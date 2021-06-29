 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   "Welcome to Florida, here's your million dollars"   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Palm Beach County, Florida, ultimate housewarming gift, New Jersey, South Florida, Boynton Beach, Florida, Florida Lottery, Kristen Frommer  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now they can pay for their share of condo repairs.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won $1 million but they're staying in Florida? How obvious does the universe have to be with these people?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: They won $1 million but they're staying in Florida? How obvious does the universe have to be with these people?


Exactly.  My first thought would be, "Great!  Now we can afford to move to [Santa Barbara / Austin / Denver / Seattle / Palo Alto] instead!"

/okay, maybe they can't afford the last two, but still...
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank you, photographer, for lining them up by height.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Cafe Threads: They won $1 million but they're staying in Florida? How obvious does the universe have to be with these people?

Exactly.  My first thought would be, "Great!  Now we can afford to move to [Santa Barbara / Austin / Denver / Seattle / Palo Alto] instead!"

/okay, maybe they can't afford the last two, but still...


People can't move to Austin. It isn't legal.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So at least something has gone right for them.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They won $5M, but took the $760k lump sum payout? Oh right. Floridurrr.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Cafe Threads: They won $1 million but they're staying in Florida? How obvious does the universe have to be with these people?

Exactly.  My first thought would be, "Great!  Now we can afford to move to [Santa Barbara / Austin / Denver / Seattle / Palo Alto] instead!"

/okay, maybe they can't afford the last two, but still...


Still not enough for Santa Barbara. Plus, you're surrounded by unnervingly tall Republican women. Unless you're into that sort of thing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: They won $1 million but they're staying in Florida? How obvious does the universe have to be with these people?


It's better than New Jersey.
 
Alebak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Good, we can use this to flee!"
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My first thought was 'some scratch-offs pay $1,000,000?' and then my closest neighbor told me that some scratch-off cards cost $30 U.S. and up!

Those $30 scratch-offs must be reserved for the true math majors... right?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nanim: My first thought was 'some scratch-offs pay $1,000,000?' and then my closest neighbor told me that some scratch-off cards cost $30 U.S. and up!

Those $30 scratch-offs must be reserved for the true math majors... right?


No, no, it's not like that. See, I have a system...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And her name is Kristen. And I read this right after the other thread about Karen's theft identity
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not the women with their first names starting in K! /pet peeve
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The way the housing market has exploded here, I could make "win the lottery" type bucks by selling my house and moving to Florida. But then I'd be living in Florida. No thanks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: nanim: My first thought was 'some scratch-offs pay $1,000,000?' and then my closest neighbor told me that some scratch-off cards cost $30 U.S. and up!

Those $30 scratch-offs must be reserved for the true math majors... right?

No, no, it's not like that. See, I have a system...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Cafe Threads: They won $1 million but they're staying in Florida? How obvious does the universe have to be with these people?

Exactly.  My first thought would be, "Great!  Now we can afford to move to [Santa Barbara / Austin / Denver / Seattle / Palo Alto] instead!"

/okay, maybe they can't afford the last two, but still...


Seattle?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: They won $5M, but took the $760k lump sum payout? Oh right. Floridurrr.


I think I remember reading something about how, if you invest wisely, the smaller, lump-sum payout can actually do better than getting the full payment in small chunks over 30 years or whatever. The key is to invest wisely. Take your "screw my job, I'm going on permanent vacation" $100-$200K, but put the rest toward something that will at least regenerate or hopefully grow.

All I know is, if that miraculous lightning bolt ever strikes me, the first thing I'm doing is finding the most reputable financial planner I can find and saying, "Alright, help me out."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good for them. Now can they use it wisely?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: They won $1 million but they're staying in Florida? How obvious does the universe have to be with these people?


Obviously they moved from New Jersey.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: The way the housing market has exploded here, I could make "win the lottery" type bucks by selling my house and moving to Florida.


The real estate market has exploded here too, so you'd be buying a house in a crazy and expensive market.

But then I'd be living in Florida. No thanks.

Your loss, but we don't need any more people here.  Most people I know here are transplants from other states, and I've never met a single person who regrets the move.  Same here.  I couldn't imagine moving out of Florida.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still not enough to move there.
 
