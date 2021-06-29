 Skip to content
(CNN)   Clingy girlfriends save lives   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I was right at her door, about to leave. And for some reason, she just asked me to stay"

Gee, I wonder what the reason was...
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't care, got saved.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
edmo:Gee, I wonder what the reason was...

Didn't you read the article? His apartment was going to collapse later that night.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
GF four months later: I wish I didn't convince him to stay with me that night.

/ You know one day she is going to be sick of him
// He will too
///
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 400x711]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
<
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: "I was right at her door, about to leave. And for some reason, she just asked me to stay"

Gee, I wonder what the reason was...


Dick
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After the game, he got up to leave. But Figueiredo -- in a situation unusual for a Wednesday night -- did not have one of her children at home. He had some appointments to attend to in the morning, but she saw an opportunity for them to spend some time together, they said.

"The little cockblocker is at grandma's house" sounds like the right reason.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: edmo: "I was right at her door, about to leave. And for some reason, she just asked me to stay"

Gee, I wonder what the reason was...

Dick


No, Erick.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Came for overly attached girlfriend. Leaving more than satisfied.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I wanted to take a shower and sleep comfortably. But ...."

And he lives to be a dick another day.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn right!  If anybody is gonna kill him, it's gonna be HER!!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Came for overly attached girlfriend. Leaving more than satisfied.


Lainy did Cards Against Humanity on Tabletop a few years ago. Worth checking out. She looks so... shell shocked at times. :)
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 400x711]


Boo_Guy: NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 400x711]

[Fark user image 625x581]


JesseL: <[Fark user image 581x430]


Dick Gozinya: [i.kym-cdn.com image 625x581]


I love that she left the internet game behind to save her own sanity.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Final Destination VI: The Florida-ing
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This happened to me once, except that instead of a night of fun, I got 10 minutes of morning snuggling. And instead of being saved from death, my motorcycle got a parking ticket and 2 other BS tickets.

/ when DC parking authority says paid parking starts at 8 am that means ticketing starts at 8:01, Shruti
// not complaining bout morning snuggling tho
 
