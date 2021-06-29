 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Stranglers and Nina Hagen, as well as a major show announcement. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #228. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
16
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by with bated breath...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello & welcome back from the mountains
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello & welcome back from the mountains


Fark user imageView Full Size


indeed....
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello & welcome back from the mountains

[Fark user image 425x318]

indeed....


Nice!

Good morning all,
Don't know who my generous benefactor for TF is again, but once again thank you. I really should be oot and aboot doing important things but I think I'll chiilax for a bit and paint instead. Maybe my wife won't notice...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I discovered an old band this weekend that I had never heard of before. Ultraluzer might know them
Bonanza Bonzai.
They were known as the Hungarian Depeche Mode & they were doing this stuff when the iron curtain was till up & no-one knew what Depeche Mode even was in Hungary.
Their singer, Ákos, has since gone on to have a solo career releasing about a thousand albums that are utter cr@p, but the early Bonanza Bonzai stuff is unmistakably DM sounding
Bonanza Banzai - 1984
Youtube 5eKwstypgZg
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: I discovered an old band this weekend that I had never heard of before. Ultraluzer might know them
Bonanza Bonzai.
They were known as the Hungarian Depeche Mode & they were doing this stuff when the iron curtain was till up & no-one knew what Depeche Mode even was in Hungary.
Their singer, Ákos, has since gone on to have a solo career releasing about a thousand albums that are utter cr@p, but the early Bonanza Bonzai stuff is unmistakably DM sounding
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5eKwstyp​gZg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Interesting. Probably got their hands on some of those "X-Ray" pirate LPs and got inspired. I remember reading about how East Bloc deperadoes would rewire and upgrade Soviet knockoff Amiga clones with modern (early 90s) hardware to do dialouts to BBS in the outside world and learn about life on the other side of the curtain. Fascinating stuff; when we were busy upgrading from 486 machines to Pentium 1000s, they were busy making the equivalent of a souped-up Commodore 64 do nearly the same things.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Slightly multi tasking this one.
It starts when the second half of the England v Germany match does.
So TV's going onto mute at 7pm CET
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: I discovered an old band this weekend that I had never heard of before. Ultraluzer might know them
Bonanza Bonzai.


i know them, i've got their first two albums. my high school had a LOT of european foreign exchange students, and the music nerds like myself got introduced to all kinds of random stuff from overseas. just off the top of my head, we had (at the time) yugoslav, polish, german, austrian, czech, romanian, and french.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I discovered an old band this weekend that I had never heard of before. Ultraluzer might know them
Bonanza Bonzai.

i know them, i've got their first two albums. my high school had a LOT of european foreign exchange students, and the music nerds like myself got introduced to all kinds of random stuff from overseas. just off the top of my head, we had (at the time) yugoslav, polish, german, austrian, czech, romanian, and french.


You're kidding!
That is incredible.
I have been searching to no avail so far. I did find a whole concert on youtube though and that was pretty impressive
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I discovered an old band this weekend that I had never heard of before. Ultraluzer might know them
Bonanza Bonzai.

i know them, i've got their first two albums. my high school had a LOT of european foreign exchange students, and the music nerds like myself got introduced to all kinds of random stuff from overseas. just off the top of my head, we had (at the time) yugoslav, polish, german, austrian, czech, romanian, and french.


Wow. I think we had one kid from Norway. We could be such bastards in HS; I gave a friend a holiday card that said "May you get the three things you've always wanted in life: A paint job, a blow job, and a real job"... the Norwegian kid was reading the card over his shoulder in class and asked in a wild, almost parody accent "What's a blowjob?" and the friend replied, "Uh, go ask her" and pointed at a shy classmate.

/Sorry, that's my only real-life exchange student story. Usually I just reference "Better Off Dead".
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: I discovered an old band this weekend that I had never heard of before. Ultraluzer might know them
Bonanza Bonzai.

i know them, i've got their first two albums. my high school had a LOT of european foreign exchange students, and the music nerds like myself got introduced to all kinds of random stuff from overseas. just off the top of my head, we had (at the time) yugoslav, polish, german, austrian, czech, romanian, and french.

You're kidding!
That is incredible.
I have been searching to no avail so far. I did find a whole concert on youtube though and that was pretty impressive


i was really lucky, i lived not far from a european import record shop. european electronic music was really big in the asian community, and i lived closed to little saigon. they would sell the actual vinyl for collectors, and then sell bootleg cassettes for $2. i actually still have some of those floating around, i found them during my last move.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello & welcome back from the mountains

[Fark user image 425x318]

indeed....


Stunningly beautiful. But needs more flags.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello & welcome back from the mountains

[Fark user image 425x318]

indeed....

Stunningly beautiful. But needs more flags.


Fark user imageView Full Size


i brought the flag down least it be a lightning rod. this was what the summit looked like on the way down...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello & welcome back from the mountains

[Fark user image 425x318]

indeed....

Stunningly beautiful. But needs more flags.

[Fark user image 425x566]

i brought the flag down least it be a lightning rod. this was what the summit looked like on the way down...


Did you take the cat & tent with you too?
Or was that destruction back at home?
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: I discovered an old band this weekend that I had never heard of before. Ultraluzer might know them
Bonanza Bonzai.

i know them, i've got their first two albums. my high school had a LOT of european foreign exchange students, and the music nerds like myself got introduced to all kinds of random stuff from overseas. just off the top of my head, we had (at the time) yugoslav, polish, german, austrian, czech, romanian, and french.

You're kidding!
That is incredible.
I have been searching to no avail so far. I did find a whole concert on youtube though and that was pretty impressive

i was really lucky, i lived not far from a european import record shop. european electronic music was really big in the asian community, and i lived closed to little saigon. they would sell the actual vinyl for collectors, and then sell bootleg cassettes for $2. i actually still have some of those floating around, i found them during my last move.


I would drive from Lancaster to Hollywood just to go to Vinyl Fetish
 
