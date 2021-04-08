 Skip to content
 
(Fortune) Data from a half a billion LinkedIn users for sale online, marking the first time LinkedIn has been valuable to anyone (fortune.com)
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
Dateline: April 8, 2021 4:48 PM EDT

Not that reminding everyone that LinkedIn is hot garbage isn't a valid concept.
 
SurfaceTension
47 minutes ago  
Every time I see something about LinkedIn I'm reminded that I actually have a LinkedIn account.
 
thorpe
45 minutes ago  
From TFA: "People can see if they have been impacted by the data incident by visiting websites like Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), which list major data breaches."

I'm not saying HIBP is a bogus website or anything, but make up an email address and see how many times they tell you it's been breached.

Tr0mBoNe
43 minutes ago  
gunther_bumpass
43 minutes ago  
LinkedIn is crap. But like most things these days, once a certain number of office drones get on board, you kind of have to, just to keep up. It's farking aggravating.
 
HeartBurnKid
43 minutes ago  
I can't shiat on LinkedIn too much.  I got my current job through it.

But yeah, I can't imagine the kind of people who are even remotely active on there.
 
smd31
42 minutes ago  
Lulz, well played subby, well played. :)
 
mavexe
42 minutes ago  

thorpe: From TFA: "People can see if they have been impacted by the data incident by visiting websites like Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), which list major data breaches."

I'm not saying HIBP is a bogus website or anything, but make up an email address and see how many times they tell you it's been breached.

I could see someone just using do­g­[nospam-﹫-backwards]tac­*c­om though as a bogus email to get past something.
 
NuclearPenguins
42 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: LinkedIn is crap. But like most things these days, once a certain number of office drones get on board, you kind of have to, just to keep up. It's farking aggravating.


Why?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
40 minutes ago  

thorpe: From TFA: "People can see if they have been impacted by the data incident by visiting websites like Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), which list major data breaches."

I'm not saying HIBP is a bogus website or anything, but make up an email address and see how many times they tell you it's been breached.

HIBP works by reading password lists found for sale or distribution. Those lists are going to include submissions by smartasses, of course.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
40 minutes ago  

thorpe: From TFA: "People can see if they have been impacted by the data incident by visiting websites like Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), which list major data breaches."

I'm not saying HIBP is a bogus website or anything, but make up an email address and see how many times they tell you it's been breached.

It's literally just a cache of all the pastebins and other leaks.  If it's there it just means it was in one of those dumps.  People make up fake emails for shiat all the time.  It's not like HIBP is doing anything other than allowing you an easy interface to search those dumps.

Also, if you're scared that the data you make publicly available is being made publicly available you're in for a bad time.   If you have a Linkedin profile it's searchable by anyone who pays already.
 
pastramithemosterotic
39 minutes ago  
I made a linked in when I still wanted to work a desk job. Then I realized I hated working in an office for many reasons, and maintaining stupid job profiles like linkedin was one of them

It sucked the few months I was active on it, though
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
39 minutes ago  
Well I wouldn't have my current job if it weren't for a recruiter for my company finding me on there. Though subby may be jaded as the burger flipper job marketplace is too cutthroat.
 
UltimaCS
39 minutes ago  
Oh no. Maybe the hackers are now willing to harass the everloving fark out of engineers to see if they're interested in relocating to Frog Fart, Alabama for a $7/hour sales job.
 
WastrelWay
39 minutes ago  
No big deal. If you cancel your LinkedIn account, they sell your information to scammers, anyway. I started getting spam at 50 or 100 emails a day starting the day after I closed my account a few years ago.

/not saying that LinkedIn was paid to be hacked. No, not at all.
 
FrancoFile
38 minutes ago  
Does that explain why I got text spam yesterday and today for boner pills?  I didn't think that I had a phone number on there...
 
Hence the Name...
37 minutes ago  
They can have my identity HAHAHA jokes on them
 
FormlessOne
37 minutes ago  

mavexe: thorpe: From TFA: "People can see if they have been impacted by the data incident by visiting websites like Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), which list major data breaches."

I'm not saying HIBP is a bogus website or anything, but make up an email address and see how many times they tell you it's been breached.

I could see someone just using dog[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]tac[* image 7x13]com though as a bogus email to get past something.


Well, I just tested no­n­bin­a­ry­horse­gend­e­r­[nospam-﹫-backwards]se­r­am­taser­a­t­s­*co​m and hol­yfr­iar[nospam-﹫-backwards]sk­n­u­htiwsk­n­om*n­et, and it replied with "Good news - no pwnage found!" for both bogus addresses.

Useful data? Perhaps. Anecdotal? Mais oui!
 
FormlessOne
37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: mavexe: thorpe: From TFA: "People can see if they have been impacted by the data incident by visiting websites like Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), which list major data breaches."

I'm not saying HIBP is a bogus website or anything, but make up an email address and see how many times they tell you it's been breached.

I could see someone just using dog[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]tac[* image 7x13]com though as a bogus email to get past something.

Well, I just tested nonbinaryhorsegender[[nospam-﹫-backwar​ds] image 7x13]seramtaserats[* image 7x13]com and holyfriar[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]sknuhtiwsknom[* image 7x13]net, and it replied with "Good news - no pwnage found!" for both bogus addresses.

Useful data? Perhaps. Anecdotal? Mais oui!


*monkswithhunks.net - wouldn't want to misspell the domain...
 
dbaggins
37 minutes ago  
What private data would LinkedIn have on anyone?   Couldn't you just trawl the publicly available data on the website and get the same thing?
 
phamwaa
36 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: LinkedIn is crap. But like most things these days, once a certain number of office drones get on board, you kind of have to, just to keep up. It's farking aggravating.


I'm retiring soon. fark that mess.
 
40 degree day
36 minutes ago  
They should call it "okay-who's-this-asshole-that-someone-​invited-to-my-meeting dot com" because that is the main use.
 
FormlessOne
36 minutes ago  
Hilarious - if you cut & paste email addresses out of the dialog from HIBP, the site deliberately "breaks" them (to prevent scraping, it would appear.)
 
pastramithemosterotic
34 minutes ago  

dbaggins: What private data would LinkedIn have on anyone?   Couldn't you just trawl the publicly available data on the website and get the same thing?


I'm sure bosses are dumb enough to correspond with their mistresses through LinkedIn messaging
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I made a linked in when I still wanted to work a desk job. Then I realized I hated working in an office for many reasons, and maintaining stupid job profiles like linkedin was one of them

It sucked the few months I was active on it, though


I had a LinkedIn account briefly in the early 2010's but deleted my account in 2014. I maintain that it's useless to me personally.

I'll admit it's been handy for some light cyberstalking, though (i.e. "Is [crap manager] still at [old company]? Oh, no, they are in multi-level marketing now, haha").
 
gunther_bumpass
34 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: gunther_bumpass: LinkedIn is crap. But like most things these days, once a certain number of office drones get on board, you kind of have to, just to keep up. It's farking aggravating.

Why?


Well, it's like everything. Once some keener gets on board, everyone has to. I'm in vfx. So that means I submit a reel. Earlier on, it was a cut-together vhs tape of your work. Then it had to be a dvd. Then it had to be online. Then it had to be mobile. And of course now you need an editor and music and a breakdown. And now hey! There's linkedIn! Gotta have a linkedIn profile!  

It's all make-work garbage that has nothing to do with your profession. The United States is a country run by the worst salesmen you can imagine. Hell, we even elected the worst of them all to the Presidency.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
33 minutes ago  
Take away everything remotely interesting about facebook, and there you have LinkedIn.

Trying to make a social network so people could make friends with their bosses and colleagues? Meh. I barely wanted to see most of those people at work.
 
SMB2811
33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Dateline: April 8, 2021 4:48 PM EDT

Not that reminding everyone that LinkedIn is hot garbage isn't a valid concept.


Subby linked to the wrong article, because there was another one last week that they probably meant to submit.

https://restoreprivacy.com/linkedin-d​a​ta-leak-700-million-users/
 
Mikey1969
31 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: I can't shiat on LinkedIn too much.  I got my current job through it.

But yeah, I can't imagine the kind of people who are even remotely active on there.


Yeah, i know a couple of people who have gotten jobs from LinkedIn. It's gotten much better than it was when I first discovered it in 2008, but it's still not a wonderful site.
 
Rozotorical
31 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: I can't shiat on LinkedIn too much.  I got my current job through it.

But yeah, I can't imagine the kind of people who are even remotely active on there.


Yeah I think people don't understand that LinkedIn exists for recruiting. That if you don't create and add as many industry people as you can, you are only hurting yourself.
 
toraque
31 minutes ago  

dbaggins: What private data would LinkedIn have on anyone?   Couldn't you just trawl the publicly available data on the website and get the same thing?


TFA says the data was scraped, ie just read off the user pages by script, so that's basically what happened apparently.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
29 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Every time I see something about LinkedIn I'm reminded that I actually have a LinkedIn account.


This

/I have no idea at all what the password is
 
NuclearPenguins
27 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: NuclearPenguins: gunther_bumpass: LinkedIn is crap. But like most things these days, once a certain number of office drones get on board, you kind of have to, just to keep up. It's farking aggravating.

Why?

Well, it's like everything. Once some keener gets on board, everyone has to. I'm in vfx. So that means I submit a reel. Earlier on, it was a cut-together vhs tape of your work. Then it had to be a dvd. Then it had to be online. Then it had to be mobile. And of course now you need an editor and music and a breakdown. And now hey! There's linkedIn! Gotta have a linkedIn profile!  

It's all make-work garbage that has nothing to do with your profession. The United States is a country run by the worst salesmen you can imagine. Hell, we even elected the worst of them all to the Presidency.


Gross. I can't imagine having to deal with such things.
 
Pigeonhole
23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Well, it's like everything. Once some keener gets on board, everyone has to. I'm in vfx. So that means I submit a reel. Earlier on, it was a cut-together vhs tape of your work. Then it had to be a dvd. Then it had to be online. Then it had to be mobile. And of course now you need an editor and music and a breakdown. And now hey! There's linkedIn! Gotta have a linkedIn profile!


The problem with making a "standard" out of Linkedin is real, as some HR recruiters feel they can vet their applicants by using Linkedin. Heck, some might use LInkedin predominantly if that eases their workload. Meanwhile, people in need of a job can't take chances, meaning it sucks to be you for refusing to hop on the bandwagon and feed your data into a website that is basically "Facebook with neckties."
 
Another Government Employee
23 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: I can't shiat on LinkedIn too much.  I got my current job through it.

But yeah, I can't imagine the kind of people who are even remotely active on there.


Mostly recruiters and MLM players.

/ I just got a contract from them.
 
TheGreatGazoo
21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Oh no. Maybe the hackers are now willing to harass the everloving fark out of engineers to see if they're interested in relocating to Frog Fart, Alabama for a $7/hour sales job.


Yeah no.  It's going to be a bunch of "Hey Jill, this is Bob your boss.  I need you to urgently buy $500 of iTunes cards with the company credit card and email me the numbers to bo­b[nospam-﹫-backwards]yn­apm0­c­mocet­iu­qt­0n*com within 30 minutes or you're fired.

And because it's linked in, they basically have the org chart to make that happen, especially if they connect to Bob ahead of time and find out he's visiting a conference somewhere.
 
freakdiablo
20 minutes ago  
Oh noes! I have a LinkedIn account! That I posted to once since I created it!

"Add me on LinkedIn!
"No, here's my email."
"But... LinkedIn!
"No... Want my phone number too?"
"LINKEDIN!!!"
"I really wish you would call me now so I can block your ass."
 
gunther_bumpass
20 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: gunther_bumpass: Well, it's like everything. Once some keener gets on board, everyone has to. I'm in vfx. So that means I submit a reel. Earlier on, it was a cut-together vhs tape of your work. Then it had to be a dvd. Then it had to be online. Then it had to be mobile. And of course now you need an editor and music and a breakdown. And now hey! There's linkedIn! Gotta have a linkedIn profile!

The problem with making a "standard" out of Linkedin is real, as some HR recruiters feel they can vet their applicants by using Linkedin. Heck, some might use LInkedin predominantly if that eases their workload. Meanwhile, people in need of a job can't take chances, meaning it sucks to be you for refusing to hop on the bandwagon and feed your data into a website that is basically "Facebook with neckties."


Yep. It's just more garbage you have to put up with to try to put food on your table. 

In high school people used to say "wait until you get into the real world."
The real world IS high school.  
There are almost no differences.
 
beakerxf
16 minutes ago  
Once my data was stolen in the Experian breach, it didn't much matter what else is stolen. I've already dealt with a stolen credit card, fake unemployment claims, a fake Cash app account this year.  Wanna steal my work history too? Sure, why not.
 
enry
9 minutes ago  
I got my current job via linked in, so there's that.

/Still don't use it much
//Second job out of college was found via USENET
 
buckeyebrain
8 minutes ago  
LinkedIn?  Oh yeah, that garbage website that prompts their users to share their ENTIRE address book, so if you work in a professional capacity, you get all of the 'friend requests' or whatever the fark they call them even if you've never used it.  I finally figured out how to turn that shiat off.
 
UltimaCS
2 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: UltimaCS: Oh no. Maybe the hackers are now willing to harass the everloving fark out of engineers to see if they're interested in relocating to Frog Fart, Alabama for a $7/hour sales job.

Yeah no.  It's going to be a bunch of "Hey Jill, this is Bob your boss.  I need you to urgently buy $500 of iTunes cards with the company credit card and email me the numbers to bobynapm0cmocetiuqt0ncom within 30 minutes or you're fired.

And because it's linked in, they basically have the org chart to make that happen, especially if they connect to Bob ahead of time and find out he's visiting a conference somewhere.


I was just funnin' about the typical LinkedIn experience. Considering I've only ever been messaged by pushy recruiters looking to fill terrible vacancies, I doubt too many people would seriously listen to any coworker messages from there.
 
OpusSoup
2 minutes ago  
!CSB: Info from my LinkedIn page was used to compose an email to the HR department to redirect my auto deposit pay. The HR folks are really competent and it was surprising it got by them, so I don't fault them for not picking up on it as it was a well-crafted email. Automated ADP email reminding me the change was about to go into effect was how I caught it. I know it was from LI because I used a job title there that I hadn't used anywhere else, and that job title was in the email signature.
 
uberalice
1 minute ago  
I never thought too much about LinkedIn and still don't but I did get a job as a Contract Employee which lead to getting switched over to being a Federal Employee 6 months later and is still my current gig. So I can't biatch too much about the site.
 
Gin Buddy
less than a minute ago  
 Data from a half a billion LinkedIn users for sale online, marking the first time LinkedIn has been valuable to anyone

Indeed?
 
