(AOL)   Man faces twenty years after jumping from plane in L.A. The fact that he only broke his leg suggests it's meth that gives you wings, not Red Bull   (aol.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man faces twenty years after jumping from plane in L.A.

Good.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least he was trying to fly, not walk.  I have it on good authority that nobody walks in L.A.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a typical Tuesday night.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and jumped from the aircraft, missing the emergency slide and landing on the tarmac...

This dude dont need to get locked up. He needs to teach physical comedy at an acting studio.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How high was he? Also, how high was he?
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: How high was he? Also, how high was he?


60 feet in a tree next to the library, according to the arrest of my methed neighbor.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyone knows you gotta tuck and roll when jumping from great heights
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've jumped out of a plane on meth too.  I was up for 3 days before we had plans to go skydiving for me and my bros birthday in my early 20's.  I really tried to sleep the night before but it didn't happen.  We had a whole day planned out of it, already paid, so bailing wasn't an option.  So I went skydiving even tho my brain was basically mush at that point.  I don't recommend it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years seems excessive.
Punishment depends on so many factors, few of which are codified into law.
 
d.giro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
