 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1613, William Shakespeare's muse of fire got a bit out of control at the Globe Theatre   (history.com) divider line
5
    More: Vintage, Richard Burbage, Globe Theatre, Cuthbert Burbage, William Shakespeare, The Theatre, Lord Chamberlain's Men, Burbage's Theater, permanent theater  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 7:34 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It got better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Place burned down during dinner time. Ham lit?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, but other than that, how was the play?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These days, Shakespeare is regarded as high art. In his time, he was Michael Bay. I like his work. I prefer others, though. The lake area authors, for instance. More recently, the writings of the Algonquin Round members.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I still remember when San Diego's Old Globe Theater burned down in '78. It got better, too.

/ Great facility
// Saw Midsummer Night's Dream with David Ogden Stiers there in high school
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.