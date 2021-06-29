 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Finally old smarmy fellas, we're doing jorts again. Wear them with pride and flip the bird to the youngins
59
posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 2:32 PM



‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jean shorts have never gone out of style and probably won't in our lifetimes. I'm just waiting for the idiot who ends up wearing them between his ass and his knees..
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we"???
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were illegal now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutoffs >>>>> jorts
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
I'm more of a camo cutoff cargo shorts kinda guy.

Get them free from my son's old Army pants.

// Handy place for the onion on my belt as well...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nesher: I thought they were illegal now.

[Fark user image 500x375]


Is that what you call a fart when you're wearing jorts?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man has never stopped wearing jorts.  Florida Man is wearing jorts right now... and no shirt.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MadMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a Florida Man that always wears cargo pocket shorts, they are very handy for my job.  I prefer cutoffs to jorts but I've been known to wear both.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nesher: I thought they were illegal now.

[Fark user image image 500x375]


Ooh! Let's bring those back and cut down on the idiot kid population!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were out of fashion?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, but you have to cut them off yourself.

Always Sunny - Frayed Jean Shorts
Youtube MFTrMr6NoIk
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Jean shorts have never gone out of style and probably won't in our lifetimes. I'm just waiting for the idiot who ends up wearing them between his ass and his knees..



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn right we're doing joints again.
zamnesia.comView Full Size
/wait//what??///nevermind
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to wear the docker-esque type work pants. I have a brand I like that fits really comfortable and cuts off into a nice short once they are nearing the point of wearing/fading out. I will also buy the same type of pants at thrift stores to cut off. No pleats is really my only guideline. Free or cheap shorts suits my oldness (52) more than jorts ever will
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They were out of fashion?


I think they actually have to be in fashion first to go out of fashion
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as "SHARTS", which have never been in style.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been wearing them longer then I can remember and will continue.  Of course I have been wearing the same basic style of clothing since high school 4 decades ago.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont wear shorts I have chicken legs.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you need are a pair of jorts and a flannel shirt and it's 1993 all over again.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smaller the better, gotta have one nut hanging out for full effect.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too much to ask that we just say 'cut-offs'?  the portmanteaus must and shall continue unabated?
drivel + gross= 'dross', therefore i win, no more portmanteaus!  yay!
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a pair, like some daisy duke mofos that I cut....I keep them around and my daughter's know the day I see their ass hanging out of their shorts, I'm wearing those bad boys in public with them.

/If your ass is gonna be hanging out getting some sun, so is mine.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotdamn cr/lf gremlin.

Here, have some jorts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ace Ventura When Nature Calls: Your balls are showing
Youtube prXm6Bg99Bg
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here's some new ones you can buy!"

Naw, the ones I bought in 1995 are still good, thanks.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The '70s called, happy to hear about the jean shorts, wondered if y'all want the Camaro hair too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty well built on the upper body. I only run when I'm chased so my legs are kind of scrawny. I wear jeans and linen pants even in tropical climates. I pay too much for dry cleaning.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Just no.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(except Natalie of course)
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jarts made me shart in my jorts

/ Monsieur Le' portmanteau

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 50 and really haven't changed my style since about 1998 - the same year I got married.
If I hadn't gotten quite fat, I'd still be wearing the same damn jeans and "jorts" I was wearing back then.
If my feet hadn't gotten messed up (plantar fasciitis), I'd still be wearing Vans in the summer in addition to my Dr. Martens the rest of the year. Now I need shoes that can accommodate my custom orthotics (shoe inserts).

So now I wear bigger jeans and shorts, bigger concert shirts when not at work, and bigger polos when I am at work.
I've not given one "F" if my clothes are in or out of style. I only care if my wife says I look ridiculous. Even then she just says, "it doesn't matter what you wear, no one cares". Which I interpret as "You are too fat for anyone to give a shiat about".

Full disclosure, my wife is hot and looks 96% as good as she did the day I met her in April of 1996. 
We are one of those couples that people ask themselves and each other, "How did he land her?"
 
blasterz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hammettman: The '70s called, happy to hear about the jean shorts, wondered if y'all want the Camaro hair too?

[Fark user image 532x351]


Those were like the only cool shorts to wear in those days. The other option was bermuda.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mukster: Read that as "SHARTS", which have never been in style.


Spoken like someone who's never been to a mall food court with a Taco Bell.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 511x517]


Onpopular opinion:  The only time leggings should be considered outerwear is when matched with a pair of Capezios.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's OK to do both because Stone Cold said so.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Jean shorts have never gone out of style and probably won't in our lifetimes. I'm just waiting for the idiot who ends up wearing them between his ass and his knees..


My old jeans tend to rip around the back pockets first, so the best I can do is assless chaps.

They're jeans
They're chaps
They're cheans since the other name is apparently already taken
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, we're not.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No Lemmy pic yet? FARK, I am disappoint.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

muphasta: We are one of those couples that people ask themselves and each other, "How did he land her?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You don't call them jorts. You need a upbeat modern name that encomposes the usefullness and fashion forward style, with an emphasis on high tech functionality.

Ultishorts.
 
muphasta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: muphasta: We are one of those couples that people ask themselves and each other, "How did he land her?"

[Fark user image 285x200]


We both wish that were the case!!
Oh, and we both wish the "other" reason was true too!
 
DrTheo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, shorts. When did the word "Jorts" become a thing? As far as I remember, only small children had specific shorts that weren't jeans originally. I don't remember seeing anyone over ten wearing anything but jeans that had been turned into shorts. My mother would yell at me for my jeans having holes in the knees and then I'd cut them into shorts. Maybe we were just poor (yes, we were). Also, I remember when you could only buy jeans that did not have pre-made holes in them. My sister would make her jeans into skirts (not skorts).
 
apoptotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: too much to ask that we just say 'cut-offs'?  the portmanteaus must and shall continue unabated?
drivel + gross= 'dross', therefore i win, no more portmanteaus!  yay!


All (denim) cut-offs are jorts, but not all jorts are cut-offs.

I agree that jorts is a stupid word, though. Everyone I know just calls them jean shorts or denim shorts.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

muphasta: We both wish that were the case!!


You know I was only teasing. Married since 1998?

Congrats.

I'm on my 3rd marriage....lol.

just had my 10th anniversary last weekend. Longest marriage for me...ever...LOL
 
