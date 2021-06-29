 Skip to content
 
(Fox5 DC)   "The customer hurled an expletive at the staff, and struck the glass door even after they tried to mollify him with chicken tenders"   (fox5dc.com) divider line
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I only had a dollar for every time someone tried to mollify me with chicken tenders...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can calm me down with free chicken tendies
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mollification achievement unlocked.

You know, this is what people have to do when they don't have guns. They have to resort to careful de-escalation and using the means available to them.

How many chicken tenders would someone have to eat to equal the value of a broken window, a trip to the hospital, various lawsuits, etc. etc. ad nauseum? Next time someone calls a fast food worker stupid, just think about these guys.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What an asshole. Who flips out and damages property because they have to wait a few minutes for a damn chicken sandwich? This clown is a a waste of a sperm and an egg.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should have included a selection of dips.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I once walked right into a glass door. It was as I was leaving a company where I had just applied for a job. They had tinted glass doors, and I didn't realize there were two of them.

I walked right into the door. I knew at that moment that I would not get the job.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WTF is a "tendie"?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't care if I have to wait for fried chicken or french fries, because that means what you get will be fresh and hot, instead of something sitting under a heat lamp.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: If I only had a dollar for every time someone tried to mollify me with chicken tenders...


i want chicken tenders now

*gets angerous*
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe next time give them a chicken brutals.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Popeye's makes a decent chicken sandwich, but it is nowhere near good enough to get violent over!
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They could have mollified me with chicken tenders...and an extra biscuit. Cajun Ranch too.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I, too, have suffered the horror of waiting a few minutes for food.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: WTF is a "tendie"?


It's a chicken piece that's just a little bigger than a nuggie.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
" Sir, this is an Arby's "
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Exclusive photo of the customer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Shouldnt've discontinued that Mulan McNugget sauce.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Just wanted to document that, at least on my particular display, this headline was arranged in such a manner that I wondered if the expletive broke the glass or if it just splattered messily.
 
boozehat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hurling an expletive towards a glass door should result in chicken tenders.
 
boozehat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 850x54]

Just wanted to document that, at least on my particular display, this headline was arranged in such a manner that I wondered if the expletive broke the glass or if it just splattered messily.


20 seconds....
we were 20 seconds apart in our thinking.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: WTF is a "tendie"?


The special way I touch your mum.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WhippingBoi: WTF is a "tendie"?


It's kind of like doing "the stranger" (using your opposite hand while masturbating), only with more flower, batter, and egg wash.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
