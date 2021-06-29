 Skip to content
(Khaleej Times)   Abu Dhabi is using a new smartphone app to detect changes in electromagnetic waves caused by Covid RNA in your cells
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It must use the Microsoft human magnetizer chip in the vaccine. My coworker says, we vaccinated folks have about two years to live. But seriously, why don't we have this shiat?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suddenly, the rest of the world moves on and waves at USA in the rear view mirror.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Because there's no possible way this is real:

The EDE scanning technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person's body, therefore providing an immediate result.

But that's stupid.  RNA sequences don't radiate special electromagnetic waves.  They don't do anything.  They're a pattern that encodes information.  They do it almost exactly like DNA.  Have you ever heard of, like, a smartphone app that can detect a specific DNA sequence in your body by its electromagnetic signature?  Of course not.   It'd be like claiming you have a special light that you can shine on books that will react if the word "gullible" is in there somewhere.

If there's any truth to this (and there does not have to be), then this is a lot of BS marketing speak for something very simple.  It detects "electromagnetic waves" when "RNA particles of the virus are present in the person's body."  Heat is electromagnetic energy.  You produce more of it when the virus is in your body, because you have a fever, duh.

This is a temperature scanner, like the no-contact thermometers you see at some airports and gyms.  Or, it does nothing and its just a scam.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the fake bomb detectors from the Iraq war. Not sure why the scammers are more successful in that region. Maybe it's a lack of science education, or maybe a scammer just needs to fool/get the complicity of the right official?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I think the temperature scanners are a scam too. Pointing a $15 plastic toy at my forehead for two seconds doesn't really tell you if I'm infected or not.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I assumed it's real because I wouldn't have typed that many words about fake, made up shiat.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Those are actually OK.  No-contact temperature scanners work on very well understood principles, and are reasonably accurate under controlled conditions.  And "reasonably accurate" is often all you need.  We're talking +/- .5 degrees F, or so.  If someone has a 100 degree temperature, it'll catch it.  If someone has a 99 degree temperature, it'll probably catch it.  If you're trying to manage a pandemic, that's the kind of high-throughput testing you want in your kit, among other things.  They get to be cheap plastic toys because the tech is cheap, easy and well understood.

They have their limitations, which is why people keep looking for other solutions.  They don't work well if there's another radiant heat source nearby (e.g., the sun).  They don't work well if the ambient air is really hot, over 100 degrees F, because that can affect your skin temperature.  They don't work well if the ambient conditions are unstable (say at the entrance to a business).  They don't work well if your skin temperature is affected by clothing or hats, and the like.  They don't work well if you've taken something to reduce a fever, like Tylenol.  And obviously, they won't detect an infection if your infection is asymptomatic.

The sick thing about whatever the guys in the article are selling is that, if this is a thermometer (and that's really all it could be), then they've sold it for a use case where it wouldn't be expected to work well.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Looking at the pictures, it's just an iPhone. I don't see any special camera or scanner attachments, although it's not a close up picture. I'm not sure what the app is doing if anything. I wonder if Apple knows about this "RNA scanner"?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am become Magneto, destroyer of X-Men.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that the people in Saudia Arabia don't like The Flintstones, but the people in Abu Dhabi do.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well that's the dumbest thing on the internet so far today .. Still have 12 hours to go ..
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Translation so the locals can read it:

Babubu Dhubabubi ubis ubusubing uba nubew smubartphubonube ubapp tubo dubetubect chubangubes ubin ubelubectrubomubagnubetubic wubavubes cubaubusubed by Cubovubid RNUba ubin yuboubur cubells
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It's an AI-powered forward looking infrared radar handheld or something analogous.  The company is trying to describe what it does without actually telling the competition how to make one.  Abu Dhabi has really exacting standards when it comes to medical claims, and this certainly sounds like a medical diagnostic device, that I don't doubt that it works--particularly because China, Hong Kong, and Worst Korea have had similar devices for over a year.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It's separating a fool from their money.

Or, rather, it already did that. Now it's just making the fool feel good about being separated from their money.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is right up there with those dousing rod bomb detectors they sold the Iraqi government.

Fake bomb detectors
Youtube yoxo_BQ91bY
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Have I got a dousing rod specially made to detect explosives to sell to you!

/That was a scandal in the beforetimes, right?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: I am become Magneto, destroyer of X-Men.


Honestly, I think he's helped the X-Men more times than he's destroyed any of them... Wait, has he destroyed any?

/Bone claw wolverine doesn't count, because he survived.
//Always thought that was a bad move on Magneto's part.
///Nerfing wolverine just made him cooler. 🤓
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nuuu: It'd be like claiming you have a special light that you can shine on books that will react if the word "gullible" is in there somewhere.


This is easily one of the best things I've ever read on Fark. Thank you!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

What they describe is Star Trek levels of scanning ability.  Pure technobabble.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That infringes on COVID's rights!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've heard stupider things this year, but lord, very very few.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sorceror: Sounds like the fake bomb detectors from the Iraq war. Not sure why the scammers are more successful in that region. Maybe it's a lack of science education, or maybe a scammer just needs to fool/get the complicity of the right official?


Yeah, I was going to say the same thing. Sounds like the QuadroTracker/Sniffex guys discovered app development. Glorified dowsing rods were getting lame anyway. (I have some farkers tagged as "Believes magic wands work," based on a dowsing thread years ago. Wonder if any of them will drop by the thread.)
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read the article.

I'm baffled. There isn't anything on a smartphone that can do what that article says it does. There are a shiatload of articles regurgitating this basic line:

The EDE scanning technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person's body, therefore providing an immediate result.

There is no information, none at all, describing how this phenomenon is even possible, never mind measured. There was a conspiracy theory, long debunked, about how COVID-19 vaccines create an EM field at the injection site - this bullshiat sounds like a spin-off of that bullshiat, nothing more.

What this really sounds like is a cover story for circulating an app used to build a facial recognition database.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The worst part of this obvious scam is that there are dozens of articles, all saying the same damned thing, along with official government certification... I mean, what the hell?!
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: I am become Magneto, destroyer of X-Men.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Coolest prison escape ever.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I think the temperature scanners are a scam too. Pointing a $15 plastic toy at my forehead for two seconds doesn't really tell you if I'm infected or not.


If I had a nickle for every time...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It's an AI-powered forward looking infrared radar handheld or something analogous.


This is amazing. I've rarely read something this stupid before and I spend a LOT of time on Fark.

this certainly sounds like a medical diagnostic device

It absolutely does not. It sounds an awful lot like something that grabs the camera feed, paints a target on it, and goes "beep" at random.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's COVID theater, like security theater at the airport but less stupid.

3 ounces of liquid? Fine.
4 ounces of liquid?

"TERORRIST!!!!!!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It's an AI-powered forward looking infrared radar handheld or something analogous. The company is trying to describe what it does without actually telling the competition how to make one. Abu Dhabi has really exacting standards when it comes to medical claims, and this certainly sounds like a medical diagnostic device, that I don't doubt that it works--particularly because China, Hong Kong, and Worst Korea have had similar devices for over a year.


If they're claiming to detect viral RNA inside a person's body, it's pure bullshiat.

They might be picking up symptoms like temperature or elevated pulse rate, or throwing images into a machine-learning algorithm which has been trained on infected and non-infected data sets. But I'm putting my money on "bullshiat".
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That would be a useful enough reason to build a phony device.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One should use caution marketing something this obviously phony in Persian Gulf countries. In the US, you might possibly have to pay a fine, unless you're properly hidden behind LLCs, etc.

In Gulf countries, beheading is still a distinct possibility
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The shopper only has to have their face scanned using the EDE Covid scanner and are allowed entry if their result is negative," he said.

So I guess these Covid-scanners are fine for mall visitors in the U.A.E., but not for women in Saudi Arabia ...


"The EDE scanning technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person's body, therefore providing an immediate result."

That is, if this device's claims actually made sense in the first place. It seems more like hi-tech hygiene theater.  At least the temperature scanners possessed a reasonable degree of credibility, although temperature readings can surely return false negatives of being infected with Covid-19. (And yes, no rapid Covid-19 testing method is perfect.)
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
sleep lack

I've heard that the people in Saudia Arabia don't like The Flintstones, but the people in Abu Dhabi do.

I like you. You're Nermal.
 
rfenster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's the difference between Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

The people in Dubai don't like the Flintstones, but the people in Abu Dhabi do.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: One should use caution marketing something this obviously phony in Persian Gulf countries. In the US, you might possibly have to pay a fine, unless you're properly hidden behind LLCs, etc.

In Gulf countries, beheading is still a distinct possibility


Here's another article that sounds more like a PR release. It's a con but it's being run by the house:

"The use of "EDE" devices comes within this strategy, and also reflects the vision of the wise leadership in harnessing modern technology; To create solutions that turn challenges into opportunities. We are pleased to add these systems, which were made in Abu Dhabi, to the approved methods for detecting infection with the "Covid-19" virus, and that they are a new option in addition to the nasal swab and laser examinations, especially as they add a new preventive layer; To create safe zones."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Flimsy cover for the ongoing alien invasion. They walk among us. They. Them. The Tic-Tac aliens, who can only be known by their bad breath, which the device detects.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

There is no con like a state run con.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It uses x-rays to tease out the presence of compounds that don't belong there.  They've been using this process to detect viruses since the early 90s, apparently.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/1​0​.1002/pro.5560010502 .

Here's a YouTube video describing the science behind the device.  Take a look at it before running your mouth further.  I suppose you could claim that they're not really using that technology by insisting that it couldn't be put into a handheld, but at this point you should probably just shut up.

Extended X-ray Absorption Fine Structure (EXAFS)
Youtube BTHpau2ok-8
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That all read like it was written out directly by the government and then slapped a journalists name on it.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

THIS
My first reaction was "How the fark does RNA generate an E&M wave? Even if it did, how could it be strong enough to penetrate the skin?"

I hadn't thought of using it to populate a facial recognition data base. I was thinking of location, password, and banking information it could access on cell phones that could be sold.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the fake IED detectors sold all over the Middle East.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You, along with the guy upthread who made the Abu Dhabi Do joke, are actively hurting humanity.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'm going to go out on a limb and say no iPhone has an x-ray emitter and receiver.
 
Big Ramifications
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nuuu: If there's any truth to this then this is a lot of BULLSHIAT MARKETING SPEAK for something very simple. Heat is electromagnetic energy. Ya produce more of it when the virus is in your body, because you have a fever, duh.

This is a temperature scanner, like the no-contact thermometer used by Colonel Claus von Pufnstuff and that you see at some airports and gyms.  Or, it does nothing and its just a SCAM.


Damn dude.... Nicely parsed. Appreciated.

But I just wanna double check, are you sure these freaky fakirs aren't involved? Their numbers are LEGION and they are up to something. I think they are involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It's an AI-powered forward looking infrared radar handheld or something analogous.  The company is trying to describe what it does without actually telling the competition how to make one.  Abu Dhabi has really exacting standards when it comes to medical claims, and this certainly sounds like a medical diagnostic device, that I don't doubt that it works--particularly because China, Hong Kong, and Worst Korea have had similar devices for over a year.


"Infrared radar handheld" - OK, let's break it down.  "Radar" means "radio detection and ranging."  Radio waves are EM waves.  So it detects EM waves.  Infrared is an EM wave that we perceive as "heat" or "temperature."  So its a handheld that detects temperature.  It's a thermometer.

It's "AI-powered" - Maybe.  What does that mean in practical terms?  I can stick an Arduino up my ass and AI-power my shiats.  That doesn't mean its doing anything except chaffing.  You're starting with a thermometer and adding "AI-power."  Does that make it a better thermometer?  How?

This goes to your point that the supposed reason we're getting this BS nonce-speak about what this thing does is that the makers don't want to give away the secret to competition.  But as you can see, there's a lot, lot more that you should be able to say about this tech before we get into source code or trade secrets.  If the invention is so obvious that you can't even say what the thing supposedly detects without giving away the secret, it's not an invention. At best, it's a thermometer.  At worst, it's nothing, or something deceptive and nefarious.
 
