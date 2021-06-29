 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Getting mud on the carpet is one thing but if you find a hidden well in your front room, dig into it and find a medieval sword, and still want to keep digging, well, nevermind...just be prepared for more mud on your carpet   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Table, Family, Colin Steer, Rooms, 2005 singles, front room, 500-year-old, Living room  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a dip in my carpet, maybe I should start digging.

although its on the second floor...
 
camarugala
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is how Stir of Echos started too. I don't Kevin Bacon made it 17 feet though, I haven't seen it in a while.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With helpful pic/video that contains no sword.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had to dig under my house a couple months ago. My sewer pipe exploded and I had to "clean up" before my plumber buddy would help me fix everything.

Ah, good times. I didn't find a sword sadly.
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's no basis for a system of government!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does he throw Jew in it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capacc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is pretty interesting.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Doing some decorating" usually doesn't include replacing the windows, redoing the floor joists and trimming the archaeology site out with stained millwork.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Watery tarts handing out swords is no basis for a system of governance."
 
BigChad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ajgeek:

With helpful pic/video that contains no sword.


Because there was no sword, just a leather scabbard for a sword.

Misleading headline is misleading...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Came to check out the cool old sword.  Leaving disappointed 😑
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigChad: ajgeek:

With helpful pic/video that contains no sword.

Because there was no sword, just a leather scabbard for a sword.


Mediaval condom.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Part of me thinks this is really cool.  Part of me shutters in fear at what "junk" he might have thrown away thinking it was of no value, that would have been of some interest to a professional.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was there a moistened bint down there too?
 
Tim$ter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

Above:Plymouth resident, Collin Steer, has "mixed emotions".  While renovating his home he made
a phenomenal paleontological discovery.  "It's special, and no doubt.", said Mr. Steers.  However,
he's not quite sure how to feel about the petrified body part dominating his living room.  The enormous
anus once belonged to a long dead brontosaurs, which millennia ago inhabited the region.
 
