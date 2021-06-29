 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Yes Virginia, you can have legal marijuana, but you can't buy it. You can grow it. But you can't buy the seeds to grow it. You must label every plant with your name ID number. You must lock the plants away from anyone under 21, etc   (wusa9.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, English-language films, following information, state ID number, driver's license, Clerk of Circuit Court, misdemeanor, Newport News Angela Reason, amount  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds like the movie I saw this weekend. They locked the evil spirit in the doll, with a magic spell expiration date of February 31, to keep it captive forever. I consider most laws to be like magic spells too, because they only work on black people.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, do not forget to have your contact information and Federal Aviation Administration ID attached to your drone for law enforcement purposes.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


What one plant can look like.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plants cannot be visible from public view

These laws are filled with so much magic, it's hard to keep up. Plants which must grow without seeds, and plants which will damage ordinary citizens if seen!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, you just need to be white enough to both know the law / hire an attorney to know it for you and tell you what to say/don't say if you're ever confronted.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The substantive changes are
-possession of up to an ounce is legal in public and private.
-possession of 1 oz to one pound is a $25 fine.  (No idea if they confiscate it.)
-Having a large quantity is no longer proof of intent to sell.  You have to be caught actually selling it.
-Giving it away to another adult is ok.  Recreational sales aren't scheduled to happen until 2024.
-No buying a sticker for $300 and getting an oz of weed, like in DC.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeds?  What about clones...
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops can't hassle you because they smell pot or see you with a joint. That is a big step forward for the kind of people who cops like to hassle.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I love living in California.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

This? Totally Personal use! I have anxiety! 2020 was rough you know! Sit down and hang out, there's enough for everyone!
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. Just legalize the shiat already.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you live with anyone under 21 keep your marijuana plants (grown with illegal seeds) locked up in a safe like guns. They should grow great in there.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can seeds be shipped? Like, say, from one state to another state? I've heard conflicting stories on this. It makes sense that they can't be, since USPS is a federal agency, but I've heard people claiming it can be easily done. Not sure how far to trust them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: So basically, you just need to be white enough to both know the law / hire an attorney to know it for you and tell you what to say/don't say if you're ever confronted Phillip Morris.


Fixed for accuracy.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Seeds?  What about clones...

FTFA
"Illegal" sales include seeds, clones (young plants) flower, or any other parts of the marijuana plant


So an individual can't sell seeds, plants, etc.  In other words, Virginia has the same laws as every other state (or commonweath) that has legalized weed.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit harshin' my buzz, bruh!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri had this problem until stores opened. The police in KC enacted a "don't ask don't tell" policy for people with cards. It was weird, completely inappropriate, and could've been handled 1000x better, but it still beat prohibition by miles. Baby steps are annoying but acceptable.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Plants cannot be visible from public view

These laws are filled with so much magic, it's hard to keep up. Plants which must grow without seeds, and plants which will damage ordinary citizens if seen!


Meh. If it's visible someone will swipe it anyway.

This is interim, btw. Virginia is going full adult-use dispensary-sold cannabis in 2024, and the legislature will probably speed that up soon enough.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 716x357]

What one plant can look like.



Virginia, you must deal with changing your brain chemistry, possibly permanently, if you smoke enough of it over time..........
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago, before we sold our house, we grew some weed in the backyard. We were a bit worried about the neighbors, so planted some tomato plants around them as camouflage.

No need. Early on our neighbors (an elderly couple) noticed and commented on our plants and said their son has all sorts of growing tips and gave us fertilizer suggestions.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a new VA resident who doesn't partake in the wacky tobac-y, the main question I'll ask front and center for those that do - if one were to light up on Friday night, can they still be fired for testing positive Monday morning?  I've got friends and relatives in "legal" states and that's a concern for many.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of today, I live next door to the civilized world at last!  Can't wait for the shops to start opening up in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of these strictures are similar to Massachusetts', and not terribly draconian in my view, so stop whining, subs.  You can grow your own pot now, and as pointed out by question-DJ, four plants can get you a lot of weed (MA law does not specify how large each plant can be.  YMMV).
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, my brother, sister, and I have (had, in the case of my brother, r.i.p.), a "brown thumb" -- green shiat dies under our care.

My mom, on the other hand, has the "greenest thumb" you ever did saw (ahem).

So, come spring, my mom plants her vegetable garden, which she always borders with flowers and such.  My sister decides to plant some 'seeds' among them.

We had quite the miniature crop ggoing before my mom realized what was what and tore them all out.

:-(
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Can seeds be shipped? Like, say, from one state to another state? I've heard conflicting stories on this. It makes sense that they can't be, since USPS is a federal agency, but I've heard people claiming it can be easily done. Not sure how far to trust them.


Free Mark Emery
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that's enough rules. But that is par for the course in Virginia.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the US you can buy seeds straight from Amsterdam or the UK with your credit card on normal websites.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess this was a compromise with the "think of the children" crowd, so the other states around them will get all their business. I pass by three dispensaries on the way to work here in Maryland and our laws are for "medical" use only which is very open to interpretation. As long as you get  doctors note you are good. It should be full legal and I don't even smoke it.
 
ThurmanMerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: In the US you can buy seeds straight from Amsterdam or the UK with your credit card on normal websites.


I heard those sites were all scams
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with these blue states with blue legislatures and blue executives that just refuse to listen to the will of the people?
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe in a few years Ohio will come back around. The last attempt was a total joke and anyone who thought that would pass had some wool pulled deep over their eyes.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Dewey Fidalgo: Seeds?  What about clones...

FTFA
"Illegal" sales include seeds, clones (young plants) flower, or any other parts of the marijuana plant

So an individual can't sell seeds, plants, etc.  In other words, Virginia has the same laws as every other state (or commonweath) that has legalized weed.


Dispensaries in CA sell clones and seeds.
 
Altoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Pocket Ninja: Can seeds be shipped? Like, say, from one state to another state? I've heard conflicting stories on this. It makes sense that they can't be, since USPS is a federal agency, but I've heard people claiming it can be easily done. Not sure how far to trust them.

Free Mark Emery


I have about 100 seeds in my fridge here in Virginia accumulated over months and months of different purchases that were delivered via mail.  They are sold on the websites as "for seed collectors, not to be used for anything illegal."

These are all delivered by my friendly neighborhood mail carrier.   Not once have I had any issues.

Is it legal? No idea.   Seeds are pretty small, and seem to just go unnoticed.

Disclaimer:  YMMV
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: So, my brother, sister, and I have (had, in the case of my brother, r.i.p.), a "brown thumb" -- green shiat dies under our care.

My mom, on the other hand, has the "greenest thumb" you ever did saw (ahem).

So, come spring, my mom plants her vegetable garden, which she always borders with flowers and such.  My sister decides to plant some 'seeds' among them.

We had quite the miniature crop ggoing before my mom realized what was what and tore them all out.

:-(


One of the harshest stories I've heard on Fark. :-(
 
Altoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThurmanMerman: strathmeyer: In the US you can buy seeds straight from Amsterdam or the UK with your credit card on normal websites.

I heard those sites were all scams


I have never not received something I ordered.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: As a new VA resident who doesn't partake in the wacky tobac-y, the main question I'll ask front and center for those that do - if one were to light up on Friday night, can they still be fired for testing positive Monday morning?  I've got friends and relatives in "legal" states and that's a concern for many.


That's not a law issue but rather a workplace rules thing.

My office?  I wouldn't care.  People come in hungover on Mondays all the time.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Let me guess this was a compromise with the "think of the children" crowd, so the other states around them will get all their business. I pass by three dispensaries on the way to work here in Maryland and our laws are for "medical" use only which is very open to interpretation. As long as you get  doctors note you are good. It should be full legal and I don't even smoke it.


Nah, this is full on a "Let the tobacco corps get a head start" bill.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder...Was it the same people that demanded all of this nonsense tip-toe/skip to my Lou./dance a jig
bullshat within this bill, are they the same ones that "Hate big gub'ment intruding in their life!!" ?
Is this more of that hypocritical morality crapola?   The same kind of crap that made
us have "Riverboat Casinos" in Illinois and Missouri that ended up just being buildings in moats
to skirt the ignorant demand by the "moral" people that just had to get their little "Stiggin' it" to the bill.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cute and all, but if you can grow all the other regulations become unenforceable.
 
Altoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must say that I did not think I would live to see the day I could grow pot in Virginia legally.   Not sure why subby thinks they didn't do enough.

The only difference between Texas and Virginia is the accent and latitude.   I am really surprised this happened at all.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: As a new VA resident who doesn't partake in the wacky tobac-y, the main question I'll ask front and center for those that do - if one were to light up on Friday night, can they still be fired for testing positive Monday morning?  I've got friends and relatives in "legal" states and that's a concern for many.


Yes.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 716x357]

What one plant can look like.


I'm going in the ground next year for at least one plant
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

foo monkey: freakdiablo: As a new VA resident who doesn't partake in the wacky tobac-y, the main question I'll ask front and center for those that do - if one were to light up on Friday night, can they still be fired for testing positive Monday morning?  I've got friends and relatives in "legal" states and that's a concern for many.

Yes.


Don't know of a state where marijuana users are protected from adverse employment action.  For instance, in my state it is legal medicinally, but employers can still fire you for taking your medicine as prescribed.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Can seeds be shipped? Like, say, from one state to another state? I've heard conflicting stories on this. It makes sense that they can't be, since USPS is a federal agency, but I've heard people claiming it can be easily done. Not sure how far to trust them.


It's almost certainly illegal.  In practice it's probably fairly easy.  If you haveto mail drug material in 'Murica, always use USPS -- private delivery companies can open up your packages at their discretion, whereas the postal service has to abide by strict mail-privacy rules.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Can seeds be shipped? Like, say, from one state to another state? I've heard conflicting stories on this. It makes sense that they can't be, since USPS is a federal agency, but I've heard people claiming it can be easily done. Not sure how far to trust them.


I don't have seeds, but I'm happy to share after the first.  Hit my TF mail.  If I can borrow your oven, I can bake us some kick-ass chocolate chip cookies.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

question_dj: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 716x357]

What one plant can look like.


Ballpark about $879 trillion U.S., give or take $9 billion, (cop) street value.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x850]
This? Totally Personal use! I have anxiety! 2020 was rough you know! Sit down and hang out, there's enough for everyone!


I read this post to the tune of "strawberry fields forever", with the scientist going full julie andrews in that beautiful garden....
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The substantive changes are
-possession of up to an ounce is legal in public and private.
-possession of 1 oz to one pound is a $25 fine.  (No idea if they confiscate it.)
-Having a large quantity is no longer proof of intent to sell.  You have to be caught actually selling it.
-Giving it away to another adult is ok.  Recreational sales aren't scheduled to happen until 2024.
-No buying a sticker for $300 and getting an oz of weed, like in DC.


The only thing bad about this is gawd forbid the Republicans take over the state government next year, it won't happen at all. Especially when you see some of the people running for governor and many other seats/offices.

Hell, I almost expect that if the people of the Commonwealth are stupid enough to do that, we'll look a lot like many other Republican states within a year.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The substantive changes are
-possession of up to an ounce is legal in public and private.
-possession of 1 oz to one pound is a $25 fine.  (No idea if they confiscate it.)
-Having a large quantity is no longer proof of intent to sell.  You have to be caught actually selling it.
-Giving it away to another adult is ok.  Recreational sales aren't scheduled to happen until 2024.
-No buying a sticker for $300 and getting an oz of weed, like in DC.


Awesome.  Thanks for this info.  I haven't been following recreational, but definitely hip to MMJ.  I'm actually in the process of getting my card.  Because f*ck opiates.  F*ck being in pain.  F*ck having limited options for said pain.

MMJ is BEYOND long overdue in this country.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Altoid: Must say that I did not think I would live to see the day I could grow pot in Virginia legally.   Not sure why subby thinks they didn't do enough.

The only difference between Texas and Virginia is the accent and latitude.   I am really surprised this happened at all.


Virginia has a dem gov, a dem statehouse, a trans state senator, etc, and is a massive hub for all manner of technology development.  I think we're just a bit different from Texas
 
