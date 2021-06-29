 Skip to content
 
Woman's Head found
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like that horse from Ren and Stimpy to me.
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find it in the back room of a topless bar?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude I went on this hike and found this lady tied to train tracks.  I untied her and we had sex all day long right there in the woods.

Was she pretty?

Don't know, I never found the head.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm always fascinated by people who steal items that derive all their value from their unique provenance, but have not bothered to work out any connections to fence them.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I must admit, I've never gotten the allure of Picasso. Most art, even that which I do not care for, I can generally find some redeeming qualities... Picassos stuff, however, just seems like the scribblings of a crippling-ly autistic child.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: I must admit, I've never gotten the allure of Picasso. Most art, even that which I do not care for, I can generally find some redeeming qualities... Picassos stuff, however, just seems like the scribblings of a crippling-ly autistic child.


He was fully capable of doing classical art, but the fad of the time was a sort of neo-Impressionism and abstraction.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: One Size Fits Some: I must admit, I've never gotten the allure of Picasso. Most art, even that which I do not care for, I can generally find some redeeming qualities... Picassos stuff, however, just seems like the scribblings of a crippling-ly autistic child.

He was fully capable of doing classical art, but the fad of the time was a sort of neo-Impressionism and abstraction.


There's a scene in Vonnegut's "Bluebeard" where the narrator and abstract artist, Rabo Karabekian, is in an argument with his wife about why he won't just do portrait paintings to earn money. He picks up a crayon and does a perfect from memory portrait of their two sons on the kitchen wall in under ten minutes. He throws down the crayon and says "Because it's too damn easy."

That's Piccasso. His realistic work is incredible, but it's the abstract and cubist art that was groundbreaking at the time.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So she isn't married.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The drugs definitely hit different back in the day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
