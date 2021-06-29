 Skip to content
(Metro)   Thousands of pigeons have vanished during race in what some are calling a "Bermuda Triangle" mystery and others insist is simply birds of a feather flocking together   (metro.co.uk) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They probably all got sent in for repairs. Because they're drones to spy on us.

Ever see a baby pigeon in the street?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They all had asymptomatic COVID-19, and once they encountered 5G towers, their innate sense of navigation became confused by conflicting EM signals coming from both the towers and the RNA in their own blood, which meant that they were now attracted to ELE sensors in Abu Dhabi.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I heard from a rando that pigeon racers are to pigeon keepers what dog fighters are to pet owners. It's possible that a bunch of exhausted pigeons died in the heat.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was lovely squab dear.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie. They'll send in the expert and he'll discover the magnetic field is collapsing and then cut to the scene of giant tsunamis rolling over New York.
 
d.giro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I blame Brexit.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I heard from a rando that pigeon racers are to pigeon keepers what dog fighters are to pet owners. It's possible that a bunch of exhausted pigeons died in the heat.


Or they (the pigeons) just decided to collectively GTFO?
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

d.giro: I blame Brexit.


They're stuck in customs.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone tossed a slice of bread in the air? That always seems to make them change direction.
 
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like an interesting article, but not one I am willing to accept 76 different third party tracking cookies to read.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Someone tossed a slice of bread in the air? That always seems to make them change direction.


The best thing I've ever seen is when a flock of pigeons found a half eaten container of spaghetti. Noodles were flying everywhere.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not super worried about the pigeons but I'm really concerned for the safety of all the tiny little jockeys.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: UltimaCS: I heard from a rando that pigeon racers are to pigeon keepers what dog fighters are to pet owners. It's possible that a bunch of exhausted pigeons died in the heat.

Or they (the pigeons) just decided to collectively GTFO?


"We're free! We're free! We're finally free!!!"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: They probably all got sent in for repairs. Because they're drones to spy on us.

Ever see a baby pigeon in the street?


A couple of my officers saw some in the nest.

They said they looked like mutants.
 
