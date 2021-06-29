 Skip to content
(PBS)   You might want to sit down for this, but it sort of looks like a Florida-based lead factory and smelter has not been entirely operating up to federal regulatory standards   (pbs.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains a lot
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like FL and TX are perpetually the finalists for Corporate Bordello Survivor.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's metal.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Origin story for Florida Man?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smelting lead. For when you can't pass the security checks and requirements of convenience store work and customer service.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, noes, where are we going to get bullets?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Smelting lead. For when you can't pass the security checks and requirements of convenience store work and customer service.


Pretty much any melted-metal or metal oil solvent / plating worker I've met has scrambled brains.

The real question is about which came first
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They needed to consult five experts to determine that a lower credit rating means they'll have trouble getting a loan?

At least the writer was thorough
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So? The company closes down, the owners start up a new company and do it all over again until that one shuts down too. Doesn't matter to them, the owners already got paid.

That's how it works in America.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Given the effects of lead poisoning, you might have to sit down.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The downgrade comes after the Tampa Bay Times revealed that Gopher had exposed hundreds of workers to extreme amounts of lead.

Imagine that.  Getting exposed to lead while working in a lead factory.  What are the odds?
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
vignette2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is one of the scariest job sites I have ever seen.
Not even with a SCBA would I want to wander around there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"owned by Energy Capital Partners, a New Jersey-based private equity firm"

"Gopher announced plans to borrow $490 million"

"Moody's also noted that Gopher has continued to pay annual dividends"

Same old story. Private equity firm buys company, uses company to take large loans to pay management fees, drains all the operating revenue until the company folds. Taxpayers are on the hook for taking care of the workers and environmental cleanup. Rinse, repeat.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: "owned by Energy Capital Partners, a New Jersey-based private equity firm"

"Gopher announced plans to borrow $490 million"

"Moody's also noted that Gopher has continued to pay annual dividends"

Same old story. Private equity firm buys company, uses company to take large loans to pay management fees, drains all the operating revenue until the company folds. Taxpayers are on the hook for taking care of the workers and environmental cleanup. Rinse, repeat.


Sounds like it's effectively a legalized version of this:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: This is one of the scariest job sites I have ever seen.
Not even with a SCBA would I want to wander around there.
[Fark user image 850x483]


That's a lot of Freedom Dust.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That's metal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tekmo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Regulations are bad, m'kay?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Want to skip to the end?

The company will file Ch 11 when it has lined up potential lenders and investors for its future.

In the case, it will sell all its assets to a new owner, free of all liabilities including the health issues.

The remaining shell will set aside a large portion of the proceeds to pay enviro remediation costs and health costs for injured workers or communities.

The set asides will be like 1% of projected costs. The rest is on government, local/state/fed.

This is kinda all you can do once it is this far gone. Nothing at the back end can cover what was not done to protect people at the beginning or middle of the story.

So obviously the important thing is to build this garbage in poor minority neighborhoods so the predictable results harm people no one cares about.

The American Way!
 
