(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Two Karens, one arrest   (fox2now.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Karen Y. Clark said her name continued being used by the other Karen.
"This name haunts me,"

Then change it. You can even get a new social security number, because it's clearly documented that you're a victim of severe fraud.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She could just start using her middle name, Y.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Y stands for "Yaren".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May I have the honor of filling your cup, Karens?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She should ask to speak to the manager of the social security department and don't let them pass her off to a mere supervisor.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was the best of Karens, she was the worst of Karens.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Swimo was the victim of identity theft. She had to carry a thick dossier with her at all times for some 18 months in case there was contact with law enforcement. Made her life miserable. the Banks that were involved didn't give a damn about helping out. Mrs stayed in contact with police and updated them whenever something popped up her way. Parsippany NJ USA detectives finally arrested the woman who stole the ID; she had multiple other people she was scamming as well.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says the other Karen tricked her out of her private information years ago, claiming she would assist in building her credit.

She intentionally sold her information to a scammer with the same name and was surprised that it was abused.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories are always hard to read. One reason is you get a clear picture that the modern justice system is completely unequipped to deal with a pure psychopath, as they will cheerfully change names and ignore the majesty of the courts for years on end.

The other reason is all these god-damned popups.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the cringiest stolen ID cases I've run into:

Two guys, married to each other, with some adopted kids. One of them got pulled over for a DUI and gave the cop his husband's ID (no, I don't know why he had it), got husband charged with the DUI.

One hell of a divorce case/custody battle later, and their records are still so hopelessly entangled with each other's that they have to carry around fingerprinting documentation from the state Bureau of Investigation to prove who they are.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Arrest them all, let God sort it out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Picking her up is one thing, she's been picked up three or four times before, but they need to make her suffer some consequences," she said.

So she's easy to pick up and needs to suffer?Sounds kinky.  I'm in!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are about a dozen of us with the same name here in Hillbilly Hollow. Whenever I go the pharmacy, I have to make extra sure they are giving me the right pills. I don't know what the point of asking for my birthday is, if they are not going to bother to cross check the information.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm seriously considering we should just away with the letter K all together. It's like a curse but especially when it comes to female names. There are alternative phonetic options
/Mommas, don't let your daughters grow up to be Karens
//but then again we wouldn't have juicy words like Krokodil and kakistocracy without it
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JZDave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Many years ago someone went to the trouble of getting a driver's license in my name, at a fake address in a town about twenty miles away from me. He then opened a checking account at the same bank I used, but at a different branch. He then started writing bad checks on that account, putting my old work number on the checks. When I started getting calls from collection agencies (my old job gave them my new work number when they called) I made a police report and went to the bank to make sure they knew I wasn't the deadbeat. They told me not to worry, but I could expect a lot of calls because the identity thief had ordered 500 checks.

The collection calls continued for about nine months, mostly from stores located about 100 miles away. I declined the agencies' requests for my driver's license number, as I didn't want my actual ID anywhere near their files. I still think that saved me some grief.

The odd thing was the checks were for rather modest amounts - the largest one I got a call about was under $90. Seemed like a lot of effort for a small payout.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One, two Karens come before you,
That's what I said now
Karens, who want to see the manager,
So go ahead now...
 
