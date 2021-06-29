 Skip to content
 
(Inside Higher Ed)   UNC board vote to tenure 1619 author Hannah-Jones, which was on, then off, is back on again   (insidehighered.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Board of directors, Fiduciary, Academia, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, Trustee, Board of Trustees, Management, Corporate governance  
Good.  They deserve it for the work that was done, and the long overdue conversations it helped put into the national spotlight.
 
What about Hanna-Barbera?

And... what about Snagglepuss, even? Heavens to mergatroid, I better make my exit...Stage Right
 
What's this about Hannah John-Kamen?
Oh ick.  This was cross-posted to the Main tab sewer.
 
Reminds me of Cornel West vs. Harvard. He wanted tenure, but Harvard was dragging its feet (supposedly because West called out Israel for persecuting Palestinians). If Harvard was really denying him, tenure over his views on Israel, then fark the university. cornel can (and did) choose to teach elsewhere. Harvard has a $40 billion endowment. They can withstand the uproar if they had supported West.
 
She's publicly stated that she will teach her own beliefs, instead of journalism. With the state of journalism these days (the best news aggregator is Fark, for instance) she can't do much harm.
 
The boards current position:
If she doesn't deserve tenure, basically no one does.

But this isn't about tenure. This is about rich white racists.
 
Was Hunter S Thompson a journalist?  Most assuredly.  Was every article he wrote purely factual?  Most assuredly not.  Journalism is not just stating facts and mere recitation.  It is the revelation of truth in a situation - the why it has occurred.  Otherwise you're a reporter, not a journalist.
 
So Hannity and Carlson are journalists that get at the why to reveal their truth?
 
Harvard is too busy keeping Alan Dershowitz on staff and finding the next generation of George W. Bushes and Jared Kushners to add to their incredible legacy of greatness.
 
Whenever I hear the word Tenure I always think of Led Zeppelin's "Ten Years Gone"
 
I can't wait to hear some people's thoughts about how America totally isn't racist anymore and our racist past has no bearing on today.
 
Well, now I do, too, fark you very much.
 
If controversies going viral is going to influence the decisions of non-elected government boards with unlimited discretion and zero oversight we need to get a lot more shiat to go viral
 
Republicans lose again.
Good!
 
That, or you know, people who've never picked up a book on sociology expressing concerns about the basis for her work for totally not racist reasons. Totally.
 
I'm sure there are a ton of morans on twitter that you can follow to hear that.  And then maybe you can come back and post screen shots of what you heard.
 
"In before (insert comment that won't appear in the thread)!"
 
Even when it was off, and they were saying she wasn't gonna get tenure, I was betting she would.

Naw, you gotta give 'em what they want and satisfy their smug, otherwise they become nervous and even more insufferable.

Observe:

My thoughts are that America totally isn't racist anymore and our racist past has no bearing on the events of today. I've never picked up a book on sociology, but I'd like to express my concerns about her work for reasons that have nothing to do with race.
 
