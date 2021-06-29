 Skip to content
(Tech Times)   Boston Dynamics' creepy ass robots challenge BTS to a dance-off. Article includes ~45 seconds of actual creepy ass dance footage   (techtimes.com) divider line
    Marc Raibert, Boston Dynamics  
659 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 29 Jun 2021 at 5:40 PM



19 Comments
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My favorite robot is Atlas, aka ATLA.  He's a cool-looking bad boy and also cute, which is really my type.  I love everything about him.  I love his smile, the way he runs, his backflips, and his battery life really turns my gears.  He has his own fashion sense and isn't held back by having big rubber nubs for hands.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Your love of k-pop boy bands combined with this acquisition will only make you ... happier.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My favorite robot is Atlas, aka ATLA.  He's a cool-looking bad boy and also cute, which is really my type.  I love everything about him.  I love his smile, the way he runs, his backflips, and his battery life really turns my gears.  He has his own fashion sense and isn't held back by having big rubber nubs for hands.


Yeah, and, like... he's actually talented because he writes all his own code.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By the end of that all I could think of was "Portal."
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My favorite robot is Atlas, aka ATLA.  He's a cool-looking bad boy and also cute, which is really my type.  I love everything about him.  I love his smile, the way he runs, his backflips, and his battery life really turns my gears.  He has his own fashion sense and isn't held back by having big rubber nubs for hands.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They haven't faced any real competition yet.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New Robot Makes Soldiers Obsolete (Corridor Digital)
Youtube y3RIHnK0_NE
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boston Dynamics robots versus Korea's robots.

Boston Dynamics robots have more autonomy.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y3RIHnK0​_NE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Time to make small EMP guns.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
lol! Owned by Hyundai for like what, a week? And already they're putting it in Kpop. Come on guys, too on the nose.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did someone say ass robot?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/GIS for ass robot was a lot more SFW than I anticipated
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creoena: Did someone say ass robot?

[Fark user image 460x349]

/GIS for ass robot was a lot more SFW than I anticipated


You didn't try Bing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I heard that Hyundai bought Boston Dynamics my first thought was kaijus are real.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Boston Dynamics saw no problem with selling robots to the NYPD recently, like during or after the police started rioting against protesters last year.

fark em.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, but can the robots Beat That Shrimp!?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Halmeoni needs to stand by the stairs.
 
inner ted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Boston Dynamics robots versus Korea's robots.

Boston Dynamics robots have more autonomy.


Korea is Boston dynamics after Hyundai bought them and now killer robots do cute dances so we don't notice how killer they are
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My favorite robot is Atlas, aka ATLA.  He's a cool-looking bad boy and also cute, which is really my type.  I love everything about him.  I love his smile, the way he runs, his backflips, and his battery life really turns my gears.  He has his own fashion sense and isn't held back by having big rubber nubs for hands.


Here ya go, buddy.  Enjoy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
