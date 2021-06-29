 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel, and in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on 'em. "Gimme five bees for a quarter," you'd say   (villages-news.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Air traffic control, Automobile, enjoyable drive, Peachtree City, Georgia, Driving, The Driver, Driver's license, Cattle  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 12:20 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a car behind me, and the driver grew impatient with my relaxed style of driving, and proceeded to pass me at a excessive speed. He was driving a very expensive sports convertible. Just as he passed me, a full grown deer decided to leap across the road. Deer and metal, when being not equal, but opposite forces, became a deceased deer, and probably a totaled sports car. Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

This translates roughly to, "Like the self-absorbed asshat I have always been, I was driving significantly below the posted speed limit and forced another driver to initiate a pass that led to his collision with a deer. I realize that outright declaring my smug, victorious superiority to him would make me sound bad here, so I'll use what to my ears is some very stylish language to fancily describe what happened next and then express my gratitude that he was not injured to illustrate the fact that I have compassion for my fellow man despite being a passive-aggressive twit."
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
my dog is better at expressing his thoughts than this guy
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An article from Boomerville. It's cringe all the way down.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tell me this was part of a court ordered restitution.
And that whoever wrote this is in jail.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
3 dad-gum decades ago?

You mean the 90s?  Pepperidge Farms remembers the 90s.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
have not read something this odd since 1970's National Lampoon magazine
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
a city boy (7,000 population)

Lol that's cute. Pull the other one.
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you're too Boomer for Readers Digest - you're relegated to spewing your dementia in the local paper instead.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Grandpa Simpson is a literary farking genius compared to this "letter writer", and that whole website couldn't be more white and Southern if it wore a bow tie and owned slaves.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Hampton , GA Air Traffic Control Center(ZTL) is across the street from the Hampton Motor Speedway and is a huge damn road. I do not think even back in the 90s that it was small.


A Waffle House is next door to the center.

The FTA writer is an asshole.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There was a car behind me, and the driver grew impatient with my relaxed style of driving, and proceeded to pass me at a excessive speed. He was driving a very expensive sports convertible. Just as he passed me, a full grown deer decided to leap across the road. Deer and metal, when being not equal, but opposite forces, became a deceased deer, and probably a totaled sports car. Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

This translates roughly to, "Like the self-absorbed asshat I have always been, I was driving significantly below the posted speed limit and forced another driver to initiate a pass that led to his collision with a deer. I realize that outright declaring my smug, victorious superiority to him would make me sound bad here, so I'll use what to my ears is some very stylish language to fancily describe what happened next and then express my gratitude that he was not injured to illustrate the fact that I have compassion for my fellow man despite being a passive-aggressive twit."


dothemath: Tell me this was part of a court ordered restitution.
And that whoever wrote this is in jail.


I can't tell if Pocket Ninja has hidden another code in that screed, but uh... Guys, do you even know what a yellow diamond sign with a picture of a deer means? The slow driver was saving lives, in a region he knew well (as we can tell from the description of how roads were interfacing with the behaviour of the local animals) and the convertible farked it up.

If anything, the survivor in the convertible needed to be jailed for ignoring the signage that obviously had been posted on the roads in that area.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WTFDidIJustRead?.jpeg
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Peachtree City to Hampton wasn't "the countryside", even in the 1990s.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: Peachtree City to Hampton wasn't "the countryside", even in the 1990s.


Was it the suburban hellscape it is now or was it slightly less developed?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Pocket Ninja: There was a car behind me, and the driver grew impatient with my relaxed style of driving, and proceeded to pass me at a excessive speed. He was driving a very expensive sports convertible. Just as he passed me, a full grown deer decided to leap across the road. Deer and metal, when being not equal, but opposite forces, became a deceased deer, and probably a totaled sports car. Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

This translates roughly to, "Like the self-absorbed asshat I have always been, I was driving significantly below the posted speed limit and forced another driver to initiate a pass that led to his collision with a deer. I realize that outright declaring my smug, victorious superiority to him would make me sound bad here, so I'll use what to my ears is some very stylish language to fancily describe what happened next and then express my gratitude that he was not injured to illustrate the fact that I have compassion for my fellow man despite being a passive-aggressive twit."

dothemath: Tell me this was part of a court ordered restitution.
And that whoever wrote this is in jail.

I can't tell if Pocket Ninja has hidden another code in that screed, but uh... Guys, do you even know what a yellow diamond sign with a picture of a deer means? The slow driver was saving lives, in a region he knew well (as we can tell from the description of how roads were interfacing with the behaviour of the local animals) and the convertible farked it up.

If anything, the survivor in the convertible needed to be jailed for ignoring the signage that obviously had been posted on the roads in that area.


Yeah, I dont give a shiat about the deer.

I dont like the aw shucks, corn pone, thick as molasses white boy tone papering over the lack of story, plot or anything at all of interest to the reader.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Obviously not talking about the Staten Island Ferry which was a nickel, and is now free.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll be deep in the cold, cold ground before I recognize Missourah
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was a pretty terrible article, but I found something worse on that site. If you scroll down, you'll see that you can  apparently get away with murder if you drunkenly run over somone you've been arguing with
Dad gum murder
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There was a car behind me, and the driver grew impatient with my relaxed style of driving, and proceeded to pass me at a excessive speed. He was driving a very expensive sports convertible. Just as he passed me, a full grown deer decided to leap across the road. Deer and metal, when being not equal, but opposite forces, became a deceased deer, and probably a totaled sports car. Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

This translates roughly to, "Like the self-absorbed asshat I have always been, I was driving significantly below the posted speed limit and forced another driver to initiate a pass that led to his collision with a deer. I realize that outright declaring my smug, victorious superiority to him would make me sound bad here, so I'll use what to my ears is some very stylish language to fancily describe what happened next and then express my gratitude that he was not injured to illustrate the fact that I have compassion for my fellow man despite being a passive-aggressive twit."


I'm sorry about your sports car, PN.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.