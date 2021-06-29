 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   CNN has published an article answering the question: "What is a pancake collapse, anyway?" and apparently it has nothing to do with what happens when you try to walk out of an IHOP four hours into an all you can eat challenge   (cnn.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because it flattens you into a pancake if you are unlucky to be there when it fails?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What happened when your Dutch baby over inflates?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This story just gets more aggregating all the time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"What is a pancake collapse, anyway?"

Something that never happens at Waffle House.
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it the setup for a Rachel Corrie joke?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have no idea why your condo tower collapsed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People fall down at IHOP from over eating? I always just assumed they were drunker than me and can't handle their shiat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: "What is a pancake collapse, anyway?"

Something that never happens at Waffle House.
[img.ifunny.co image 850x1105]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
