 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Indian Police: See what happened was, we captured a Kashmiri rebel leader and, under "sustained interrogation" he told us where he was hiding a gun, and we took him with us to go get it. A gunfight erupted, and darn it, he was hit by a stray round   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Unlikely, Kashmir, Terrorism, police custody, Indian police, suspected rebel commander, Inspector General Vijay Kumar, Kashmir's main city, Nadeem Abrar  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2021 at 4:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then everyone caught COVID and died.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im shocked they actually caught anyone.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't India use drone strikes for extrajudicial killings like a civilized nation?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not too knowledgeable about bangy bois, but which one makes a house look like this?
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost the exact same thing happened to me yesterday except I am a plumber.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x408]
I'm not too knowledgeable about bangy bois, but which one makes a house look like this?


The big kind.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops do cop things, wherever they are cops.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had to re-read the headline because I registered "Indiana" police and the only question I had was why the Kashmiri guy was in the US with a gun.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you do any sort of business in a developing country, you have two options. You can bribe officials or pay off local muscle. The former is a bit more expensive. The latter puts you in the pockets of people to whom you don't want to be in debt.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.