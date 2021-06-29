 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   His alibi of "Whadayamean roosters don't lay eggs?" did not convince law enforcement officials   (local10.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would you believe he was at the North Pole studying penguins with Bugs Meany?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paraphernalia laws are bullshiat
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's a lady thing, apparently - ask your mum.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


Cock on a booster seat?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you got out of that bull wasn't milk.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sword fights!.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rock out with your Glock out !
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically the fighting area was square shaped.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent a few minutes staring at that article. I now have a headache. Oh, and a desire for an omelet
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're cock of nothing!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BKITU: Would you believe he was at the North Pole studying penguins with Bugs Meany?


Holy cow I came to ask if Bugs Meany was gonna walk but see Sally has it well in hand
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x344]
Rock out with your Glock out !


Fark user imageView Full Size
beat THESE guns
 
PyroStock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
