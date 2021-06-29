 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Well, sure, we haven't figured out what went wrong or why we had an explosion that sent 50 pound pieces of shrapnel hundreds of feet...but that's no reason not to restart, is it?   (ktvu.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

961 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 3:17 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. Sometimes the only way to find the root cause of a failure is to restart the system and observe it fail.  Yeah, it caused $100M in damage, but all that stuff is already broken, so restarting the POWER PLANT again won't cause nearly as much damage the next time it explodes.
 
reveal101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I've watched a lot of AgentJayZ on youtube so I'm somewhat of an expert you see, but I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that there was a catastrophic failure of one or more turbine blades. Possibly due to manufacturer defect and/or poor QA, or a maintenance schedule failure.

As it turns out, things that spin at several thousand RPM tend to fail spectacularly if not properly maintained.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It went BOOM
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Flying Heavy Metal Exploding Turbine is the name of my Jefferson Airplane - AC/DC crossover band.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now THIS sends Heavy Metal flying!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

reveal101: Well, I've watched a lot of AgentJayZ on youtube so I'm somewhat of an expert you see, but I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that there was a catastrophic failure of one or more turbine blades. Possibly due to manufacturer defect and/or poor QA, or a maintenance schedule failure.

As it turns out, things that spin at several thousand RPM tend to fail spectacularly if not properly maintained.


Hell, sometimes they fail even if they are maintained because there's a flaw in the rotor you didn't (or couldn't!) spot.

As to this plant - if the two gas turbines are well away from the exploded steam turbine, I see no reason why they can't restart. Despite the common word "turbine" they're very different things. (And you tend to use steam for base load and gas for peak load plants.)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Camus' Ghost: [Fark user image 425x283]
Now THIS sends Heavy Metal flying!


"Ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain Dickinson speaking. We've run into some weather which is going to delay our arrival to LAX, our new landing time is 2 MINUTES TO MIDNIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT!"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometimes explosions happen. It's like the tides, you can't explain that.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whatever caused it, the plant got it out of its system, so everything should be good now, right?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"One 15-pound piece of twisted metal traveled some 1,200 feet and crashed through the roof of a trailer at Hayward's homeless navigation center, melting the carpet, according to the incident report."

"... Residents and business owners who are concerned about the plant's restart are urged to take action this week by submitting a comment to the California Energy Commission. If objections are raised, the Commission will take them up at its July 15 meeting and ultimately decide if or when Calpine could get its plant back up and running."


I can understanding why residents might be concerned. Without oversight, the next thing we will see "up and running" will be the screaming, burning homeless people as they flee in terror.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I worked for Calpine while we were building this plant. I've been there several times and designed, built, and did some install of the IT onsite so I'm getting a kick...

/glad no one was hurt
//I had nothing to do with the OT or turbines
///best sushi I ever had is 20 minutes from this plant
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Having worked as a Root Cause Failure Analysis Eng for 13 years... we may never know. If you do not recover enough parts and pieces to reconstruct the root cause, makes it damn near impossible.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Explosion sent Heavy Metal everywhere, according to expert witness Locke Narr.
 
Uranus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
and that's "the best damn plant in the fleet ....?"

one can but fear for the future of the others
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cause of a massive explosion at an energy plant that propelled pieces of shrapnel hundreds of feet remains a mystery

Hayward...

It was probably caused by some tweakers stealing stuff to sell at the recycle yard, and they pillaged something important.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: reveal101: Well, I've watched a lot of AgentJayZ on youtube so I'm somewhat of an expert you see, but I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that there was a catastrophic failure of one or more turbine blades. Possibly due to manufacturer defect and/or poor QA, or a maintenance schedule failure.

As it turns out, things that spin at several thousand RPM tend to fail spectacularly if not properly maintained.

Hell, sometimes they fail even if they are maintained because there's a flaw in the rotor you didn't (or couldn't!) spot.

As to this plant - if the two gas turbines are well away from the exploded steam turbine, I see no reason why they can't restart. Despite the common word "turbine" they're very different things. (And you tend to use steam for base load and gas for peak load plants.)


This is a combined cycle plant with a gas turbine first stage and a secondary steam cycle. While it takes longer for the steam side to come up to power, the plant as a whole is generally for base load because of the very high total efficiency once everything has reached steady state conditions.

If the failure occured during shutdown as the article claims, I'd be inclined to think more along the lines of an excessive temperature gradient induced failure from running down too quickly warping the shaft or blades than a failure under load of a material flaw.

In the mean time, they're probably bypassing the steam heat exchanger for that steam turbine so they can operate its paired gas turbine as a peaker without having to continuously supply the exhanger with with cooling water/steam to keep it from melting.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nirbo: Sometimes explosions happen. It's like the tides, you can't explain that.


All can be fixed with some sharpee
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pigeonhole: "One 15-pound piece of twisted metal traveled some 1,200 feet and crashed through the roof of a trailer at Hayward's homeless navigation center, melting the carpet, according to the incident report."

"... Residents and business owners who are concerned about the plant's restart are urged to take action this week by submitting a comment to the California Energy Commission. If objections are raised, the Commission will take them up at its July 15 meeting and ultimately decide if or when Calpine could get its plant back up and running."


I can understanding why residents might be concerned. Without oversight, the next thing we will see "up and running" will be the screaming, burning homeless people as they flee in terror.


I thought they burned the homeless people for the energy.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.