every year untold numbers of people cut or burn themselves while preparing their meals. As such only professional cooks and chefs should be allowed to cook. Hades, for that matter we should never let ordinary people drive. Just look at the number of accidents every single year! Clearly only professionally trained drivers should ever be allowed to drive.


Think of all the people who hurt themselves having sex! Professionals only!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: RunawayCanuck: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

I learned to pump gas when I was a kid and always considered it normal to do it myself. First time traveling through Portland I had staff lose their minds at me for getting it started myself. My argument didn't matter much, even less my point of view. Like, come'on, chop chop. If you're slower than the debit machine and the plates aren't Oregon, move along.

There is another point of view that's kind of funny.  Watch especially the older folks lose their minds about doing this themselves.

I wonder if they'll extend this jobs program to electric cars too.

"Sorry, sir, you need to wait for someone to plug your car into that outlet in the garage. 220v is dangerous and hundreds of people are electrocuted, after all. It's for the greater good."

[media4.giphy.com image 473x200]


Those cars have special plugs that only work when the socket is plugged in properly to the vehicle. You have some funny thoughts about what the future will bring for jobs and you seem to be a person who doesn't tip their waiter.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.


So Oregon went and made it official. This is just idiotic nonsense, particularly because the ONE farking time I would actually want to stay in my car and have someone else pump my gas they wave the policy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: 137 Is An Excellent Time: RunawayCanuck: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

I learned to pump gas when I was a kid and always considered it normal to do it myself. First time traveling through Portland I had staff lose their minds at me for getting it started myself. My argument didn't matter much, even less my point of view. Like, come'on, chop chop. If you're slower than the debit machine and the plates aren't Oregon, move along.

There is another point of view that's kind of funny.  Watch especially the older folks lose their minds about doing this themselves.

I wonder if they'll extend this jobs program to electric cars too.

"Sorry, sir, you need to wait for someone to plug your car into that outlet in the garage. 220v is dangerous and hundreds of people are electrocuted, after all. It's for the greater good."

[media4.giphy.com image 473x200]

Those cars have special plugs that only work when the socket is plugged in properly to the vehicle. You have some funny thoughts about what the future will bring for jobs and you seem to be a person who doesn't tip their waiter.


I'm guessing if you spent the money on a Tesla you'd learn how to plug it in. Just saying.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: 137 Is An Excellent Time: RunawayCanuck: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

I learned to pump gas when I was a kid and always considered it normal to do it myself. First time traveling through Portland I had staff lose their minds at me for getting it started myself. My argument didn't matter much, even less my point of view. Like, come'on, chop chop. If you're slower than the debit machine and the plates aren't Oregon, move along.

There is another point of view that's kind of funny.  Watch especially the older folks lose their minds about doing this themselves.

I wonder if they'll extend this jobs program to electric cars too.

"Sorry, sir, you need to wait for someone to plug your car into that outlet in the garage. 220v is dangerous and hundreds of people are electrocuted, after all. It's for the greater good."

[media4.giphy.com image 473x200]

Those cars have special plugs that only work when the socket is plugged in properly to the vehicle. You have some funny thoughts about what the future will bring for jobs and you seem to be a person who doesn't tip their waiter.


I religiously tip heavy as I remember my days as waitstaff. 30% (with a $10 minimum) for even the worst service is basically my starting point.

But let's not make this a tipping thread.

PS. At home charging has countless fires attributed to it already.

https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/auto​-​makers-grapple-with-battery-fire-risks​-in-electric-vehicles-11603099800

electrek.coView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
According to Oregon:

FIRE HAZARD:"The dispensing of Class 1 flammable liquids by dispensers properly trained in appropriate safety procedures reduces fire hazards directly associated with the dispensing of Class 1 flammable liquids."

LACK OF INSTITUTIONAL CONTROL:"Appropriate safety standards often are unenforceable at retail self-service stations in other states because cashiers are often unable to maintain a clear view of and give undivided attention to the dispensing of Class 1 flammable liquids by customers."

LAWYERS, GUNS & MONEY: "Higher liability insurance rates charged to retail self-service stations reflect the dangers posed to customers when they leave their vehicles to dispense Class 1 flammable liquids, such as the increased risk of crime and the increased risk of personal injury resulting from slipping on slick surfaces."

RAIN & SNOW & HIGHWAYMEN:"The dangers of crime and slick surfaces described in subsection (3) of this section are enhanced because Oregon's weather is uniquely adverse, causing wet pavement and reduced visibility."

SERVICE TO SENIORS & DISABLED: "The dangers described (...) are heightened when the customer is a senior citizen or has a disability, especially if the customer uses a mobility aid, such as a wheelchair, walker, cane or crutches (...) Self-service dispensing at retail presents a health hazard and unreasonable discomfort to persons with disabilities, elderly persons, small children and those susceptible to respiratory diseases (...) the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, Public Law 101-336, requires that equal access be provided to persons with disabilities at retail gasoline stations."

WHAT SENIOR DISCOUNT? "Attempts by other states to require the providing of aid to senior citizens and persons with disabilities in the self-service dispensing of Class 1 flammable liquids at retail have failed, and therefore, senior citizens and persons with disabilities must pay the higher costs of full service."

AIRBORNE TOXIC PREVENT: "Exposure to toxic fumes represents a health hazard to customers dispensing Class 1 flammable liquids; the hazard (...) is heightened when the customer is pregnant; the exposure to Class 1 flammable liquids through dispensing should, in general, be limited to as few individuals as possible, such as gasoline station owners and their employees or other trained and certified dispensers."

ECONOMIC JUSTICE:"The typical practice of charging significantly higher prices for full-service fuel dispensing in states where self-service is permitted at retail (...) discriminates against customers with lower incomes, who are under greater economic pressure to subject themselves to the inconvenience and hazards of self-service; (and) discriminates against customers who are elderly or have disabilities who are unable to serve themselves and so must pay the significantly higher prices."

SAFETY FIRST: The higher price of full-service gas "increases self-service dispensing and thereby decreases maintenance checks by attendants, which results in neglect of maintenance, endangering both the customer and other motorists and resulting in unnecessary and costly repairs."

CALL AAA!"The increased use of self-service at retail in other states has contributed to diminishing the availability of automotive repair facilities at gasoline stations."

IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID: "Self-service dispensing at retail in other states does not provide a sustained reduction in fuel prices charged to customers (...) a general prohibition of self-service dispensing of Class 1 flammable liquids by the general public promotes public welfare by providing increased safety and convenience without causing economic harm to the public in general."

JOBS, JOBS, JOBS:"Self-service dispensing at retail contributes to unemployment, particularly among young people."

THINK OF THE CHILDREN! "Small children left unattended when customers leave to make payment at retail self-service stations creates a dangerous situation."

And yet in any rural county with less than 40,000 people (which is roughly half of all counties) you can pump your own gas from 6pm to 6am. 

The law prohibiting people from pumping their own gas made sense in 1951 because most of the safety features now built into pumps and gas stations simply did not exist. But in this day and age it is outdated and needs to be scrapped. People pumping their own gas works just fine with roughly 95% of the population of the country and it works just fine after hours in rural Oregon.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skyotter: You can complain on Fark, or you can work to get the state laws changed.

We all know what you'll pick.


Quiet down there, whippersnapper!
Everyone needs a hobby!
 
Shrink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: The first time I drove in Oregon I had no idea this was a thing. Plus I had a rental car with an Oregon plate so I'm pretty sure the attendant thought I was a complete idiot.

I hope I wasn't supposed to tip him.


Same. Flew to Oregon for meetings in Portland and Bend. Stopped for gas on the way to Bend, started pumping gas, and was greeted by an employee frantically waving their arms as he jogged towards me. I motioned him away and yelled that I didn't need help. When he asked me what I was doing, I asked him, "is that a trick question?" Apparently not.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: DarkSoulNoHope: 137 Is An Excellent Time: RunawayCanuck: 137 Is An Excellent Time: meanmutton: These idiotic make-work laws hurt the economy by wasting a valuable resource (labor) for no actual gain. Anyone who supports them needs to go take a college econ class.

Just imagine. They want those idiots paid $15/hr, too. 

$15/hr ... to pump gas that I can pump just fine.

Farking morons.

I learned to pump gas when I was a kid and always considered it normal to do it myself. First time traveling through Portland I had staff lose their minds at me for getting it started myself. My argument didn't matter much, even less my point of view. Like, come'on, chop chop. If you're slower than the debit machine and the plates aren't Oregon, move along.

There is another point of view that's kind of funny.  Watch especially the older folks lose their minds about doing this themselves.

I wonder if they'll extend this jobs program to electric cars too.

"Sorry, sir, you need to wait for someone to plug your car into that outlet in the garage. 220v is dangerous and hundreds of people are electrocuted, after all. It's for the greater good."

[media4.giphy.com image 473x200]

Those cars have special plugs that only work when the socket is plugged in properly to the vehicle. You have some funny thoughts about what the future will bring for jobs and you seem to be a person who doesn't tip their waiter.

I'm guessing if you spent the money on a Tesla you'd learn how to plug it in. Just saying.


Yep, also those plugs Tesla designed are universal since they didn't (intentionally) make the patent exclusive, so other manufacturers' cars can be charged the exact same way as long as the plug/socket is the same. Plus polluting, flammable gasoline isn't spilt onto the ground when the electric nozzle is taken out of the socket, so no fire/spill danger you need an attendant to clean up.
 
