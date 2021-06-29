 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   "Today is National Camera Day, film at 11"   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
24
    More: Vintage, Camera, Photography, National Camera Day, Distinguished Service Cross, George Eastman, large boxy camera, Digital cameras, Maurice Britt's career  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 1:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take a photography class.
Teach someone how to take outstanding photos.
Expand your photography skills by learning more about your camera.
Try a different style of photography or camera.

Seriously, they missed the most important one.
Do a Theme of Farktography Contest.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I still have my Nikon film SLR and lenses. Hasn't seen the light of day in 15 years, at least.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want to take out my new lens today but I expect it'll fog right up.
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The dawning of mirrorless and the sun setting of dSLR's is maddening. I want a new camera, but not if the mirrorless are going to improve by leaps and bounds, leaving my meager 2021 camera valueless come 2024.

What say you, shutterbugs?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This subject really lens itself to puns.  I shutter to think what will develop.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This big ol' Canon was my shooter of choice back in the day...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Inherited by my son...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1/5
 
Cache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I still have my Nikon film SLR and lenses. Hasn't seen the light of day in 15 years, at least.


My Hasselblad can relate.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this only for real cameras or do cellphones count?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Learn photography and a photo editing program. Always nice to have editing skills to bring out things in your photos that your camera may not be equipped to.
 
Uranus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have chased film through a Nikon SLR, Brownie hawkeye, Zeiss Werra, Agfa Clack, Agfa Isolette, Topcon RE Super, and a few others. Much like slow food, shooting film is so much more satisfying.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good ol puns.
 
special20
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is this only for real cameras or do cellphones count?


"..what's a camera?"
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cache:

My Hasselblad can relate.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size



Hasselblad is what the Hoff calls his bladder
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tuxq: The dawning of mirrorless and the sun setting of dSLR's is maddening. I want a new camera, but not if the mirrorless are going to improve by leaps and bounds, leaving my meager 2021 camera valueless come 2024.

What say you, shutterbugs?


I will always be a *SLR dirtbag until battery life is no longer a concern. They became super popular recently and I can only assume it's for marketing reasons. I bet the DSLR market slowed down and they had to invent some new craze to keep the fire burning.
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is this only for real cameras or do cellphones count?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Depends on the phone, I suppose.
 
zez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have two manual Vivitar 220/SL SLR cameras. One was damaged so the film counter didn't work, I've taken some amazing pictures of places with no film in the camera. Over the years the shutter wore out so I bought another camera just like it and for some reason the needle gauge didn't read the same so none of the pictures would be exposed properly.  The first one was the best camera I've ever owned.

I also have a Canon A-1 but could never figure out how to use it properly, film and processing started getting too expensive to experiment and the quality of prints was going down.

Digital I have a Nikon D40 and a Canon EOS Rebel.

Now I take all my pictures with an iphone 7 I bought for $40 because the microphone was broken.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes - Into The Lens (Official Music Video)
Youtube qXhYsMEjsZ8
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My "first" camera was an old brownie when I was around 12...1960's
My first REAL camera was a Canon AE-1 (non program) in the early 80's.
It finally died in the late 90's, upgraded to a Canon EOS Rebel.
Then around 2005 switched to digital with a Panasonic DMC-FZ50.  Gave it
to my dad in 2010, got a Nikon D5000, then got rid of that and got a Nikon D7200.
When my dad passed away in 2020, I got the FZ50 back.  Still a pretty good point
& shoot with a huge zoom and can be manually set.
Got a multitude of lenses, regular flash, ring flash, filters and all that stuff.
Just this year, also tossed in a Mavic Air2 to do some photography from the air as well.
I get people wanting me to do weddings, birthday parties etc, but I politely turn them down.
I use to build scale plastic models, but got burned out by people wanting me to make things
for them.  It stopped becoming a hobby, and became WORK.
I only had 2 airbrushes, paint, tools etc tied up in that.  My photography is my "after work/weekend"
escape from people.  I'm not turning that into work.  WAY too much money invested in lenses, which
sometimes cost more than the camera!
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Forgot that I also have one of these. It took amazing photos.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have examined every piece of work. Rest in peace, Larry Flynt. Master of camera angles.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Cache:

My Hasselblad can relate.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 330x330]


Hasselblad is what the Hoff calls his bladder


I would have thought he called it the Hof Brau Haus
 
sniderman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Film"?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.