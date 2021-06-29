 Skip to content
(AL.com)   A racist murderer arguing over a Cracker Barrel parking spot is the most Alabama story you'll read today   (al.com) divider line
47
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your "stand your ground" defense begins with you taunting someone with racial slurs then shooting them after they react in a non-deadly way, you might want to clear your social calendar for the next 15-30 years.

He picked a fight, the other guy produced fists, then he shoots the other guy in the head. It's not self defense. He killed someone with whom he was fighting.

In most places, his use of a racial slur might trigger hate-crime statutes, but this is Alabama, so...
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A standard-issue parking lot squabble over petty shiat turns deadly on a routine basis now that everyone has a gun in their car or waistband.

It's just the Dirty Harry move a lot of boys grew up wanting to do and now they live out their fantasies.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge named Clyde.  Life imitates My Cousin Vinny.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would seem to me, a typical day in Alabama for a black person. I wouldn't visit that shiathole on a dare.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Trump's little pity party got denied?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spelled R-A-N-D-Y, pronounced Dewanye Young.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross.

Cracker Barrel.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Gross.

Cracker Barrel.


Cracker Barrel: You can taste our cheese with every breath you take.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage. As usual, the beard's a dead giveaway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker barrel is comfort food for old people who hate youngin's with their phones and their blue hair and Korn.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat. Xanax and marijuana. You know it was his fault.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Cracker barrel is comfort food for old people who hate youngin's with their phones and their blue hair and Korn.


Korn is practically classic rock these days
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: If your "stand your ground" defense begins with you taunting someone with racial slurs then shooting them after they react in a non-deadly way, you might want to clear your social calendar for the next 15-30 years.


SYG laws were built with this exact sort of scenario in mind.  They are modern day get-out-of-jail cards for killing [Nubians].  You do whatever you want, when the [Nubian] reacts - or doesn't react - you plug them and then scream "They were coming right at me!"  And if you break into a [Nubian's] home, loudly announce your intent to kill them, and they plug you - then the judge dutifully laughs at them when he dismisses their SYG defense as inoperative because reasons and therefore.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Bronx Tale/Best scene/Robert De Niro/Chazz Palminteri/Lillo Brancato/Joe Pesci
Youtube 31MWrgY5R3E


/First thing I thought of.
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No duty to retreat includes a cracker barrel parking lot?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Gross.

Cracker Barrel.


Definitely gross. We prefer "Melanin-challenged American" Barrel.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Oh shiat. Xanax and marijuana. You know it was his fault.


Man, now THAT is a recipe for wildly outlandish behavior.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really love to see how this jackass parked.  And how big his stupid truck was.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: I'd really love to see how this jackass parked.  And how big his stupid truck was.


Over/under on Trump bumper stickers? I'd set the line at 4
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: blatz514: I'd really love to see how this jackass parked.  And how big his stupid truck was.

Over/under on Trump bumper stickers? I'd set the line at 4


Confederate flag sticker?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It turns out that guys with oversized trucks that they can't park have delicate fee fees. Who would've known?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

beezeltown: If your "stand your ground" defense begins with you taunting someone with racial slurs then shooting them after they react in a non-deadly way, you might want to clear your social calendar for the next 15-30 years.

He picked a fight, the other guy produced fists, then he shoots the other guy in the head. It's not self defense. He killed someone with whom he was fighting.

In most places, his use of a racial slur might trigger hate-crime statutes, but this is Alabama, so...


Don't  bring a knife to a gun fight.

/people being jerks is not an excuse for assault.
//play stupid games get stupid awards.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It turns out that guys with oversized trucks that they can't park have delicate fee fees. Who would've known?


I've ridden by guys in huge lifted trucks, giving the pointer-finger-and-thumb small penis gesture and have had several instantly rage, frothing at the mouth screaming at me to pull over to fight them. I laugh while still gesturing and then snake my way through traffic on my motorcycle.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wejash: A standard-issue parking lot squabble over petty shiat turns deadly on a routine basis now that everyone has a gun in their car or waistband.

It's just the Dirty Harry move a lot of boys grew up wanting to do and now they live out their fantasies.


By the same token, everyone has a camera in their hand. So we've got that going for us, I guess.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite farking insane society.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: beezeltown: If your "stand your ground" defense begins with you taunting someone with racial slurs then shooting them after they react in a non-deadly way, you might want to clear your social calendar for the next 15-30 years.

He picked a fight, the other guy produced fists, then he shoots the other guy in the head. It's not self defense. He killed someone with whom he was fighting.

In most places, his use of a racial slur might trigger hate-crime statutes, but this is Alabama, so...

Don't  bring a knife to a gun fight.

/people being jerks is not an excuse for assault.
//play stupid games get stupid awards.


In most of the world, the saying is "Don't create a society where gun fights are common" but for some odd reason, some Americans don't agree.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mr. Jones from Friday had it right:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: beezeltown: If your "stand your ground" defense begins with you taunting someone with racial slurs then shooting them after they react in a non-deadly way, you might want to clear your social calendar for the next 15-30 years.

He picked a fight, the other guy produced fists, then he shoots the other guy in the head. It's not self defense. He killed someone with whom he was fighting.

In most places, his use of a racial slur might trigger hate-crime statutes, but this is Alabama, so...

Don't  bring a knife to a gun fight.

/people being jerks is not an excuse for assault.
//play stupid games get stupid awards.


At least you found a way to defend the racist murderer.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NevynFox: UltimaCS: It turns out that guys with oversized trucks that they can't park have delicate fee fees. Who would've known?

I've ridden by guys in huge lifted trucks, giving the pointer-finger-and-thumb small penis gesture and have had several instantly rage, frothing at the mouth screaming at me to pull over to fight them. I laugh while still gesturing and then snake my way through traffic on my motorcycle.



Be careful...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Fara Clark: beezeltown: If your "stand your ground" defense begins with you taunting someone with racial slurs then shooting them after they react in a non-deadly way, you might want to clear your social calendar for the next 15-30 years.

He picked a fight, the other guy produced fists, then he shoots the other guy in the head. It's not self defense. He killed someone with whom he was fighting.

In most places, his use of a racial slur might trigger hate-crime statutes, but this is Alabama, so...

Don't  bring a knife to a gun fight.

/people being jerks is not an excuse for assault.
//play stupid games get stupid awards.

In most of the world, the saying is "Don't create a society where gun fights are common" but for some odd reason, some Americans don't agree.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sword fights were so much cool.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*cooler
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The dude was a jerk, he punched somebody because his feelings where hurt because he was called a name. He could just understand that the truck driver was a jerk, but no, he had to go assault the person. I dont have much sympathy.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NevynFox: UltimaCS: It turns out that guys with oversized trucks that they can't park have delicate fee fees. Who would've known?

I've ridden by guys in huge lifted trucks, giving the pointer-finger-and-thumb small penis gesture and have had several instantly rage, frothing at the mouth screaming at me to pull over to fight them. I laugh while still gesturing and then snake my way through traffic on my motorcycle.


You don't happen to have your alarm set for 05:00 do you? I think everyone in our neighborhood with a motorcycle needs to remind us they have one a little after that.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: The dude was a jerk, he punched somebody because his feelings where hurt because he was called a name. He could just understand that the truck driver was a jerk, but no, he had to go assault the person. I dont have much sympathy.



Sympathy isn't all you're short on.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: The dude was a jerk, he punched somebody because his feelings where hurt because he was called a name. He could just understand that the truck driver was a jerk, but no, he had to go assault the person. I dont have much sympathy.


You see this as a good reason to kill someone.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A racist murderer arguing over a Cracker Barrel parking spot is the most Alabama story you'll read today

I'll be the judge of that, subby.

FTFA: It began with a dispute over a bad parking job that blocked in Randy "DeWayne Young," 40, and his stepfather Robert Lee

Black guy in Alabama named after the most famous general in the confederate army. I'm not saying this wasn't a family name, but come on.

FTFA: Defense attorneys, however, claim the deadly shooting was self-defense. The judge earlier this year denied Hancock immunity under Alabama's Stand Your Ground Law.

It's cool if we shoot black people, right? No? Well, shiat.

FTFA: Young had been at the home of his mother and stepfather helping to install tile flooring that night, and Young and Shepard later decided to grab dinner at Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel was a bad choice. It's in the name, my dudes.

FTFA: While Shepard was outside smoking, a black truck pulled up next to his Mitsubishi Gallant, parking so close and at an angle that Shepard would not have been able to get out of the parking space.

YFW you drive a Mitsubishi Galant in Alabama.

FTFA: Jeffers told Shepard he had a bad day, and then asked Shepard for a cigarette which Shepard gave him.
Jeffers tucked the cigarette behind his ear and headed into the restaurant, telling Shepard he needed to talk with a friend inside.

This is probably a foreign concept to non-smokers, but if I give you a cigarette, you are obligated to hang out with me for the time it takes you to smoke that cigarette.

FTFA: Shepard finished his cigarette and went back inside, exiting a few moments later with Young. The truck was still blocking them in, so Shepard said he went back inside to get the driver to ask him to move.

At that point, Shepard and Jeffers emerge from the restaurant.
Hancock by then was out of the truck and as he squeezed in between the two vehicles, he said, "(Expletive) you n*****s," Shepard testified. He then got back into the truck.

This is the standard Alabamian response. This would hold up in court.

FTFA: Young got upset at the use of the racial slur, Danneman said, and replied something to the effect of, "If you call me that again, I will pull you out of the car and kick your ass."

AND RIGHT HERE IS WHERE "STAND YOUR GROUND LAW" IS TRULY NECESSARY. Do we want to live in a society where a black man can speak to a white man like this?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fara Clark:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Go, speed racist.
Go, speed racist.
Go.
*shooing motion*
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: NevynFox: UltimaCS: It turns out that guys with oversized trucks that they can't park have delicate fee fees. Who would've known?

I've ridden by guys in huge lifted trucks, giving the pointer-finger-and-thumb small penis gesture and have had several instantly rage, frothing at the mouth screaming at me to pull over to fight them. I laugh while still gesturing and then snake my way through traffic on my motorcycle.


Be careful...


[Fark user image 500x333]


WTF is up with that guy's neck? Is he growing a third testicle in there?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Gin Buddy: NevynFox: UltimaCS: It turns out that guys with oversized trucks that they can't park have delicate fee fees. Who would've known?

I've ridden by guys in huge lifted trucks, giving the pointer-finger-and-thumb small penis gesture and have had several instantly rage, frothing at the mouth screaming at me to pull over to fight them. I laugh while still gesturing and then snake my way through traffic on my motorcycle.


Be careful...


[Fark user image 500x333]

WTF is up with that guy's neck? Is he growing a third testicle in there?



I think that's where he keeps his chaw. Which magically never runs out.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gin Buddy: nicoffeine: That's probably a bot you guys are responding to. Stop doing that.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wegro: Gin Buddy: nicoffeine: That's probably a bot you guys are responding to. Stop doing that.



I thought 80% of the accounts here are bots? Who the heck am I supposed to talk to?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wegro: Gin Buddy: nicoffeine: That's probably a bot you guys are responding to. Stop doing that.


Well, I understand what you're at, but would a bot admit to living in what is essentially north Dayton?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Judge named Clyde.  Life imitates My Cousin Vinny.


Uh... The judge in My Cousin Vinny was named Chamberlain Haller
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: NevynFox: UltimaCS: It turns out that guys with oversized trucks that they can't park have delicate fee fees. Who would've known?

I've ridden by guys in huge lifted trucks, giving the pointer-finger-and-thumb small penis gesture and have had several instantly rage, frothing at the mouth screaming at me to pull over to fight them. I laugh while still gesturing and then snake my way through traffic on my motorcycle.

You don't happen to have your alarm set for 05:00 do you? I think everyone in our neighborhood with a motorcycle needs to remind us they have one a little after that.


Ha! You just described my neighbor.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wegro: Gin Buddy: nicoffeine: That's probably a bot you guys are responding to. Stop doing that.


A bot that pays Drew $10/month for TF?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish I had that gif of the farside cartoon about how nature tells you to avoid it.

/the truck driver should have been on it.
//did the shooter have children? He might qualify for a Darwin.
 
