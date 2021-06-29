 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Six psychologically damaging things parents say instead of using a wooden spoon   (huffpost.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid my dad would say... How can you be so goddamn DUMB.

I love my dad. He gave me a good home and helped me out a lot.

Occasionally he felt the need to call me out for being a bonehead. He was mostly right.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was, shockingly, decent advice. Harder to implement than you'd think, but worth it.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell your kids that Trump's smart and doesn't lie with a straight face.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hardest thing I've worked on is saying "no" as little as possible. But I've read it's something worth minimizing, like a lot of the stuff in tfa.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I should have taken grandma's advice and gotten an abortion."
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: When I was a kid my dad would say... How can you be so goddamn DUMB.

I love my dad. He gave me a good home and helped me out a lot.

Occasionally he felt the need to call me out for being a bonehead. He was mostly right.


Mine too.  Hell, he still says it to this day sometimes.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I should send this to my mom.

I guess I'll need to go look up my sister's phone number so I can call her and ask if she knows how to get in touch. They don't talk either, but their fight was more recent.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every birthday my mom would tell me as I blew out the candles:

"We aren't celebrating your birthday, we're celebrating another year I haven't killed you yet."

/therapy's going great
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: When I was a kid my dad would say... How can you be so goddamn DUMB.

I love my dad. He gave me a good home and helped me out a lot.

Occasionally he felt the need to call me out for being a bonehead. He was mostly right.


My dad liked to say "Now, how smart was that?"  He was generally correct in that whatever I had done was not smart.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
answer back i would have, or should have, or could have.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: When I was a kid my dad would say... How can you be so goddamn DUMB.

I love my dad. He gave me a good home and helped me out a lot.

Occasionally he felt the need to call me out for being a bonehead. He was mostly right.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought you into this world and I can take you out of it!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not mad... just disappointed.

That one was always the most devastating one I remember.

/My parents were great (No, I mean that.  No snark/sarcasm intended).
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No mussin', no cussin', and no" *Professor Rick tosses chalkboard into trash bin*
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"I should have taken grandma's advice and gotten an abortion."


"I shoulda pushed your mom down the stairs when I had the chance!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ass has broken soooo many wooden spoons as a kid.

I remember once when I was 6 mom packed me in the car...we were headed to grandma's house where she baby sat me.

Mom: We need to stop at the store before we go to grandma's house.
Me: Why?
Mom: Well when Grandma babysits you, she says she's broken every wooden spoon on your ass she had so I have to buy her new ones...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just 6?

Ahhahahahaha.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"No mussin', no cussin', and no" *Professor Rick tosses chalkboard into trash bin*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My dad liked to say "Now, how smart was that?"  He was generally correct in that whatever I had done was not smart.


That's different than calling someone dumb, though. Your dad was conveying that smartness was something you can work toward via introspection, examining results, and learning from mistakes.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Labels take us further out of compassion and curiosity," McManne said.
Labels also have the potential to become self-fulfilling. If children hear from parents that they're a certain way, they might come to accept that as true - even if it doesn't feel true to them.
Even labels that seem positive like "You're smart!" can actually be harmful, McCready said.

This is only true for children, of course. It's vital that we adults continue to label each other as much as possible.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Research shows that parental style has a depressingly small impact on child outcomes, at best it's ranked third or fourth, depending on the study.  But still....I have four kids and try like hell to be good for them because they farking deserve it.

Circusdog320: When I was a kid my dad would say... How can you be so goddamn DUMB.

I love my dad. He gave me a good home and helped me out a lot.

Occasionally he felt the need to call me out for being a bonehead. He was mostly right.


I feel like you have no true appreciation for your parents until you have your own kids.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother and I had received the 'wooden spoon' spankings as young children. We had smooth wood floors in our bedroom which consisted of bunk-beds. During one episode we were running from getting the wooden spoon treatment, we slid along the bedroom floor, slipping under the bed as the wooden spoon was swung. The spoon hit the bed frame and broke in two. My brother and I took it as a great victory. As we were 'celebrating', mom got another one from the kitchen. We never realized that there could be more than one spoon.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: "Labels take us further out of compassion and curiosity," McManne said.
Labels also have the potential to become self-fulfilling. If children hear from parents that they're a certain way, they might come to accept that as true - even if it doesn't feel true to them.
Even labels that seem positive like "You're smart!" can actually be harmful, McCready said.

This is only true for children, of course. It's vital that we adults continue to label each other as much as possible.


Being on fark almost demands it
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see "goddammit you little farker", so I must be doing alright.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You'd lose your head if it wasn't attached to your body"

"You and your Imelda Marcos shoe collection"

"C'mon Lenore we're all done eating" (Lenore = grandma)

"If you paid attention instead of reading those books you'd be a straight A student"

"You're too sensitive"

"I bet so-and-so didn't get Bs on his report card"

Just a few choice quotes from dad that stuck with me over 20-30 years.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swore I have seen articles like this every other month or so. This is nothing new.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Research shows that parental style has a depressingly small impact on child outcomes, at best it's ranked third or fourth, depending on the study.  But still....I have four kids and try like hell to be good for them because they farking deserve it.

I feel like you have no true appreciation for your parents until you have your own kids.

Circusdog320: When I was a kid my dad would say... How can you be so goddamn DUMB.

I love my dad. He gave me a good home and helped me out a lot.

Occasionally he felt the need to call me out for being a bonehead. He was mostly right.

I feel like you have no true appreciation for your parents until you have your own kids.


Alternatively, having kids can lead you to realize what monsters your parents were. It goes both ways.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what I take away from that is I should stop calling my 6 year old a little asshole and saying "What the fark is wrong with you?"  I get I'm a horrible parent, but that kid just doesn't know when to stop acting up.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll give you something to cry about!"


That's a classic I'll never forget.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.genius.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My ass has broken soooo many wooden spoons as a kid.

I remember once when I was 6 mom packed me in the car...we were headed to grandma's house where she baby sat me.

Mom: We need to stop at the store before we go to grandma's house.
Me: Why?
Mom: Well when Grandma babysits you, she says she's broken every wooden spoon on your ass she had so I have to buy her new ones...


Man, and I thought my Nonna was the only one who broke wooden spoons over our heads...

/my cousin Mike was the Scylla and the Charybdis of wooden spoons
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Articles like this get to me, because they're utterly useless, even if you're really trying.  They say things like: "Don't say [3 word phrase your parents used, which also makes you feel bad about how you were raised], instead say [20 word paragraph you couldn't possibly remember when all you want is for them to GET THEIR farkING SHOES ON BECAUSE YOU NEED TO BE AT THE DOCTOR AT YOUR APPOINTMENT TIME and they've already used the entire cushion you planned in because they didn't want to put their pants on and go to the bathroom.]"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: "I'll give you something to cry about!"


That's a classic I'll never forget.


Earache my eye....Cheech and Chong bit....that's where i heard that one first.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: EdgeRunner: "Labels take us further out of compassion and curiosity," McManne said.
Labels also have the potential to become self-fulfilling. If children hear from parents that they're a certain way, they might come to accept that as true - even if it doesn't feel true to them.
Even labels that seem positive like "You're smart!" can actually be harmful, McCready said.

This is only true for children, of course. It's vital that we adults continue to label each other as much as possible.

Being on fark almost demands it


Oh, that is exactly what I'd expect a Farker to say.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[13+] Home Movies (S02E08) - Therapy HD
Youtube JRORfUrXqRM

Use the gentle talk.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: dave0821: EdgeRunner: "Labels take us further out of compassion and curiosity," McManne said.
Labels also have the potential to become self-fulfilling. If children hear from parents that they're a certain way, they might come to accept that as true - even if it doesn't feel true to them.
Even labels that seem positive like "You're smart!" can actually be harmful, McCready said.

This is only true for children, of course. It's vital that we adults continue to label each other as much as possible.

Being on fark almost demands it

Oh, that is exactly what I'd expect a Farker to say.


See now I have to figure out how to label you as the guy who says things.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"just so you know, I'm locked, loaded and ready to fire if you're not home at 11 tonight. I don't trust that Billy."
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never got the wooden spoon treatment.  Plenty of times I had to go pick a switch though.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My advice in a  nutshell. Talk with them a lot.

Secondary advice. Your kid doesn't want or understand irony or sarcasm. From their parents they just want reality.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooden spoon is new on me.

My grandmother used to make us go out in the yard and pick our own switch, and if your selection didn't meet her criteria, she went out and picked one to her liking (with additional punishment rendered for making her do that.)
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: EdgeRunner: dave0821: EdgeRunner: "Labels take us further out of compassion and curiosity," McManne said.
Labels also have the potential to become self-fulfilling. If children hear from parents that they're a certain way, they might come to accept that as true - even if it doesn't feel true to them.
Even labels that seem positive like "You're smart!" can actually be harmful, McCready said.

This is only true for children, of course. It's vital that we adults continue to label each other as much as possible.

Being on fark almost demands it

Oh, that is exactly what I'd expect a Farker to say.

See now I have to figure out how to label you as the guy who says things.


Somebody already gave me that label when they sponsored me to be a Total Farker.

But I'm told it'll clear up in about a month.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's worse when your parents print them up and make that your wallpaper.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set whatever boundary you need to set, like, "It's not OK to jump on couches," McCready offered.

static.onecms.ioView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: dave0821: EdgeRunner: dave0821: EdgeRunner: "Labels take us further out of compassion and curiosity," McManne said.
Labels also have the potential to become self-fulfilling. If children hear from parents that they're a certain way, they might come to accept that as true - even if it doesn't feel true to them.
Even labels that seem positive like "You're smart!" can actually be harmful, McCready said.

This is only true for children, of course. It's vital that we adults continue to label each other as much as possible.

Being on fark almost demands it

Oh, that is exactly what I'd expect a Farker to say.

See now I have to figure out how to label you as the guy who says things.

Somebody already gave me that label when they sponsored me to be a Total Farker.

But I'm told it'll clear up in about a month.


In Canada you could get a free cream for that to clear it up sooner
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My brother and I had received the 'wooden spoon' spankings as young children. We had smooth wood floors in our bedroom which consisted of bunk-beds. During one episode we were running from getting the wooden spoon treatment, we slid along the bedroom floor, slipping under the bed as the wooden spoon was swung. The spoon hit the bed frame and broke in two. My brother and I took it as a great victory. As we were 'celebrating', mom got another one from the kitchen. We never realized that there could be more than one spoon.


I laughed way to hard at that.  Thanks.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm conversant in snarls, yips, yaps, squeals, chirps, yowls, and howls because I was raised by wolves.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Never got the wooden spoon treatment.  Plenty of times I had to go pick a switch though.


My grandmother was a wooden spoon Ninja. My mom would just smack us with her hand.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: "I'll give you something to cry about!"


That's a classic I'll never forget.


Came for this! The variant I knew was
"Stop crying or I'll give you something to cry about"

It would normally lead to more tears, because it meant you were about to be slapped.
 
