 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   California adds Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to list of states where state-funded travel is banned, which is kind of like telling people they're not allowed to vacation in Mogadishu   (aol.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, U.S. state, Native Americans in the United States, police raid, list of places, anniversary of the Stonewall riots, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, state employee travel, LGBTQ community  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 4:43 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This reminds me of some gay coworkers who consistently refused to go on business trips to such states. They also refused to go to Georgia.

Map of California's excluded states:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yep. Visiting all 50 states had been on my bucket list, but clearly there are a number of states that don't want my tourism money. I'm happy to oblige.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Florida and Texas thing seems awfully short-sighted, as their is plenty of citrus disease stuff that those states should be collaborating on, along with USDA.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This just seems like symbolic posturing to me. Who does this hurt? Does anyone in those states really care?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Greenbrier is in WVA. I'm not sure why but I've kind of always wanted to visit that joint.

Anybody been? Is it worth going to WVA?
 
tekmo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How did Missouri dodge this bullet? We suck at LGBT rights. Hell, I think we're on the NAACP's "no fly" list.

Anyway, good for you, California, and for everyone else, the Fourteenth Amendment says, "nor shall any State..deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

Any. Person.

There is no reasonable interpretation of that clause which could possibly be understood to mean, "The state may choose to prioritize the rights of religious people over the rights of gay people."

Nope.

Nosiree, bob.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: This just seems like symbolic posturing to me. Who does this hurt? Does anyone in those states really care?


I'd imagine it impacts some convention decisions.  Orlando and Miami are likely taking a hit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The Florida and Texas thing seems awfully short-sighted, as their is plenty of citrus disease stuff that those states should be collaborating on, along with USDA.


I mean... which is the standard bearer out of those three states...?
 
nquadroa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The Greenbrier is in WVA. I'm not sure why but I've kind of always wanted to visit that joint.

Anybody been? Is it worth going to WVA?


If you want to go to visit WV go to Fayetteville and visit the New River Gorge. So much to do if you like outdoors stuff.  Don't go give jackalope Jim Justice a penny of your money at the Greenbrier.
 
Sock Therapy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's right. There's no real difference between Montana and Mogadishu. Montana sucks. Tell all your friends.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As far as safety or agricultural protocols are concerned
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tekmo: How did Missouri dodge this bullet? We suck at LGBT rights. Hell, I think we're on the NAACP's "no fly" list.



Missouri, plus Wyoming and Oklahoma.

I can only surmise that California is reviewing each state's LGBTQ+ laws via their respective websites, but couldn't review MS/WY/OK because the Internet hasn't reached there yet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
California sent search/rescue to Florida with spatulas for pancakes or something

Fark user imageView Full Size


/county > state?
//closer states don't have similar assets to send?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: This just seems like symbolic posturing to me. Who does this hurt? Does anyone in those states really care?


"Would our state like to collaborate with the fifth largest economy in the world... or would we rather stick it to the homos?"

Yeah. I'd say the bigoted states hurt themselves twice just by that measure.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nquadroa: casual disregard: The Greenbrier is in WVA. I'm not sure why but I've kind of always wanted to visit that joint.

Anybody been? Is it worth going to WVA?

If you want to go to visit WV go to Fayetteville and visit the New River Gorge. So much to do if you like outdoors stuff.  Don't go give jackalope Jim Justice a penny of your money at the Greenbrier.


Hmm understood and fair point.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: California sent search/rescue to Florida with spatulas for pancakes or something

[Fark user image 377x750]

/county > state?
//closer states don't have similar assets to send?


Even at the state level they mentioned exceptions to the rule.

I assume "disaster/emergency" counts as an exception.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And I don't want to visit California, so take that Governor Nobody.

And my stance has nothing to do with a bench warrant that may exist for me in California.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
article: 'prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity,'

Why are they singling out transgender women & girls for that rule?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The Florida and Texas thing seems awfully short-sighted, as their is plenty of citrus disease stuff that those states should be collaborating on, along with USDA.


Well maybe FLorida and Texas should stop discrimination against the LGBTQA+ community. That seems even more short-sighted since bigots are always on the wrong side of history.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The Greenbrier is in WVA. I'm not sure why but I've kind of always wanted to visit that joint.

Anybody been? Is it worth going to WVA?


It's never worth going to WVA, take a wrong turn and you are lost without gas stations or a cell signal..
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sock Therapy: That's right. There's no real difference between Montana and Mogadishu. Montana sucks. Tell all your friends.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"I hear Mogadishu is nice this time of year."
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anything that reduces the number of Californians invading my state is fine by me.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sock Therapy: That's right. There's no real difference between Montana and Mogadishu. Montana sucks. Tell all your friends.


I bet I can spot one big difference..
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity,'

Why are they singling out transgender women & girls for that rule?


Technically it applies to all transgender kids but it violates section IX of the civil rights code, so those should all be struck down as discrimination.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Anything that reduces the number of Californians invading my state is fine by me.


Yeh they might make improvements.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think trans women competing in sports against biological women is a real question that needs to be discussed.

Laurel Hubbard is a trans power lifter who didnt even lift until she transitioned and then, surprise, started kicking ass in the female category. Several female lifters have filed formal complaints.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The Greenbrier is in WVA. I'm not sure why but I've kind of always wanted to visit that joint.

Anybody been? Is it worth going to WVA?


It's worth going to Greenbrier and then nuking the rest of West Virginia.

Or at least it was until I got bored with Fallout 76.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Sensei Can You See: Anything that reduces the number of Californians invading my state is fine by me.

Yeh they might make improvements.


Meh. What they've done so far is making housing prices double. Couple years ago you could buy a 3-bedroom house for about $150k. It's more than $300k now and still rising.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tekmo: How did Missouri dodge this bullet? We suck at LGBT rights. Hell, I think we're on the NAACP's "no fly" list.

Anyway, good for you, California, and for everyone else, the Fourteenth Amendment says, "nor shall any State..deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

Any. Person.

There is no reasonable interpretation of that clause which could possibly be understood to mean, "The state may choose to prioritize the rights of religious people over the rights of gay people."

Nope.

Nosiree, bob.


Which laws? There is a clearly deleaniated line between states laws and federal laws. And states do have the right to create and enforce laws that conform to the local mores. That's exactly why we are the "United States" states being the operative word. I understand progressives need to centralize and then subvert that authority to impose their ideas. But that is one of the things that the structure of our goverment, as dictated by the constitution is ment to thwart. So If Missouri doesn't  want to recognize things the LBGTQ community puts forth, it's their constitutional right, as dictated through democratic elections.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Anything that reduces the number of Californians invading my state is fine by me.


Austin is basically unlivable now.

That town was not meant to hold 2.5 million people.

I grew up there and never go back unless I have to.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: This just seems like symbolic posturing to me. Who does this hurt? Does anyone in those states really care?


When public sector travel is banned between state governments, especially states which have been funded by the perennial imbalance between California's consistently massively outsized contributions to federal funding programs (a system which these states SHOULD be calling socialism, because that is precisely what it is), those states will eventually begin to understand that they shouldn't bite the hand that feeds them. No travel, no spending, less accord, less ways in which they can form state-level partnerships which benefit them. All these are things they have been taking for granted for generations. Only intelligent people in those states would care. But hey, look at the map that was posted upthread. What do you expect from sniveling post-fascist redneck treason actors? We're only missing a few more red states, and I reckon they'll show up pretty soon. F*ck those fascists, let 'em burn.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

punkwrestler: nanim: article: 'prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity,'

Why are they singling out transgender women & girls for that rule?

Technically it applies to all transgender kids but it violates section IX of the civil rights code, so those should all be struck down as discrimination.


This is all just a slippery slope to slam dunking in the WNBA at the cost of fundamentals.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.