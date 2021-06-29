 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PBS)   Leader of far-right group who stockpiled weapons and prepared for violence was arrested but not tried on terror charges. The good news is that it wasn't in the US but in Germany, which has no history at all of this sort of thing getting out of hand   (pbs.org) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Angela Merkel, Nazism, Germany, Right-wing politics, Far right, Chancellor of Germany, Prosecutor, documentary Germany's Neo-Nazis  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 7:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 21 month suspended sentence, that'll show him
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.  The US are the experts at being fascist lunatics now.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are just reconstructive anthropologists. Sei still.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once all the Germans were war-like and mean,
But that couldn't happen again.
We taught them a lesson in 1918,
And they've hardly bothered us at all since then.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beatrice WeiB.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 480x360]


The Bart the.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time will tell. Time will tell.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Amateurs.  The US are the experts at being fascist lunatics now.


On the bright side if history is any guide we'll be the economic powerhouse of the EU in 60-70 years tops!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fano: Time will tell. Time will tell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Family Guy - German Tour Bus
Youtube v5VIH0L29dg

Everyone was on vacation!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And yet, look who was the last president. And, don't act innocent. Money and humans backed that guy. Even while he said the worst things. And even at he failed at doing their bare minimum of leading. His supporters didn't bale. Money kept backing this man.
Why you keep doing business with him should be an indictments of your morals.
But I guess it doesn't matter if you throw our nation into a civil war because you'll just move to wherever you want to and leave the rest of us to pick up the pieces.
Nice.
Don't ever cry innocence again ladies and gentlemen.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And yet, look who was the last president. And, don't act innocent. Money and humans backed that guy. Even while he said the worst things. And even at he failed at doing their bare minimum of leading. His supporters didn't bale. Money kept backing this man.
Why you keep doing business with him should be an indictments of your morals.
But I guess it doesn't matter if you throw our nation into a civil war because you'll just move to wherever you want to and leave the rest of us to pick up the pieces.
Nice.
Don't ever cry innocence again ladies and gentlemen.


Frank-Walter Steinmeier?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coming up next: Leader of German far-right group turns out to be  "undercover informant" recruited by the BND.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: A 21 month suspended sentence, that'll show him


The Germans are fairly good at documentation.  It's a lot of rope they're giving him.  Perhaps the trail will go further into the forest or to that one place they'd never look -- Bielefeld.
 
starsrift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This seems like a good time to wonder if most of Fark knows that the arsonist behind the Reichstag fire is still a matter of some debate and the original man found guilty of the crime (by the Nazis) has since been pardoned (by the not-Nazis).
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: johnny_vegas: A 21 month suspended sentence, that'll show him

The Germans are fairly good at documentation.  It's a lot of rope they're giving him.  Perhaps the trail will go further into the forest or to that one place they'd never look -- Bielefeld.


Bielefield doesn't exist.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.