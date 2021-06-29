 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Artistic octopus paints with tentacles at Florida Aquarium. And yet, when I try to paint with an octopus, everyone acts all horrified   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Cuttlefish, Octopus, Florida Aquarium, Octopodidae, Squid, Tampa, Florida, Muscular hydrostat, little creature  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis denies the existence of octopus of any type and sends bill to Senate.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also this is animal abuse.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have mis-read that headline...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try painting with an octopussoir, mush more interesting.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one expects a visit from the International Mollusc and Cephalopod Commission!
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I try and paint an octopus, I can never get the paint to stick.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
uhm yeah, that octopus did NOT enjoy that.

seal some food in a jar for it to open? have some locks for it to pick? let it squirt water all over its most hated aquarium employee? yeah, it'll probably enjoy that. this bullshiat was all about it being like "ok. give me my arm back now. this is not food. this is an an escape hatch. stop grabbing me!"
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
-not an escape hatch-
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the poor Japanese school girls?
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I read that as autistic.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is an octopuses garden
With squid and Lady Eva Arden
One day I'll visit there
So they can cut my hair
And style it up in ways that you were not aware
I have to beg your pardon
I'm going to grab that squid
Make it do what it did
With my hardon
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I used to tease one of my junior IT staff that he was artistic.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alicechaos: I read that as autistic.


Could be
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Priest_to_the_Exanimate: When I try and paint an octopus, I can never get the paint to stick.


Dude. You gotta sand and prime it first.

It's extra work, but it pays off in the results.
 
