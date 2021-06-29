 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Pakistan manages to out-hipster Portland, with some brisk 126F weather   (the-sun.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, United Arab Emirates, Ras al-Khaimah, Sindh, Temperature, Pakistan, Indus Valley, Climate change, Humidity  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ouch.  In that heat, the girls there are going to be very uncomfortable when not walking to school.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pakistan. You've probably never heard of it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it smells great over there!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like Phoenix in July?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those poor people don't even have vintage record players to convert into ironic mechanical fans.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ella Fitzgerald Too Darn Hot
Youtube PlMWW4R1ZBM
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: So like Phoenix in July?


Thing is, they dont have AC compared to the weaklings in Phoenix.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'd have too guess not......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djloid2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. I was hit before it was cool.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djloid2010: Pfft. I was hit before it was cool.


Hot dammit
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm, that city is at ~28 degrees N latitude and has an average in the 120's for this time of year.

I'm just above 45 degrees N, aka halfway to the Arctic circle. (Like I could hit a baseball over the 45 line.) The average here is in the low 70's. My thermometer hit 121 yesterday.

Call me when somewhere else not in the middle of the desert and above the 45th parallel hits 120+.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Africa was breaking 50 C before it was cool.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Hm, that city is at ~28 degrees N latitude and has an average in the 120's for this time of year.

I'm just above 45 degrees N, aka halfway to the Arctic circle. (Like I could hit a baseball over the 45 line.) The average here is in the low 70's. My thermometer hit 121 yesterday.

Call me when somewhere else not in the middle of the desert and above the 45th parallel hits 120+.


This.

"In other news today, a place that routinely gets hot as Hell's breath in summer got really effing hot. Back to you in the studio, Geraldo."
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: And those poor people don't even have vintage record players to convert into ironic mechanical fans.


They also don't have the supplies to make a beard wax igloo.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: So like Phoenix in July?


I would, for 4 years straight, visit my buddy in Phoenix every July.  So I compared it to Wisconsin winters.  Get into cooled/heated car, walk into the building you arrived at.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

logieal: Hm, that city is at ~28 degrees N latitude and has an average in the 120's for this time of year.

I'm just above 45 degrees N, aka halfway to the Arctic circle. (Like I could hit a baseball over the 45 line.) The average here is in the low 70's. My thermometer hit 121 yesterday.

Call me when somewhere else not in the middle of the desert and above the 45th parallel hits 120+.


Well it's not quite the same thing but Siberia had ground temps of 118F above the arctic circle last week, so we have that going for us, which is nice.
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get ready for a century of climate refugees, millions of them, as large parts of the world become effectively, note the word, uninhabitable and agricultural productivity craters.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anuran: Get ready for a century of climate refugees, millions of them, as large parts of the world become effectively, note the word, uninhabitable and agricultural productivity craters.


Psh. Apparently you've never been to Phoenix.
They'll truck water in and call it some sort of resort.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: logieal: Hm, that city is at ~28 degrees N latitude and has an average in the 120's for this time of year.

I'm just above 45 degrees N, aka halfway to the Arctic circle. (Like I could hit a baseball over the 45 line.) The average here is in the low 70's. My thermometer hit 121 yesterday.

Call me when somewhere else not in the middle of the desert and above the 45th parallel hits 120+.

Well it's not quite the same thing but Siberia had ground temps of 118F above the arctic circle last week, so we have that going for us, which is nice.


Yeah, I saw that.

Took a temp of the concrete on my patio and it was 150+.
 
