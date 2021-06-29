 Skip to content
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd want early access to 5G reception for my kids too.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome headline. 👍
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's funny.

Well done subby.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People did the same when the polio vaccine came out.
 
ErraticEel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would open it to my ten year old daughter. She would be first in line to be vaccinated
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you call them early adopters?

I'd think it would depend on whether the agency felt they needed replacement children  after that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ErraticEel: I wish they would open it to my ten year old daughter. She would be first in line to be vaccinated


Get her a fake ID
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x726]


Mind you, I'm just putting that out there for discussion. I don't know the whole story here.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x726]

Mind you, I'm just putting that out there for discussion. I don't know the whole story here.


The whole story : johnson is a terrorist.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x726]

Fark user imageView Full Size

meblogwritegood.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Damn, that's funny.

Well done subby.


I'd volunteer mine but fark the idea of raising more.  I had enough with all the homeless kids I played father figure for, then I was bamboozled into making my own, and ... no. I'm done.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i'm just thankful Mom never found those gypsies she was always threatening to sell me to.
 
chawco
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Really getting past the final stretch and variance is going to require to have as many kids as young adults vaccinated as possible. Best way to make sure they all get vaccinated is to put added pressure of limitations on their social life. No, you can't go into that club unless you've been vaccinated. Oh, you're willing to sign up for an appointment right now. That's great, we'll see you next week
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x726]


The vaccine/medicine/ food/doctor/hospital/EMS that hasnt killed at least someone by accident or otherwise, has not been invented.
So good luck
( eats 5 day old leftovers as i type this)
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x726]


False flag operation. Those parents beat her and convinced her that the bruises were side-effects from the vaccine.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wage0048: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x726]

False flag operation. Those parents beat her and convinced her that the bruises were side-effects from the vaccine.


They've been harvesting that poor kid's adrenochrome for years, looks like.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x726]

Mind you, I'm just putting that out there for discussion. I don't know the whole story here.


Citing Ron Johnson... your handle needs to be sanity is a part time job.
 
