(KING 5 News)   Not all heroes wear capes. Some deliver air conditioners   (king5.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no.  Edna Mode's anti-cape lobbying has been very effective.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wal mart here in south texas has a entire side isle the length of the store of nothing but window units. trump could build a wall with them their is so many.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cool, man!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
stevenvictx:

their is so many.

Fark user imageView Full Size


...their is so manys.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
some deliver air conditioners

Others fling poop at Kid Rock concerts.
 
neongoats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, he probably got to be in AC the entire trip there and back again.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Relief is a dish best served... cold...
 
michdotrich
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's headline, "Pacific Northwest Heatwave Causes Electric Grid Failure".
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 minute ago  

michdotrich: Tomorrow's headline, "Pacific Northwest Heatwave Causes Electric Grid Failure".


I doubt it.. it's not Texas for chrissakes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

michdotrich: Tomorrow's headline, "Pacific Northwest Heatwave Causes Electric Grid Failure".


More likely a month from now, "hydroelectric reservoirs are running low".
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus, the video on that page.

"DIY air conditioner"

Tape a fan to the side of disposable cooler filled with ice packs. Or just stand in front of your open refrigerator. Same diff.
 
