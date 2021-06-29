 Skip to content
 
(Slate) Today's Slatesplanation: How to shoot sex scenes in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
53
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tie the man down and let the team of bisexual actresses go to work.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to shoot sex scenes in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Yell angrily, "Fark it, we'll do it live"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually pretty easy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe try talking with the folks involved BEFORE the scenes? Touch base on what is OK and what isn't? You know, don't be a douchebag.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"We're going to fark in this scene, are you good with that?"
"Maybe?"
"Okay, we're going to have to recast this porn, sweetcheeks."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there Ring camera porn?
Asking for a neighour.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's actually pretty easy:

[Fark user image 792x495]

Maybe try talking with the folks involved BEFORE the scenes? Touch base on what is OK and what isn't? You know, don't be a douchebag.


get outta here with yer "common sense" and "decency" thing...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1. Call it a "Reality TV" show
2. Hire actors that otherwise would have gone into low budget porn
3. Shoot away
4. Bored suburbanites watch it
5. Profit
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's be honest: most of these scenes are just gratuitous and do nothing to advance the plot, define the characters or serve any other literary purpose.  I like looking at naughty bits as much as the next guy but in the age of the internet, we no longer need movies for that sort of thing.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's actually pretty easy:

[Fark user image 792x495]

Maybe try talking with the folks involved BEFORE the scenes? Touch base on what is OK and what isn't? You know, don't be a douchebag.


Isn't that why studios have bundled all of that into a specialist's job (the intimacy coordinator)?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson ever do a sex scene together and need a fluffer - I'm available and willing. I hereby declare my consent.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's actually pretty easy:

[Fark user image image 792x495]

Maybe try talking with the folks involved BEFORE the scenes? Touch base on what is OK and what isn't? You know, don't be a douchebag.


That's pretty much the article, but it also expands on actors/actresses saying that they're okay with anything and then slowly discovering what they're not okay with.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The portrayal of (common consensual physical) intimacy at any level can be demonstrated by simply closing a door.  Anything more is gratuitous.  So tits or GTFO, if you will.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Keira Knightley Talks Sex Scenes - The Graham Norton Show
Youtube GUsBdXrUhdk
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sex scenes are always awful.

Tarantino never has them in his movies.
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can they choose a more creepy picture of that guy?

/Chandler
 
covfefe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size

Wants your consent. Needs your consent.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Slate articles suck, you could stop submitting & greenlighting them.
Have you considered that?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: hubiestubert: It's actually pretty easy:

[Fark user image image 792x495]

Maybe try talking with the folks involved BEFORE the scenes? Touch base on what is OK and what isn't? You know, don't be a douchebag.

That's pretty much the article, but it also expands on actors/actresses saying that they're okay with anything and then slowly discovering what they're not okay with.


I read an article once that admitted that directors and producers always try to shoot these scenes as early as possible.  The reason being that even with signed consent, actors/actresses have more leverage to simply refuse if 90% of the filming budget and schedule has already been spent.

I'm not sure whether to be impressed or appalled by this.
 
covfefe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.


I reject your consensus reality, and substitute my own.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sex scenes are always awful.

Tarantino never has them in his movies.


There's a sex scene in nearly every Tarantino movie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.


Also, soliciting consent without consent is sexual assault.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.


All stories are rehashes, all scenes are ways of communicating with the viewer.

Sex scenes are no more superfluous than any other type of scene.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.


Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was hoping for the phrase "stunt chimp"

But realized robin williams isn't in a position to film a sex scene
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Bslim: Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.

All stories are rehashes, all scenes are ways of communicating with the viewer.

Sex scenes are no more superfluous than any other type of scene.


Sooo, let's say a heist movie. We have the putting together of the crew, the planning, anal sex, the actual heist.

Nope, nothing superfluous there.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


Caligula
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.

Caligula


That was actual porn disguised as art. The Bob Guccioni in the credits was the first clue.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: dothemath: Sex scenes are always awful.

Tarantino never has them in his movies.

There's a sex scene in nearly every Tarantino movie.
[Fark user image 832x416]


I mean "romantic" "love" scenes with female nudity.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


Original Sin

Everything outside the hot sex is completely forgettable
 
Callous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


Depends on your definition of "suffer".  You likely would have never heard of "Blue is the Warmest Color" without it.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.



The Yattering: Original Sin

Everything outside the hot sex is completely forgettable



Basic Instinct - same reason...
 
dave0821
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


Basic instinct??
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bslim: Unsung_Hero: Bslim: Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.

All stories are rehashes, all scenes are ways of communicating with the viewer.

Sex scenes are no more superfluous than any other type of scene.

Sooo, let's say a heist movie. We have the putting together of the crew, the planning, anal sex, the actual heist.

Nope, nothing superfluous there.


And a running gun fight in a romcom is also superfluous.

Context is important.  I never said sex scenes were mandatory, only that excluding them from all movies as unnecessary is removing a legitimate storytelling tool for no good reason.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


I dunno, watching Ryan Reynolds getting pegged in dead pool was pretty entertaining.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Tyrone Slothrop: dothemath: Sex scenes are always awful.

Tarantino never has them in his movies.

There's a sex scene in nearly every Tarantino movie.
[Fark user image 832x416]

I mean "romantic" "love" scenes with female nudity.


Feet.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


Top Gun? Sort of culmination of the tension the narrative built around it. Sometimes it works, and it doesn't have to be that dirty.
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


Or Forrest Gump, or basic instinct.
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.


Or two girls, one cup.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: dothemath: Tyrone Slothrop: dothemath: Sex scenes are always awful.

Tarantino never has them in his movies.

There's a sex scene in nearly every Tarantino movie.
[Fark user image 832x416]

I mean "romantic" "love" scenes with female nudity.

Feet.


So?
Compared to the non-stop parade of double anal teen porn online 24/7 liking toes seems downright quaint.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Bslim: Unsung_Hero: Bslim: Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.

All stories are rehashes, all scenes are ways of communicating with the viewer.

Sex scenes are no more superfluous than any other type of scene.

Sooo, let's say a heist movie. We have the putting together of the crew, the planning, anal sex, the actual heist.

Nope, nothing superfluous there.

And a running gun fight in a romcom is also superfluous.

Context is important.  I never said sex scenes were mandatory, only that excluding them from all movies as unnecessary is removing a legitimate storytelling tool for no good reason.


Let's get rid of car chases as well. Oh, and prolonged fight scenes. We've just fixed 85 percent of Hollywood!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Unsung_Hero: Bslim: Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.

All stories are rehashes, all scenes are ways of communicating with the viewer.

Sex scenes are no more superfluous than any other type of scene.

Sooo, let's say a heist movie. We have the putting together of the crew, the planning, anal sex, the actual heist.

Nope, nothing superfluous there.


I can tell you don't know the tropes of heist movies. The anal sex makes the protagonist realize during the actual heist that he needs to go in the back door.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sex scenes are always awful.

Tarantino never has them in his movies.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Would like a word.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sex scenes in mainstream films are a cheesy relic of the past. And a waste of screen time.
If I need to watch sex on screen I just get actual porn.


NSFW
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where was this guy when they filmed Brown Bunny?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why is there just one man being the safety coordinator?   Shouldn't there be a team where there is one member of the team that is relatable to each of the actors in the scene?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

valenumr: Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Just don't.  Consent can be withdrawn at any time, including years into the future.  And in going so, it removes consent in the past.  Making the acts retroactively abuse.

Just don't have sex scenes.
Problem solved

Hell, don't even imply sex.  Since the implication might be abuse or harassment.  And don't even use inanimate objects, since they cannot consent.

Hollywood used to be able to have some pretty steamy implied sex without having the actors go nipple-to-nipple. There's generally no REASON we have to have a bedroom scene in about 90% of the movies where we get one--a gratuitous sex scene is just that. In the very rare cases where seeing the characters in bed, suggestion is usually enough.

Think very carefully, and you'd be hard-pressed to think of a movie that would suffer because the sex scene was removed.

I dunno, watching Ryan Reynolds getting pegged in dead pool was pretty entertaining.



Heh. Did you see Happy?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't you understand? It's porn for those that don't watch porn.

Also, do men not want to see every woman naked?

Also also, there's a chance of a good story at least, and that can boost the emotional intensity of sex scenes.

Also also also (slightly OT),
If I gave Jen Psaki a rim job, could that be called "circling back"?
"I'm gonna hafta circle back on ya there, Jen."
 
